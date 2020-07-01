IMPACT Wrestling Results 6/30/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

The IMPACT World Championship has been declared vacant but a brand new champion will be crowned on July 18th at #Slammiversary! It will be @TheEddieEdwards vs. @TheTreyMiguel vs. @The_Ace_Austin vs. a mystery opponent for the IMPACT World Championship. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/QLJmtqGNJs — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2020

First Match: Chris Bey w/Johnny Swinger vs. Suicide

Bey kicks Suicide in the gut. Bey with a haymaker. Bey repeatedly stomps on Suicide’s chest. Suicide launches Bey over the top rope. Bey with a shoulder tackle. Bey slips over Suicide’s back. Bey starts dancing. Bey leapfrogs over Suicide. Bey with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag TakeOver. Bey blocks a lariat from Suicide. Bey with a leg sweep. Bey hits The PK. Bey goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Suicide ducks out of the way. Suicide drops down on the canvas. Suicide leapfrogs over Bey. Suicide with a deep arm-drag. Suicide mocks Bey. Suicide ducks a clothesline from Bey. Suicide with a Modified Atomic Drop. Suicide with a running dropkick for a two count. Suicide is distracted by Swinger. Suicide blasts Bey with a knife edge chop. Suicide with The Electric Chair Drop. Suicide goes for The LionSault, but Bey gets his knees up in the air.

Bey scores the elbow knockdown. Bey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bey talks smack to Suicide. Bey is throwing haymakers at Suicide. Suicide unloads two knife edge chops. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Suicide. Bey clotheslines Suicide for a two count. Bey continues to punch Suicide. Bey with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Suicide. Suicide applies The Octopus Stretch. Suicide rolls Bey over for a two count. Bey goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Suicide holds onto the ropes. Bey has Suicide draped across the middle rope. Bey with a Leaping Enzuigiri. Bey follows that with a Spinning Kick for a two count. Bey with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Bey with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bey goes for The MoonSault, but Suicide ducks out of the way.

Suicide uses his feet to create separation. Suicide delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Suicide with a chop/forearm combination. Suicide ducks a clothesline from Bey. Suicide with a series of sumo strikes. Bey answers with a Spinning Back Kick. Suicide drops Bey with a blistering chop. Suicide with a Flying Forearm Smash. Suicide follows that with The Helluva Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Suicide with a double leg takedown. Suicide hits The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Suicide. Spider Man Evasion. Suicide dumps Swinger out of the ring. Suicide lands The Trust Fall. Suicide rolls Bey back into the ring. Suicide kicks Bey in the chest. Suicide with a slingshot sunset flip for a two count. Bey drops Suicide with a Discus Knee Strike. Suicide negates The Olympic Slam. Suicide connects with The Suicide Solution. Bey starts “favoring” his left knee. Swinger shoves Suicide off the top turnbuckle. Bey plants Suicide with The BeyMouser to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey via Pinfall

Moose Backstage Interview

Chris Bey & Johnny Swinger Backstage Segment

Second Match: Fallah Bahh & TJ Perkins vs. Reno Scum

Reno Scum attacks Bahh and Perkins before the bell rings. Thornstowe hammers down on the back of Perkins neck. Double Irish Whip. Perkins dives over the double clothesline. Bahh clotheslines Thornstowe. Bahh runs into Luster. Running Lariat Exchange. Perkins rolls Luster over for a two count. Perkins dropkicks Luster. Perkins tags in Bahh. Assisted Body Avalanche. Perkins with a Flying Back Elbow Smash. Bahh follows that with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Bahh tags in Perkins. Assisted Running Splash for a two count. Perkins uppercuts Luster. Luster reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins slides under Luster. Perkins dropkicks Luster into the middle rope. Thornstowe runs interference.

Thornstowe pulls Perkins off the ring apron. Thornstowe clotheslines Perkins on the floor. Thornstowe rolls Perkins back into the ring. Luster with a Falling HeadButt. Luster applies a Full Nelson Lock. Luster jams Perkins face into the left arm-pit of Thornstowe. Luster tags in Thornstowe. Reno Scum are double teaming Perkins. Thornstowe repeatedly stomps on Perkins back. Thornstowe stomps on Perkins face for a two count. Assisted Head Smash. Thornstowe tags in Luster. Luster with a Mongolian Chop. Luster knocks Bahh off the apron. Perkins dives over Luster. Perkins dropkicks Luster. Thornstowe tags himself in. Luster uses Thornstowe as a battering ram.

