IMPACT Wrestling Results 7/14/22

Center Stage

Atlanta, Georgia

First Match: Josh Alexander & The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Violent By Design In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Josh Alexander and Cody Deaner will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deaner drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Deaner applies a wrist lock. Deaner repeatedly slaps Alexander in the face. Alexander with a Wrist Lock Suplex. Shelley with two knife edge chops. Shelley with an arm-ringer. MCMG works on the left wrist of Deaner. Alexander tags himself in. Alexander uppercuts the left shoulder of Deaner. Chop Exchange. Alexander uppercuts Deaner. Alexander transitions into a corner mount. Alexander blocks a boot from Deaner. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Doering drags Deaner out of the ring. Young scores a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Deaner starts choking Alexander. Deaner punches Alexander. Deaner tags in Doering. Doering kicks Alexander in the gut. Doering bodyslams Alexander. Doering with a Rebound Elbow Drop for a two count. Doering puts Alexander’s head under the middle turnbuckle pad. Doering tags in Deaner.

Deaner with a Corner Dropkick. Deaner is choking Alexander with his knee. Deaner uses the middle rope as a weapon. Young tags himself in. Double Boot for a two count. Young applies a front face lock. Doering tags himself in. Doering kicks Alexander in the ribs. Doering applies a top wrist lock. Doering drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner kicks Alexander in the gut. Deaner with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. The referee is trying to get Shelley out of the ring. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Deaner tags in Doering. Doering kicks Alexander in the ribs. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Doering kicks Alexander in the face. Doering with an elbow drop. Doering applies the cravate. Doering kicks Alexander in the gut. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Alexander with forearm shivers. Doering fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander decks Doering with a back elbow smash. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Doering. Doering drops Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block.

VBD had complete control of the match during the commercial break. Alexander tags in Sabin. Sabin with The Missile Dropkick. Deaner tags himself in. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Sabin dropkicks VBD off the ring apron. Sabin kicks Deaner in the face. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. MCMG tees off on Deaner. Sabin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin with a leaping back elbow smash. Shelley follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri. Deaner goes for The Sunset Flip, but Shelley counters with a Flying Crossbody Block. Young punches Shelley in the back. Young applies a waist lock. Sabin drops Young with The Cutter. Young launches Sabin over the top rope. Shelley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Missile Dropkick/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Deaner denies The Cradle Shock. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Alexander and Young are tagged in. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Young. Young with a back elbow smash. Double Clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Young reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Alexander with a Back Body Drop. Alexander with a Corner Spear. Alexander follows that with The Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Alexander kicks Young in the gut.

Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Young gets in the way. Alexander decks Deaner with a back elbow smash. Alexander blocks a boot from Young. Alexander dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Young uses his feet to create separation. Shelley made the blind tag. Alexander kicks Young in the face. Young ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Standing Switch Exchange. Young with a back elbow smash. Deaner with a forearm shot across the back of Shelley. Young knocks Sabin off the apron. Young connects with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Young tags in Deaner. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Deaner. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Young with clubbing blows to Sabin’s back. The referee is losing control of this match. Double SuperKick to Young. Sabin chops Doering. Doering answers with a shoulder tackle. Doering goes for The Revolution Bomb, but Sabin counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander clotheslines Doering over the top rope. Sabin with a Flying Cannonball Strike off the apron. Shelley ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Alexander gets Young trapped in The Ankle Lock. Shelley makes Deaner tap out to The Border City Stretch.

