IMPACT Wrestling Results 7/1/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Satoshi Kojima & Jake Something vs. Brian Myers & Sam Beale

Myers and Beale attacks Kojima before the bell rings. Something clears the ring. A pier six brawl ensues on the stage. Something slams Myers head on the ring apron. Kojima sends Beale face first into the steel ring post. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Beale’s back. Something drives Myers back first into the steel barricade. Beale with a gut punch. Beale nails Kojima with a throat thrust. Beale applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Beale across the ring. Beale drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima drops down on the canvas. Kojima with The Hip Toss. Kojima with a running shoulder tackle. Kojima pops his pecs. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Beale’s chest. Kojima slams Beale’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kojima tags in Something. Kojima and Something gangs up on Beale. Something with a Vertical Toss. Something tells Myers to bring it. Beale tags in Myers.

Myers talks smack to Something. Myers shoves Something. Myers ducks a clothesline from Something. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Something. Something reverses out of the irish whip from Myers. Something with a Leaping Body Block. Something whips Myers across the ring. Something goes for a Bodyslam, but Myers lands back on his feet. Myers sends Something into the ropes. Something knocks Beale off the ring apron. Myers with a Jumping Knee Strike. Myers repeatedly stomps on Something’s chest. Myers transitions into a ground and pound attack. Myers applies a front face lock. Myers tags in Beale. Beale with a forearm smash. Something kicks Beale in the gut. Beale with clubbing shoulder blocks. Beale applies a front face lock. Beale tags in Myers. Myers punches Something in the ribs. Myers hammers down on the back of Something’s neck for a one count. Myers drives his knee into Something’s back. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Something gets back to a vertical base. Myers sweeps out the legs of Something. Myers punches Something in the back for a two count. Myers applies a wrist lock. Myers tags in Beale.

Beale hammers down on the back of Something’s neck. Beale fish hooks Something. Beale with a low lariat for a one count. Beale applies a rear chin lock. Something with heavy bodyshots. Beale pulls Something down to the mat for a two count. Beale applies a front face lock. Beale tags in Myers. Myers and Beale gangs up on Something. Myers with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Myers with a knee drop. Myers tags in Beale. Myers applies an arm-bar. Beale with a big haymaker for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Beale drives his knee into the midsection of Something. Beale with a forearm smash. Beale with Two HeadButts. Beale applies a front face lock. Beale tags in Myers. Myers with a gut punch. Myers toys around with Something. Myers whips Something into the turnbuckles.

Myers pie faces Something. Myers tags in Beale. Myers and Beale goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Something lands back on his feet. Something with a double clothesline. Something tags in Kojima. Kojima with a series of haymakers. Beale drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Beale. Kojima kicks Beale in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Beale to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Beale dodges The Rolling Elbow. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima hits The DDT. Kojima kicks Beale in the gut. Kojima goes for The Koji Cutter, but Myers counters with The Flatliner. Myers goes for The Roster Cut, but Something counters with The Black Hole Slam. Kojima blocks a lariat from Beale. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Kojima plants Beale with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Jake Something via Pinfall

Second Match: Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley vs. Rachael Ellering w/Jazz

Dashwood with a blindside attack after the bell rings. Dashwood with forearm shivers. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Ellering’s neck. Dashwood kicks Ellering in the face. Dashwood talks smack to Ellering. Dashwood whips Ellering across the ring. Ellering decks Dashwood with a back elbow smash. Ellering drops Dashwood with a shoulder tackle. Ellering tells Dashwood to bring it. Ellering grabs the right leg of Dashwood. Ellering ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Standing Switch Exchange. Dashwood decks Ellering with a back elbow smash. Ellering with a running forearm smash. Dashwood answers with a running elbow smash. Ellering with a flying forearm smash. Ellering clotheslines Dashwood. Ellering with The Senton Splash for a two count. Dashwood talks strategy with Konley. Ellering kicks Konley off the ring apron. Dashwood attacks Ellering from behind. Dashwood has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Ellering’s chest. Dashwood is choking Ellering with her boot. Dashwood uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Dashwood. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Ellering’s neck. Dashwood kicks Ellering in the chest. Dashwood with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dashwood toys around with Ellering. Dashwood kicks Ellering in the gut. Ellering with an inside cradle for a two count. Dashwood clotheslines Ellering for a two count. Dashwood kicks Ellering in the ribs. Dashwood continues to stomp on Ellering’s chest. Dashwood with a forearm smash. Dashwood kicks Ellering in the gut. Dashwood slams Ellering’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood is mauling Ellering in the corner.