Assisted Senton Splash. Luster needs to get out of the ring. Perkins with a HeadScissors TakeDown. Perkins tags in Bahh. Bahh with two double sledges. Bahh levels Thornstowe with a Body Avalanche. Bahh follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Bahh goes for The Samoan Drop, but Luster gets in the way. Luster with The Big Boot. Luster with a Corner Spear. Assisted Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Luster goes for a Vertical Suplex. Perkins drop toe holds Thornstowe into the middle rope. Perkins delivers The Rebound Dropkick. Luster refuses to get out of the ring. Bahh decks Luster with a throat thrust. Bahh with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Thornstowe SuperKicks Bahh. Perkins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Assisted Samoan Drop/Mamba Splash Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fallah Bahh & TJ Perkins via Pinfall

– We got a video package for the upcoming Jordynne Grace/Deonna Purrazzo Match At Slammiversary.

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week is Eric Young becoming the TNA World Heavyweight Champion on the April 10, 2014 edition of TNA Impact Wrestling.

Locker Room Talk With Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary and John E. Bravo

.@MadisonRayne tried to get to the bottom of @WeAreRosemary and @JohnEBravo1st's relationship but she got an even bigger scoop – Rosemary and @TheTayaValkyrie are now officially tag team partners! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/iII97SO7SS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2020

Trey Miguel Backstage Interview

The North, Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan Segment

Third Match: Moose (c) vs. Crazzy Steve For The TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moose shoves Steve to the corner. Steve applies a side headlock. Moose drops Steve with a shoulder tackle. Steve ducks a clothesline from Moose. Steve unloads three knife edge chops. Steve with a chop/uppercut combination. Steve ducks a clothesline from Moose. Steve slaps Moose in the face. Steve sends Moose tumbling to the floor. Moose regroups on the outside. Moose catches Steve in mid-air. Moose with a PowerSlam on the ring apron. Moose swings Steve into the steel ring steps. Steve is bleeding from the mouth. Moose repeatedly punches the ribs of Steve. Moose rolls Steve back into the ring.

Moose talks smack to Steve. Moose dumps Steve chest first on the top rope. Moose drives his elbow into Steve’s chest. Steve with a Running European Uppercut. Steve with clubbing blows to Moose’s back. Moose drops Steve with a running knee lift. Moose applies the abdominal stretch. Moose uses the top rope for leverage. The referee admonishes Moose. Moose puts Steve on the top turnbuckle. Moose with a straight right hand. Steve denies The SuperPlex. Steve HeadButts Moose. Steve hits The Sunset Bomb for a one count. Steve tees off on Moose. Steve rolls Moose over for a two count. Steve dropkicks the right knee of Moose. Steve with a Running Knee Strike. Steve with a Running Cannonball Strike. Steve goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Moose counters with The Fallaway Slam. Moose Spears Steve to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose brutally attacks Steve and Tommy Dreamer.

Winner: Still TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose via Pinfall

Tommy Dreamer Promo

Moose, I have been in this business for 30 years. I have face and fought thousands of wrestles. And I could count on one hand the amount of wrestlers that have the natural god-given ability and talent that you have. And you used that natural god-given ability and talent to make it all the way to the NFL. And because I know you, I know your story. You see, you didn’t have dreams about playing in the NFL. You did it because your friends. told you to come and play. And with that talent, you actually became an NFL player for six years. And once football says goodbye to you, you become a professional wrestler. Why? Not because you had dreams about being a professional wrestler, because you were looking for another paycheck. And because of your natural god-given ability, you became one hell of a professional wrestler.

You’re one of the fastest rising stars. But maybe just like in the NFL, when you didn’t listen to your coaches, I don’t know like, Bill Belichick, who you played for or your famous players like Tom Brady. You didn’t listen to your friends like Eddie Edwards, Tommy Dreamer, D-Lo Brown, Scott D’Amore, or a bunch of men and women who learned this business and learned from their mistakes and didn’t want to see you make them. And you’re gonna be a bust in professional wrestling as well, because guess what, Moose, you didn’t any championship. You couldn’t cut it here, so you just created a title for yourself. That’s now how titles are won or lost. And if you think i’m mad about this, i’ve been beaten up by better.