Winner: Josh Alexander & The Motor City Machine Guns via Submission

Second Match: Steve Maclin vs. James Storm

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Maclin with a forearm shot across the back of Storm. Maclin slams Storm’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Maclin stomps on Storm’s chest. Maclin with a knife edge chop. Maclin whips Storm across the ring. Maclin with a running elbow smash. Maclin toys around with Storm. Storm is throwing haymakers at Maclin. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Storm with a Counter Hip Toss. Maclin sends Storm to the corner. Storm dives over Maclin. Storm scores the forearm knockdown. Maclin avoids The Last Call SuperKick. Maclin regroups on the outside. Storm ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Storm with three haymakers. Storm uppercuts Maclin. The referee is trying to separate both men. Maclin rakes the eyes of Storm. Maclin dumps Storm face first on the top rope. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest. Maclin is choking Storm with his boot. Maclin with The Uranage BackBreaker. Maclin with a knee drop. Maclin poses for the crowd.

Storm with heavy bodyshots. Storm with a straight right hand. Storm sends Maclin to the corner. Maclin drops Storm with The STO for a two count. Maclin puts his knee on the back of Storm’s neck. Maclin with a Running Knee Strike. Maclin slams Storm’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Storm is pissed. Storm tees off on Maclin. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Storm with a flying forearm smash. Storm with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Storm uppercuts Maclin. Maclin launches Storm over the top rope. Storm with an Apron Enzuigiri. Storm with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Storm puts Maclin on the top turnbuckle. Storm transitions into a corner mount. Maclin gets Storm tied up in the tree of woe.

Maclin with a Corner Spear for a two count. Storm denies Mayhem For All. Storm kicks Maclin in the gut. Storm goes for The Eye Of The Storm. Storm drives Maclin back first into the turnbuckles. Storm punches Maclin. Storm puts Maclin on the top turnbuckle. Storm uppercuts Maclin. Storm with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Storm lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Storm drops Maclin with The CodeBreaker. Maclin blocks The Last Call SuperKick. Storm with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Maclin sends Storm face first into the exposed steel. Maclin connects with The Double Underhook DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, the lights go out in the building. Maclin avoided the surprise attack from Sami Callihan.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Third Match: Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

Green talks smack to Mickie after the bell rings. Quick make out session. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Green. Mickie with a Lou Thez Press. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Haymaker Exchange. Mickie with two overhand chops. Mickie with forearm shivers. Green shoves Mick. Second Haymaker Exchange. Mickie slaps Green in the chest. Mickie repeatedly stomps on Green’s chest. Mickie with rapid forearms. The referee admonishes Mickie. Green drops Mickie with a Spinning Face Plant. Mickie tackles Green. Mickie is trying to smother Green. Green sends Mickie tumbling to the floor. Mickie avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Mickie uppercuts Green. Mickie sends Green face first into the steel ring post. Mickie with a Flying Seated Senton off the ring apron. Mickie rolls Green back into the ring. Green knocks Mickie off the top turnbuckle. Green hooks the outside leg for a two count. Green with a basement dropkick for a two count. Green with Two Seated Sentons on Mickie’s back. Green applies The Camel Clutch.

Mickie with elbows into the midsection of Green. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Green. Mickie clotheslines Green. Green sends Mickie to the corner. Mickie decks Green with a back elbow smash. Mickie with a Hurricanrana. Mickie with a Running Boot for a two count. Mickie repeatedly slams Green’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Green yanks Mickie off the middle turnbuckle. Green is raining down haymakers. Green applies a wrist lock. Green clotheslines Mickie. Green hooks the outside leg for a two count. Green repeatedly drives her knee into Mickie’s back. Green with clubbing elbow smashes. Green applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Mickie launches Green to the corner. Mickie slaps Green in the face. Mickie with a forearm smash. Green drives her knee into the midsection of Mickie. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Pump Kick Exchange. Green hooks the outside leg for a two count. Green with The Bow and Arrow Stomp into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Green tells Mickie to get out of her ring. Mickie with another Spinning Back Kick. Mickie SuperKicks Green.

