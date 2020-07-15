IMPACT Wrestling Results 7/14/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, and Kimber Lee w/John E Bravo vs. Kylie Rae, Susie Yung, Jessica Havok, Nevaeh, and Alisha Edwards In A 10-Woman Knockouts Tag Team Match

Nevaeh and Steelz will start things off. Nevaeh Spears Steelz. Nevaeh brings Steelz to the corner. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Havok with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Nevaeh drops Steelz with a running clothesline. Havok sends Steelz to the corner. Hogan tags herself in. Havok kicks Hogan in the gut. Havok with a knee lift. Havok throws Hogan into the turnbuckles. Hogan tags in Valkyrie. Havok with The Big Boot. Havok follows that with a RoundHouse Kick to Lee. Havok knocks Rosemary off the ring apron. Havok is fired up. Lee and Valkyrie pulls Nevaeh off the apron. Nevaeh with a double clothesline on the floor. Steelz SuperKicks Nevaeh. Hogan and Steelz are gagning up on Nevaeh. Yung wipes out everybody with a SomerSault Senton off the apron. Edwards tells Havok to pick her up. Havok launches Edwards into the calvary. Havok tags in Rae.

Havok lands The Suicide Dive. Valkyrie drops Rae with a Running Clothesline. Valkyrie stomps on Rae’s back. Hogan and Steelz drives Havok face first into the steel ring post. Following a snap mare takeover, Valkyrie repeatedly kicks Rae in the back. Valkyrie uses the middle rope as a weapon. Valkyrie whips Rae into a back elbow smash from Rosemary. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Valkyrie unloads a series of chops. Valkyrie hooks the outside leg for a two count. Valkyrie tags in Rosemary. Pump Kick/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Rosemary tags in Valkyrie. Valkyrie punches Rae in the back. Valkyrie slams Rae’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie with a Running Hip Attack. Valkyrie hits The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Rae with heavy bodyshots. Valkyrie punches Rae in the back. Valkyrie applies a front face lock. Steelz tags herself in.

Steelz delivers a gut punch. Steelz talks smack to Rae. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Rae gets back to a vertical base. Rae with forearm shivers. Rae applies a wrist lock. Steelz reverses out of the irish whip from Rae. Steelz with a forearm smash. Steelz drives Rae face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan repeatedly stomps on Rae’s chest. Rae is displaying her fighting spirit. Hogan applies a front face lock. Hogan is raining down haymakers. Hogan stomps on Rae’s back. Hogan brings Rae to the corner. Hogan tags in Lee. Following a snap mare takeover, Lee kicks Rae in the back for a two count. Lee applies a rear chin lock. Team Taya & Rosemary have complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Lee with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lee toys around with Rae. Rae ducks a clothesline from Lee. Rae tags in Yung. Yung dodges The Big Boot. Yung with a chop/palm strike combination. Yung with a lou thez press. Yung transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lee kicks Yung in the face. Yung answers with a leaping palm strike. Yung with a Modified FrankenSteiner for a two count. Steelz drops Yung with The Cutter. Nevaeh responds with a Release German Suplex. Hogan with a RoundHouse Kick. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Havok. Havok with a Uranage Slam. Valkyrie & Rosemary with a Double Spear. Valkyrie & Rosemary catches Edwards in mid-air. Edwards with a Desperation Double DDT. Lee connects with The Spinning Heel Kick. Rae ducks a clothesline from Lee. Rae SuperKicks. Yung plants Lee with The Panic Switch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kylie Rae, Susie Yung, Jessica Havok, Nevaeh, and Alisha Edwards via Pinfall

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week Is Chris Sabin Becoming The TNA X-Division Champion At TNA Slammiversary 2013.

Ace Austin & Madman Fulton Segment

Moose, Rhino, and Hernandez Backstage Segment

Second Match: XXXL vs. The Deaners

Larry D & Cousin Jake will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Larry applies a side headlock. Larry runs into Jake. Shoulder Block Exchange. Larry drops Jake with a shoulder tackle. Jake bodyslams Larry. Jake tags in Deaner. Deaner with a corner clothesline. Jake follows that with a Corner Spear. Jake bodyslams Deaner on top of Larry for a two count. Larry with a forearm smash. Larry tags in Romero. Romero with clubbing blows to Deaners chest. Romero whips Deaner across the ring. Deaner kicks Romero in the chest. Romero drops Deaner with a Discus Lariat. Romero dumps Deaner face first into the top turnbuckle pad.