Moose, there was an idol of mine named “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes and he talked about hard times. Well, maybe you haven’t noticed, we’re in the hardest times of the world. And the world stopped, but professional wrestling hasn’t. And you’ve been looking at this place for a paycheck and not because of heart and passion. Give me a locker room of men and women of Impact Wrestling that work their asses off. You know what, Moose? We’re afraid, but Impact Wrestling did everything in their power to make us feel happy, to make us feel secure when nobody knew what was going on.

And you know the only person who complained, it was you, you narcissistic son of a bitch. You complained about catering, about you can’t eat this crap, was your exact words. Why do you just say thank you for the free food or why’d you go take your ass back to a store and buy whatever food you need? Be a locker room leader, not a locker room cancer. And just like The American Dream, my belly may be a little big, my heinie may be a little big, but i’m a bad, violent man. And Moose, the truth hurts. No one ever paid a ticket to see you play in the NFL. No one ever paid a ticket to see you wrestle. You are going to be a footnote in the NFL, and you’re going to be a footnote in professional wrestling. You know why? ‘Cause you’re a waste of talent.

Fourth Match: Kiera Hogan w/Tasha Steelz vs. Jessica Havok w/Nevaeh

Hogan starts things off with a Running Dropkick. Hogan with forearm shivers. Hogan repeatedly stomps on Havok’s chest. Hogan with a chop/forearm combination. Hogan talks smack to Havok. Havok with a big biel throw. Havok clotheslines Hogan. Havok sends Hogan across the ring. Havok with a Delayed Bodyslam. Havok is fired up. Havok stomps on Hogan’s face. Steelz trips Havok from the outside. Havok kicks Steelz in the chest. Havok goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Hogan ducks out of the way. Hogan SuperKicks Havok. Hogan transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hogan has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Hogan applies a sleeper hold. Havok backs Hogan into the turnbuckles. Hogan kicks Havok in the face. Hogan wraps her braids around Havok’s neck. Hogan is abusing the referee’s five count. Havok throws Hogan off the top turnbuckle. Havok with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination. Havok drops Hogan with a Running Knee Strike. Havok with Three Running Boots. Havok drags Hogan back to the center of the ring. Havok yells at Steelz. Steelz puts on Havok’s mask. Havok starts choking Steelz. Hogan clocks Havok with the mask behind the referee’s back. Hogan SuperKicks Havok. Hogan kicks the left knee of Havok. Hogan connects with The RoundHouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Updated Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2020 Match Card

1.) Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBD in a Fatal Four Way Match For The Vacated IMPACT World Championship

2.) Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

4.) Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessica Havok vs. Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Kimber Lee vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Kylie Rae vs. Susie Yung In A Gauntlet Match Which Will Determine The Number One Contender To The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

5.) The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan Fpr The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Fifth Match: Madman Fulton w/Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel

Miguel side steps The Big Boot. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Miguel lands The Suicide Dive. Miguel with a Leaping Enzuigiri. Fulton catches Miguel in mid-air. Fulton throws Miguel back into the ring. Fulton towers over Miguel. Miguel dodges a series of strikes. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fulton launches Miguel over the top rope. Miguel with an Apron Enzuigiri. Fulton goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Miguel gets back on his feet. Miguel dropkicks Fulton. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Miguel goes for a SpringBoard Arm-Drag, but Fulton counters with The ChokeSlam. Fulton with The One Armed Press Slam. Miguel with a forearm smash. Fulton responds with a Reverse Suplex. Fulton stands on the right hand of Miguel. Miguel with forearm shivers.

Fulton denies the back heel kick. Fulton dumps Miguel on the canvas. Fulton talks smack to Miguel. Fulton repeatedly slams Miguel’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fulton slaps Miguel in the chest. Miguel applies The Sleeper Hold. Fulton with a Swinging Side Walk Slam. Miguel still has grasp of the sleeper hold. Fulton backs Miguel into the turnbuckles. Miguel with a back heel kick. Miguel drops Fulton with a Flying NeckBreaker. Miguel with clubbing chest-kicks. Miguel follows that with Two RoundHouse Kicks. Miguel SuperKicks Fulton. Miguel goes for The SpringBoard Tornado DDT, but Fulton counters with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Fulton levels Miguel with a Body Avalanche. Fulton has Miguel draped across the top turnbuckle pad. Fulton targets Miguel’s back. Miguel hits Fulton with the pimp stick which causes the disqualification. After the match, Miguel beats Fulton down with a steel chair to close the show.

Winner: Madman Fulton via Disqualification