Dashwood with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Ellering kicks Dashwood in the face. Ellering drops Dashwood with The SlingBlade. Konley pulls Dashwood out of the ring. Dashwood rocks Ellering with a forearm smash. Dashwood with a Draping NeckBreaker. Ellering has Dashwood perched on the top turnbuckle. Dashwood fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ellering blocks a boot from Dashwood. Ellering hits The STO. Ellering gets distracted by Konley. Dashwood kicks Ellering in the face. Dashwood goes for the sunset flip, but Ellering counters with the double leg nelson to pickup the victory. After the match, Dashwood attacks Ellering and Jazz. Jordynne Grace storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

Third Match: Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. TJ Perkins & Fallah Bahh

Rich Swann and TJ Perkins will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Swann swats away a dropkick from Perkins. Swann applies a side headlock. Perkins whips Swann across the ring. Swann ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Swann somersaults over Perkins. Bahh tags himself in. Swann ducks another clothesline from Perkins. We have a stalemate in the center of the ring. Swann tags in Mack. Forearm Exchange.

Mack kicks Bahh in the gut. Bahh denies The Stunner. Mack fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Mack sends Bahh into the ropes. Mack with The Samoan Drop. Perkins dropkicks Mack. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Swann with a Twisting Corkscrew Senton to the outside. Swann is fired up. Violent By Design viciously attacks both tag teams which forces the referee to call off the match. After the match, Rhino connects with The GORE. Deaner follows that with The Deaner DDT. Doering with The DVD. Doering plants Swann with an Inside Out Lariat.

Match Result: No-Contest

Fourth Match: Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bey with a drop toe hold. Bey repeatedly stomps on Williams back and chest. Bey with a liver shot. Bey with the irish whip. Williams dives over Bey. Williams with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Bey puts Williams on the top turnbuckle. Williams with a straight right hand. Williams with a Flying Hurricanrana. Williams follows that with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Williams dropkicks the back of Bey for a two count. Bey decks Williams with a JawBreaker. Williams scores the elbow knockdown. Williams gets Bey tied up in the tree of woe. Williams delivers The Nod To Canada. Williams punches Bey. Williams applies a wrist lock. Williams whips Bey into the turnbuckles. Williams launches Bey over the top rope. Bey with a straight right hand. Bey kicks Williams in the chest. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop across the back of Williams for a two count. Bey with a fist drop for a two count. Williams with elbows into the midsection of Bey. Bey ducks a clothesline from Williams. Bey with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count.

Bey repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. Bey kicks Williams in the chest. Bey goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Williams ducks out of the way. Williams with The Oklahoma Roll for a two count. Bey denies the backslide cover. Bey with a Western Lariat. Bey applies The Figure Four Headlock. Williams attacks the right ankle of Bey. Williams is throwing haymakers at Bey. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Bey with the irish whip. Williams decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Williams kicks Bey in the face. Williams with three haymakers. Williams side steps Bey into the turnbuckles. Williams with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams with The Release German Suplex. Williams follows that with The Bomaye. Bey blocks a boot from Williams. Bey with The Rolling Elbow. Bey with The Reverse TKO for a two count. Bey pulls Williams off the ropes.

Bey delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Bey dives over Williams. Williams hits The Canadian Leg Sweep. Williams with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Bey denies The Uranage Slam. Williams avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Williams with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Bey denies The Canadian Destroyer. Williams scores the ankle pick. Williams applies The Sharpshooter. Bey grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Williams goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bey counters with the inside cradle for a two count. Williams with the backslide cover for a two count. Bey negates The Canadian Destroyer. Bey connects with The Cutter. Bey plants Williams with The Art Of Finesse to pickup the victory. After the match, A pier six brawl ensues with the other competitors in the Ultimate X Match. Chris Bey decides to help out the good guys much to the chagrin of Ace Austin and Rohit Raju.

Winner: Chris Bey via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Steve Maclin vs. Manny Smith

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Maclin applies a side headlock. Maclin with the side headlock takeover. Maclin applies a front face lock. Maclin grabs a side headlock. Smith whips Maclin across the ring. Maclin holds onto the ropes. Maclin with a jumping knee smash. Maclin with The Olympic Slam. Maclin blocks a boot from Smith. Maclin delivers a gut punch. Maclin with a toe kick. Maclin with a straight right hand. Maclin follows that with a short-arm clothesline. Maclin talks smack to Smith.

