IMPACT Wrestling Results 6/30/22

Nashville Fairgrounds

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

First Match: Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Battle Mike Bailey For The IMPACT X-Division Championship At Against All Odds

Maclin rocks Kid with a forearm smash. Bey ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Bey and Miguel gangs up on Maclin. Double Irish Whip. Double SuperKick. Kid with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Miguel drops down on the canvas. Miguel leapfrogs over Bey. Bey sends Miguel towards the ring apron. Miguel kicks Bey in the chest. Miguel with an arm-ringer on the top rope. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey avoids the sliding lariat. Bey with a Headscissors Takeover. Miguel launches Bey over the top rope. Bey with a straight right hand. Bey with a Slingshot Arm-Drag. Bey pops back on his feet. Miguel avoids the dropkick from Bey. Miguel kicks the left shoulder of Bey. Miguel with a basement dropkick. Kid trips Miguel from the outside. Kid uppercuts Miguel. Kid sends Miguel to the corner.

Miguel dives over Kid. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Miguel. Kid slaps Miguel in the face. Kid whips Miguel across the ring. Kid with a SitOut FaceBuster for a one count. Maclin sends Kid face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Maclin dumps Miguel out of the ring. Kid side steps Maclin into the turnbuckles. Maclin drops Kid with The Uranage Slam. Maclin knocks Bey off the apron. Maclin unloads two knife edge chops. Maclin whips Kid across the ring. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin blasts Bey off the apron. Maclin goes for Mayhem For All, but Bey counters with a Missile Dropkick. Maclin side steps Miguel into the turnbuckles. Maclin with The Corner Spear for a two count. Bey punches Maclin. Maclin tosses Bey out of the ring. Kid dives over Maclin. Maclin kicks Kid in the gut. Maclin decks Bey with a back elbow smash.

Kid ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Kid with two palm strikes. Maclin answers with a shoulder block in mid-air for a two count. Maclin launches Bey over the top rope. Maclin with a back elbow to Miguel. Bey and Miguel continues to double team Maclin. Bey with a back elbow smash. Miguel with a Leaping FrankenSteiner off the apron. Bey SuperKicks Miguel. Kid lands The Suicide Dive. Bey with The Asai MoonSault. Bey rolls Kid back into the ring. Kid denies The Art Of Finesse. Kid rolls Bey over for a two count. Kid ducks a clothesline from Bey. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Bey. Kid with another palm strike. Kid with forearm shivers. Bey drops Kid with a Pop Up Cutter for a two count. Bey dumps Miguel out of the ring. Miguel with a Middle Rope Stunner. Bey avoids The Flying Meteora. Bey goes for a Pop Up Cutter, but Miguel counters with The Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Second Match: Rosemary w/Taya Valkyrie vs. Gisele Shaw

The Influence joins the commentary team for this match. Standing Switch Exchange. Rosemary goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Shaw holds onto the ropes. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Shaw. Rosemary starts biting Shaw’s forehead. Rosemary with a waist lock go-behind. Shaw transitions into a side headlock. Rosemary starts biting Shaw’s fingers. Rosemary slams Shaw’s head on all three turnbuckle pads. Shaw regroups on the outside. Shaw backs away from Valkyrie. Shaw regains control of the match during the commercial break. Shaw clotheslines Rosemary for a two count. Shaw unloads two knife edge chops. Shaw whips Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Shaw wants to take a selfie with The Influence. Rosemary with heavy bodyshots. Shaw punches Rosemary in the back.

Shaw is choking Rosemary in the corner. Shaw with Three Running Uppercuts for a two count. Shaw transitions into a ground and pound attack. Shaw uses the middle rope as a weapon. Rosemary dodges The Running Pump Knee Strike. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Rosemary continues to bite Shaw’s forehead. Rosemary sends Shaw to the corner. Rosemary with a flying forearm smash. Rosemary hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Shaw denies The Red Wedding. Shaw drops Rosemary with The SpringBoard Cutter for a two count. Rosemary responds with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Tenille Dashwood sends Valkyrie face first into the steel ring post. Rosemary goes for The Spear, but Shaw counters with a Pump Knee Strike to pickup the victory. After the match, The Influence and Shaw gangs up on Rosemary.

