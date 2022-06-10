IMPACT Wrestling Results 6/9/22

Osceola Heritage Park

Kissimmee, Florida

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

First Match: Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Madison Rayne

Rosemary avoided the pre-match sneak attack from Dashwood. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Rosemary slaps Dashwood in the chest. Rosemary drives Dashwood face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rosemary applies a front face lock. Rosemary with clubbing blows to Dashwood’s back. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary with a flying forearm smash. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex. Rayne trips Rosemary from the outside. Dashwood with a NeckBreaker on the middle rope. Dashwood pulls Rosemary out of the ring. Dashwood hooks the outside leg for a two count. Dashwood is putting the boots to Rosemary. Dashwood slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood slaps Rosemary in the chest. Dashwood with three haymakers. Dashwood takes a bow. Rosemary applies The Upside Down.

Rayne delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Dashwood with a running clothesline for a two count. Dashwood toys around with Rosemary. Dashwood applies The Full Nelson Lock. Rosemary backs Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Dashwood refuses to let go of the hold. Rosemary with the snap mare escape. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Rosemary with two forearm smashes. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Rosemary with two flying forearm smashes. Rosemary with The Stinger Splash. Rosemary launches Dashwood across the ring. Rosemary applies The Muta Lock. Dashwood tugs on Rosemary’s hair. Dashwood kicks Rosemary in the gut. Rosemary denies The Butterfly Suplex. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Rosemary with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Rayne continues to run interference. Rosemary runs Dashwood into Rayne. Rosemary connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory. After the match. The Influence gangs up on Rosemary. Taya Valkyrie storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Rosemary via Pinfall

Second Match: Steve Maclin vs. PCO

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Maclin applies a side headlock. PCO whips Maclin across the ring. Maclin runs into PCO. Maclin with a running elbow smash. PCO clotheslines Maclin to the floor. PCO punches Maclin in the back. PCO Spears Maclin out the ring. PCO is bleeding from the mouth. PCO with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. PCO ascends to the top turnbuckle. Maclin punches PCO in the back. Maclin lands The Suicide Dive. Maclin hits The SpineBuster on the ramp way. Maclin has complete control of the match during the commercial break. PCO decks Maclin with a JawBreaker. Maclin heads to the outside. PCO starts biting Maclin’s forehead. PCO with forearm shivers. Maclin repeatedly drives PCO shoulder first into the steel ring post. Maclin kicks the right shoulder of PCO. Maclin kicks PCO in the gut. Maclin whips PCO across the ring.

PCO clotheslines Maclin. Maclin has PCO perched on the top turnbuckle. Maclin with a straight right hand. Maclin slaps PCO in the chest. Maclin with The SuperPlex for a two count. PCO hulks up. PCO punches Maclin. PCO levels Maclin with The Body Avalanche. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from PCO. PCO clotheslines Maclin. PCO with a corner clothesline. PCO drops Maclin with The DDT. PCO with a Running Cannonball Strike. PCO lands The Swanton Bomb on the ring apron. PCO goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Maclin ducks out of the way. Maclin with a Back Body Drop on the floor. Maclin resets the referee’s ten count. Maclin gets PCO tied up in the tree of woe against the steel barricade. Maclin delivers The Charging Spear. Maclin sends PCO face first into the steel ring steps. Maclin puts the right shoulder of PCO behind the ring stairs. Maclin kicks the ring stairs for added pressure. PCO refuses any medical attention. Maclin attacks PCO with a steel chair behind the referee’s back. Maclin connects with The DDT on the chair to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Third Match: Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering w/Violent By Design

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Doering shoves Alexander into the canvas. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Doering breaks the grip. Alexander drop steps into a side headlock. Doering with a Belly to Back Suplex. Alexander refuses to let go of the side headlock. Doering whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander holds onto the ropes. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Doering. Doering denies The German Suplex. Doering backs Alexander into the turnbuckles. Alexander dodges the backhand from Doering. Alexander with a drop toe hold. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Doering uses his feet to create separation. Alexander kicks Doering in the face. Alexander with two haymakers. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Doering reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Young trips Alexander from the outside. Alexander drops down on the canvas. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Doering. Doering trips Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block. Doering bodyslams Alexander. Doering with The Rebound Elbow Drop for a two count.

Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Doering rocks Alexander with a forearm smash. Doering with The Big Boot. Doering applies the cravate. Alexander with an arm-ringer. Doering answers with another forearm. Doering goes back to the cravate. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Doering punches Alexander in the back. Doering whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander kicks Doering in the chest. Alexander with a running shoulder block. Alexander with Two Running Boots. Doering reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Alexander kicks Doering in the face. Alexander drops Doering with a Flying Knee Strike. Doering fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander side steps Doering into the ropes. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Doering decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Young gives Doering the VBD Flag. Alexander clocks Doering with the VBD Flag which causes the disqualification. After the match, Alexander drops Deaner with a German Suplex. Alexander tells Young to bring it. Young slithers out of the ring and heads towards the backstage area.