Maclin gets Smith tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Smith’s chest. The referee admonishes Maclin. Maclin with The Corner Spear. Maclin repeatedly slaps Smith in the face. Maclin goes for a Bodyslam, but Smith lands back on his feet. Maclin kicks Smith in the gut. Maclin sends Smith to the corner. Smith decks Maclin with a back elbow smash. Maclin with rapid fire bodyshots. Maclin with The Release German Suplex. Maclin with clubbing elbow smashes. Maclin connects with The SitOut Reverse Bloody Sunday to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Slammiversary 2021 Match Card

1.) Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Sami Callihan For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Moose vs. Chris Sabin

3.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju In A Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Sixth Match: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers w/Don Callis vs. Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin w/Tommy Dreamer In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Karl Anderson and Chris Sabin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin applies a side headlock. Anderson whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin drops Anderson with a shoulder tackle. Anderson drops down on the canvas. Anderson goes for a leapfrog, but Sabin holds onto the ropes. Sabin with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sabin with a side headlock takeover. Anderson answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Moose starts bickering with Sabin after a stiff tag out. Callihan tags himself in. Callihan clotheslines Anderson. Callihan dumps Omega out of the ring. Gallows uppercuts Callihan. Callihan nails Gallows with The Pump Kick. Callihan gets distracted by Omega. The ELITE regroups on the outside. Team Dreamer has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Callihan with a forearm smash. Callihan applies a wrist lock. Sabin tags himself in. Sabin with a flying double axe handle strike. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Sabin tags in Moose.

Moose kicks Anderson in the gut. Moose launches Anderson to the corner. Moose with a blistering chop. Moose gives Sabin a tag out receipt. Dreamer scolds Moose. Anderson rakes the eyes of Sabin. Anderson dumps Sabin out of the ring. The ELITE gangs up on Sabin behind the referee’s back. Anderson rolls Sabin back into the ring. Anderson slams Sabin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson with two haymakers. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Sabin’s chest. Gallows kicks Sabin in the face. Anderson tags in Omega. Omega delivers a gut punch. Omega hammers down on the back of Sabin’s neck. Omega stomps on Sabin’s back. Omega taunts Callihan. Omega applies a wrist lock. Omega sends Sabin shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Omega tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Sabin in the gut. Gallows launches Sabin to the corner. Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Sabin. Gallows bodyslams Sabin. Gallows tags in Omega.

Triple Splash for a two count. Omega with a straight right hand. Omega scores two right jabs. Omega slams Sabin’s head on the left boot of Gallows. Omega tags in Anderson. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Anderson applies a side headlock. Anderson punches Sabin. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows tees off on Sabin. Gallows with the elbow drop for a two count. Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Gallows whips Sabin into the turnbuckles. Sabin kicks Gallows in the face. Sabin is displaying his frustration. Sabin rolls under a clothesline from Gallows. Sabin goes for the hot tag, but Moose ducks out of the way. Gallows tags in Omega. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Callihan and Anderson are tagged in.

Callihan ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Callihan knocks Gllows off the ring apron. Callihan clotheslines Anderson. Callihan scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson kicks Callihan in the gut. Callihan drops Anderson with The Sisters Abigail for a two count. Anderson denies The Package PileDriver. Anderson delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Sabin tags himself in. Sabin with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Anderson uppercuts Sabin. Simultaneous tag to Gallows. Sabin side steps Gallows into the turnbuckles. Anderson gets crotched on the middle turnbuckle. Sabin side steps Omega into Anderson. Sabin kicks Omega in the gut. Tornado DDT/Dropkick Combination. Moose tags himself in. Sabin drops Omega with The Shining Wizard. Moose pulls Omega off Sabin’s shoulders. Moose tells Sabin to get out of the ring. Sabin shoves Moose. Moose tags in Sabin. Moose throws Sabin back into the ring. Moose walks out on Team Dreamer. Don Callis shoves Dreamer into Moose. Moose clotheslines Dreamer. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sabin dodges The V-Trigger. Omega denies The Cradle Shock. Omega with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Simultaneous tag to Gallows. Omega nails Callihan with The V-Trigger. The Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers via Pinfall