Winner: Gisele Shaw via Pinfall

Third Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans w/Tasha Steelz

Evans drives Grace back first into the turnbuckles. Evans with clubbing shoulder blocks. Evans with a straight right hand. Grace side steps Evans into the turnbuckles. Grace uppercuts Evans. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Grace dives over Evans. Grace runs into Evans. Shoulder Block Exchange. Grace ducks a clothesline from Evans. Grace sends Evans into the ropes. Grace trips Evans. Grace drops Evans with a shoulder tackle. Evans regroups on the outside. Evans avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Grace decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Grace. Steelz shoves Evans towards Grace. Evans Chokeslams Grace on the ring apron. Evans punches Grace in the chest. Evans repeatedly drives Grace back first into the apron.

Evans drives Grace back first into the steel ring post. Evans resets the referee’s ten count. Evans rolls Grace back into the ring. Evans hooks the outside leg for a two count. Evans lifts Grace up in the air. Evans is mauling Grace in the corner. Evans with a Corner Spear. Grace denies The Butterfly Suplex. Grace with a chop/forearm combination. Evans applies The Full Nelson Lock. Evans goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Grace counters with a Bulldog. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace slaps Evans in the face. Grace with a Spinning Back Fist. Grace blocks a boot from Evans. Grace with an open-handed palm strike. Grace puts Evans on the top turnbuckle. Grace connects with The Muscle Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Good Brothers w/Americas Most Wanted vs. Vincent & PCO w/Honor No More

Karl Anderson and Vincent will start things off. Anderson kicks Vincent in the gut. Anderson slams Vincent’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Anderson uppercuts Vincent. Anderson with a straight right hand. Vincent answers with a gut punch. Vincent tags in PCO. PCO with clubbing blows to Anderson’s back. PCO is throwing haymakers at Anderson. Vincent kicks Anderson in the back. Anderson knocks Vincent off the ring apron. PCO with a forearm smash. Vincent slams Anderson’s head on the top rope. PCO clotheslines Anderson. PCO slams Anderson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. PCO tags in Vincent. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a one count. Vincent uppercuts Anderson. Vincent with a running forearm smash. Vincent sends Anderson chest first into the turnbuckles. Standing Switch Exchange. Vincent drops Anderson with a Flatliner for a two count. Vincent tags in PCO. PCO with a gut punch. PCO with a corner clothesline. PCO follows that with The DDT.

PCO with The Flying Leg Drop. PCO lays Anderson flat on the apron. PCO with clubbing blows to Anderson’s chest. PCO with The Swanton Bomb on the apron for a two count. PCO tags in Vincent. Vincent kicks Anderson in the gut. Vincent applies a rear chin lock. Vincent hammers down on the back of Anderson’s neck. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with two clotheslines. Gallows kicks PCO in the face. Vincent ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Gallows SuperKicks Vincent. Gallows with a Running Hip Attack. Gallows with a diving shoulder tackle. Gallows tags in Anderson. Good Brothers goes for The Magic Killer, but PCO gets in the way. PCO rocks Gallows with a forearm smash. PCO drives Gallows face first into the steel ring post. Vincent with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Vincent goes for The Redrum, but Anderson ducks out of the way. Anderson rolls Vincent over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory. After the match, Honor No More gangs up on James Storm and The Good Brothers. Chris Harris and HEATH walks down to the ring to make the save. Harris and Heath attacks Honor No More with lead pipes.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Ace Austin w/Chris Bey vs. Alex Zayne

Austin is playing mind games with Zayne. Zayne runs after Austin. Austin kicks Zayne in the chest. Austin repeatedly stomps on Zayne’s back and chest. Austin is choking Zayne with his boot. The referee admonishes Austin. Zayne reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Zayne with a Spinning Heel Kick. Zayne with a Leaping Headscissors Takeover. Zayne follows that with a rolling head kick. Austin push kicks Zayne. Austin ascends to the top turnbuckle. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Austin regains control of the match during the commercial break. Austin repeatedly kicks Zayne in the face. Austin with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Austin applies an arm-bar. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Zayne. Austin with a knife edge chop. Austin with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Austin. Austin kicks Zayne in the gut. Austin applies a front face lock. Zayne is throwing haymakers at Austin.