Romero with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Jake applies a front face lock. Romero with a gut punch. Romero launches Jake to the corner. Romero delivers The Pounce. Romero tags in Larry. Double Irish Whip. Deaner dumps Romero out of the ring. Deaner with The Big Boot. Larry blocks a lariat from Deaner. Larry decks Deaner with a back elbow smash. Larry kicks out the legs of Deaner. Larry with The Curb Stomp. Jake made the blind tag. Larry hits The SitOut PowerBomb. Jake responds with a rolling crucifix to pickup the victory. After the match, XXXL attacks The Deaners from behind. Larry with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Romero plants Jake with The Flying Elbow Drop.

Winner: The Deaners via Pinfall

Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan Promo

Moose & Rohit Raju Backstage Segment

Chris Bey & Johnny Swinger Backstage Segment

Jordynne Grace/Deonna Purrazzo Contract Signing

Third Match: Moose & Rohit Raju vs. Tommy Dreamer & Crazzy Steve

Raju and Dreamer will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dreamer applies a side headlock. Raju reverses the hold. Dreamer applies a top wrist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Raju backs Dreamer into the turnbuckles. Raju decks Dreamer with a back elbow smash. Raju applies a side headlock. Raju kicks Dreamer in the gut. Dreamer with a Vertical Suplex. Dreamer tags in Steve. Dreamer bodyslams Steve on top of Raju for a two count. Raju denies The Swinging NeckBreaker. Raju thrust kicks the midsection of Steve. Raju pulls Steve down to the mat. Raju with a forearm smash. Raju with a corner clothesline. Raju tags in Moose. Moose delivers a gut punch. Moose goes for a Bodyslam, but Steve lands back on his feet. Steve ducks a clothesline from Moose. Steve with southpaw haymakers. Moose responds with a Fallaway Slam. Moose pops back on his feet. Moose talks smack to Dreamer. Steve side steps Moose into the turnbuckles. Steve tags in Dreamer.

Steve and Dreamer are double teaming Moose. Double Irish Whip. Steve headbutts the midsection of Moose. Dreamer with a Running Knee Lift. Dreamer and Moose are trading back and forth shots. Moose with a chop/forearm combination. Moose delivers the eye poke. Moose poses for the camera. Dreamer sends Moose tumbling to the floor. Raju ducks a clothesline from Dreamer. Dreamer launches Raju over the top rope. Moose catches Steve in mid-air. Dreamer with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Raju drops Dreamer with a Running Clothesline. Raju repeatedly stomps on Dreamer’s back. Raju drags Dreamer to the corner.

Moose repeatedly stomps on Dreamer’s chest. Moose is choking Dreamer with his boot. Moose tees off on Dreamer. Moose HeadButts Dreamer. Dreamer responds with a mid-air gut punch. Dreamer creates distance with The DDT. Raju and Steve are tagged in. Steve with two throat thrusts. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Steve. Steve dives over Raju. Steve ducks a clothesline from Raju. Following a snap mare takeover, Steve cranks on Raju’s neck. Steve connects with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Steve applies The Grounding Octopus Stretch. Moose is throwing haymakers at Dreamer. Moose dumps Dreamer out of the ring. Raju rolls Steve over for a two count. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju with a Running Forearm Smash. Raju goes for The Running Cannonball, but Steve counters with The Shotei. Steve plants Raju with The Diving DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tommy Dreamer & Crazzy Steve via Pinfall

– Lengthy video package hyping up the Fatal Four Way IMPACT World Championship at Slammiversary 2020.

Updated IMPACT Slammiversary 2020 Match Card

1.) Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBD in a Fatal Four Way Match For The Vacated IMPACT World Championship

2.) Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

4.) Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessica Havok vs. Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Kimber Lee vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Kylie Rae vs. Susie Yung vs. Madison Rayne In A Gauntlet Match Which Will Determine The Number One Contender To The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

5.) The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

6.) Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer For The TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, and The Rascalz Brawl

Ace Austin & Madman Fulton took a trip to Dayton, Ohio. Austin is visiting a training facility and begins his preparation for the Slammiversary PPV. Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz gets into a massive brawl with Ace Austin & Madman Fulton to close the show.