Winner: Joe Doering via Disqualification

Updated IMPACT Slammiversary 2022 Match Card

1.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne In An Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

3.) Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim In A Queen Of The Mountain Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

4.) The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

5.) Honor No More vs. IMPACT Originals (The Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian, TBD, TBD) In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

6.) Sami Callihan vs. Moose In A Monster’s Ball Match

Fourth Match: Honor No More (Eddie Edwards & The OGK) vs. Frankie Kazarian & The Motor City Machine Guns In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Mike Bennett and Alex Shelley will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shelley applies a hammerlock. Shelley with a side headlock takeover. Bennett answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Bennett backs Shelley into the turnbuckles. Bennett repeatedly stomps on Shelley’s chest. Shelley is displaying his fighting spirit. Shelley kicks Bennett in the face. Sabin and Kazarian treats Bennett like a punching bag. Shelley with a knife edge chop. Shelley tags in Sabin. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fist Drop/Senton Splash Combination for a two cout. Bennett drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Bennet tags in Taven. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Taven backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. Taven with a knife edge chop. Taven sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin kicks Taven in the face. Sabin with The Flying Hurricanrana. Sabin kicks Taven in the gut. Sabin with the irish whip. Taven dives over Sabin. Taven slides under the leapfrog from Sabin. Taven dropkicks Sabin. Taven poses for the crowd. Short-Arm Reversal by Sabin. Sabin with a forearm smash. Sabin tags in Kazarian.

Sabin slides under Taven. Kazarian with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Kazarian sends Taven to the corner. Kazarian with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Taven with The Roundhouse Kick. Taven tags in Edwards. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Kazarian tags in Sabin. Sabin with a flying double axe handle strike. MCMG and Kazarian works on the left wrist of Edwards. Shelley clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Running Shoulder Block/Elbow Smash Combination. Kazarian with a Shotgun Dropkick. Shelley with a double leg takedown to Taven. Single Leg Crab/Camel Clutch Combination. Sabin with a basement dropkick. The referee is losing control of this match. Shelley kicks Bennett in the gut. MCMG delivers their tandem offense. Leg Drop Party. IMPACT Originals poses for the crowd. IMPACT Originals has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Shelley with a wrist lock takedown. Shelley stomps on the left elbow of Edwards. Shelley taunts Honor No More. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley with an arm-ringer. Shelley sweeps out the legs of Edwards. Shelley decks Bennett with a back elbow smash. Shelley with a shoulder block. Shelley with The Top Rope Stunner. Bennett pulls Shelley off the ring apron. Edwards clears the ring. Assisted Rolling Elbow. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Bennett kicks Kazarian in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bennett with The SpineBuster. Sabin kicks Taven in the gut. Taven leapfrogs over Sabin. Bennett rocks Sabin with a forearm smash. Assisted PowerBomb. Taven pulls Shelley up to the apron. Edwards HeadButts Shelley. Edwards tags in Bennett. Double Irish Whip. Shelley sends Taven crashing to the outside. Bennett inadvertently knocks Edwards off the apron. Bennett stops Shelley in his tracks. Shelley uses his feet to create separation. Honor No More wisely pulls Sabin and Kazarian off the apron.

Bennett with another Rolling Elbow for a two count. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven kicks Shelley in the face. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Taven with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Taven drags Shelley to the corner. Taven slams Shelley’s head on Edwards forehead. Taven tags in Edwards. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards toys around with Shelley. Shelley slaps Edwards in the chest. Edwards answers with a greco roman eye poke. Shelley starts swinging at the air. Edwards drops Shelley with a blistering chop. Edwards tags in Bennett. Bennett slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bennett with a back elbow smash. Bennett sends Shelley to the corner. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven clears the ring. Shelley with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Taven tags in Edwards. Edwards with a flying forearm smash. Shelley denies The Tiger Driver. Edwards with a forearm smash. Running Boot Exchange. Bennett grabs Shelley from behind. Shelley kicks Edwards in the face. Shelley decks Bennett with a back elbow smash. Edwards inadvertently kicks Bennett off the apron. Shelley tags in Kazarian.

Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Kazarian knocks Taven off the apron. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian clotheslines Edwards. Kazarian with The Guillotine Leg Drop to Bennett. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian is fired up. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Taven. Kazarian with The Northern Lights Suplex/O’Connor Roll Combination for a two count. Taven punches Kazarian in the back. Honor No More goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian tags in Sabin. Kazarian decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Kazarian kicks Taven in the face. Sabin with The Flying Double Crossbody Block. Sabin tees off on Honor No More. Sabin shoves Edwards into Taven. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Edwards denies The Swinging DDT. Shelley SuperKicks Taven. Roundhouse Kick/Swinging DDT Combination for a two count. Bennett pulls Edwards off Sabin’s shoulders. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin drops Bennett with The Cutter.

Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop to Edwards. Shelley dropkicks the left knee of Edwards. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri to Shelley. Kazarian chops Taven. Kazarian whips Taven across the ring. Taven ducks a chop from Kazarian. Taven wipes out everybody with The Swan Dive to the outside. Bennett pulls Kazarian out of the ring. Bennett Spears Kazarian on the floor. Taven rolls Sabin back into the ring. Bennett with a running forearm smash to Sabin. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Edwards thrust kicks the midsection of Sabin. Tiger Driver/Running Knee Combination for a two count. Sabin side steps Edwards into the turnbuckles. Shelley with a corner clothesline. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Sabin follows that with The Helluva Kick.

Running Enzuigiri/Missile Dropkick/Flatliner Combination to Edwards for a two count. Sabin gets Edwards tied up in the tree of woe. Taven attacks Sabin from behind. Taven sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin side steps Taven into the turnbuckles. Shelley with a running elbow smash. Dropkick Party. Sabin drops Edwards with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Shelley drives his knee into the midsection of Taven. Taven denies The Shell Shock. Taven hits The Climax. Kazarian launches Taven over the top rope. Kazarian with The Slingshot Cutter. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Bennett follows that with a Release German Suplex to Sabin. Sabin rises back on his feet. Sabin with an Inside Out Lariat. SuperKick Exchange. Sabin goes for The Cradle Shock, but Bennett counters with the low blow behind the referee’s back. Edwards connects with The Die Hard Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Honor No More wipes out The IMPACT Originals and HEATH to close the show.

Winner: Honor No More via Pinfall