Zayne drops Austin with a Lariat. Zayne with boxing elbows. Zayne decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Zayne sweeps out the legs of Austin. Zayne with The SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count. Zayne applies The Sleeper Hold. Austin sends Zayne to the corner. Zayne hits The Baja Blast. Austin avoids The Cinnamon Twist. Zayne applies a waist lock. Austin with three sharp elbow strikes. Austin with clubbing corner clotheslines. Austin puts Zayne on the top turnbuckle. Austin with an Apron Enzuigiri. Austin goes for a Running FrankenSteiner, but Zayne lands back on his feet. Austin side steps Zayne into the turnbuckles. Austin with The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin goes for The Fold, but Zayne counters with a Pump Knee Strike. Austin bails out to the floor. Bey stops Zayne in his tracks. Zayne delivers The Moonsauce. Zayne rolls Austin back into the ring. Bey trips Zayne from the outside. Austin connects with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin via Pinfall

IMPACT Against All Odds 2022 Match Card

Pre-Show Match: Rich Swann (c) vs. Brian Myers In A Dot Combat Match For The IMPACT Digital Media Match

1.) Mike Bailey (c) vs. Trey Miguel For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

2.) Honor No More vs. The Good Brothers, Americas Most Wanted and HEATH In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

3.) Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

4.) Sami Callihan vs. Moose In A Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Match

5.) Mickie James & Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

6.) The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

7.) Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. The Influence w/Madison Rayne For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

8.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Joe Doering w/Cody Deaner For The IMPACT World Championship

Sixth Match: Chris Sabin w/Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Strong lockup. Kazarian with an arm-drag takeover. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sabin applies a side headlock. Second Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian applies a side headlock. Sabin whips Kazarian across the ring. Sabin drops down on the canvas. Sabin goes for a Hip Toss, but Kazarian counters with a cradle cover for a one count. Sabin with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Kazarian ducks under a chop from Sabin. Sabin with a forearm smash. Sabin sends Kazarian into the ropes. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Kazarian. Sabin rolls Kazarian over for a one count. Sabin drives the left knee of Kazarian into the canvas. Sabin works on the left leg of Kazarian. Sabin with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabin applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Kazarian grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabin wraps the left leg of Kazarian around the middle rope.

The referee admonishes Sabin. Misfired Clotheslines. Kazarian with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian with The Slingshot Cradle for a one count. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Kazarian follows that with a Discus Lariat. Kazarian sends Sabin to the corner. Kazarian with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Kazarian with clubbing blows to Sabin’s back. Kazarian with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Kazarian applies the bow and arrow stretch. Kazarian with two haymakers. Kazarian sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian denies The PK. Kazarian sends Sabin face first into the ring apron. Forearm Exchange. Kazarian nails Sabin with The Wave Of The Future into the steel ring post. Kazarian has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Kazarian with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Sabin with heavy bodyshots. Knee Lift Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabin scores two forearm knockdowns. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Sabin with a Back Body Drop. Kazarian side steps Sabin into the turnbuckles. Sabin kicks Kazarian in the face. Sabin drops Kazarian with The DDT for a two count. Sabin with a low dropkick. Sabin dumps Kazarian out of the ring. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Sabin with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kazarian fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabin denies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Kazarian denies The Cradle Shock. Kazarian with an inside cradle for a two count. Kazarian bodyslams Sabin. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Sabin launches Kazarian over the top rope. Sabin avoids The Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian with a leaping forearm smash. Kazarian hits The Slingshot DDT for a two count.

Kazarian with a forearm smash. Kazarian puts Sabin on the top turnbuckle. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Sabin denies The Flux Capacitor. Sabin dives over Kazarian. Sabin kicks Kazarian in the face. Sabin goes for The Tornado DDT, but Kazarian counters with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Sabin denies The Slingshot Cutter. Sabin SuperKicks Kazarian in mid-air. Sabin with The Tornado DDT on the floor. Sabin rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Kazarian drops Sabin with The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Kazarian talks smack to Sabin. Sabin plays possum. Sabin connects with The Cradle Shock for a two count. Sabin gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Kazarian goes for The SuperPlex, but Sabin counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Hockey Fight. Sabin SuperKicks Kazarian. Kazarian with a Flying Boot. Sabin responds with a Running Enzuigiri. Kazarian with a Release German Suplex. Sabin delivers The Clothesline From Hell Michigan. Sabin plants Kazarian with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