Green crawls up the ramp way. A pier six brawl ensues on the stage. Mickie punches Green. Green slaps Mickie in the face. Green tosses Mickie back inside the ring. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Green. Mickie with a NeckBreaker. Green tugs on Mickie’s hair. Mickie with three sharp elbow strikes. Running Forearm Exchange. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Green. Mickie with two clotheslines. Mickie scores the forearm knockdown. Mickie with The Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Mickie with another Seated Senton for a two count. Green rakes the eyes of Mickie. Mickie delivers The Mick Kick for a two count. Green kicks the left knee of Mickie. Green with a sharp knee strike. Green connects with The Curb Stomp for a two count. The referee caught Green grabbing Mickie’s tights. Green rolls Mickie over for a two count. Green is displaying her frustration. Mickie denies The I’m Prettier. Mickie rolls Green over for a two count. Mickie avoids The Curb Stomp. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mickie SuperKicks Green. Mickie goes for The Mick DDT, but Green rolls her over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Madison Rayne & Gisele Shaw

Slamovich is playing mind games with Dashwood. Slamovich backs Dashwood into the ropes. Slamovich shoves the referee out of the way. Slamovich drops Dashwood with The Spinning Back Fist. Dashwood regroups on the outside. Slamovich pulls Dashwood up to the ring apron. Dashwood decks Slamovich with a back elbow smash. Slamovich blocks a boot from Dashwood. Slamovich with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Slamovich nails Dashwood with The Helluva Kick. Slamovich connects with The Snow Plow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Honor No More w/Maria Kanellis Bennett vs. Bullet Club In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

HEATH nails Vincent with The Wake Up Call before the bell rings. Eddie Edwards and Chris Bey will start things off. Edwards kicks Bey in the gut. Edwards applies a side headlock. Bey whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards drops Bey with a shoulder tackle. Bey leapfrogs over Edwards. Bey ducks under a chop from Edwards. Bey sends Edwards into the ropes. Edwards launches Bey over the top rope. Bey with a forearm smash. Bey with the slingshot arm-drag. Bey rolls Edwards over for a one count. Edwards HeadButts Bey. Edwards tags in King. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of King. Bey applies a wrist lock. Bey tags in Austin. Double Irish Whip. Austin with a Windmill Kick. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Austin follows that with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks King in the back. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Austin goes into the lateral press for a two count. Austin repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Austin with a straight right hand. Short-Arm Reversal by King. King blocks a boot from Austin. King with a head kick. King tags in Taven.

Taven applies a wrist lock. Austin rocks Taven with a forearm smash. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Austin dropkicks Taven. Austin applies a front face lock. Taven drives his knee into the midsection of Austin. Taven grabs a side wrist lock. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett kicks Austin in the gut. Taven kicks Austin in the face. Austin dodges The Rolling Elbow. Austin decks Bennett with a back elbow smash. Taven inadvertently dropkicks Bennett. All hell starts breaking loose in Atlanta. Bullet Club clears the ring. Bullet Club has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Austin kicks Taven in the gut. Austin hammers down on the back of Taven’s neck. Austin sends Taven to the corner. Austin with a shoulder block. Austin tags in Anderson. Anderson kicks Taven in the chest. Anderson slams Taven’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson punches Taven. Anderson whips Taven into the turnbuckles. Anderson tags in Gallows.

Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Gallows slams Taven’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Taven. Taven kicks the left knee of Gallows. Taven with a straight right hand. Taven kicks Gallows in the gut. Gallows with an Inside Out Lariat. Gallows tags in Bey. Assisted Leg Drop for a two count. Bey sends Taven to the corner. Taven dives over Bey. Bey kicks Taven in the face. Bey sweeps out the legs of Taven. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey punches Bennett. Bey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Taven reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey holds onto the ropes. Bey kicks Taven in the face. Bey knocks Honor No More off the apron. Bey with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Bennett. Taven goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey ducks a clothesline from Taven. King denies The Art Of Finesse. Edwards with a Running Enzuigiri. Taven with a SpringBoard Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count.

Taven tags in King. King is putting the boots to Bey. King unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner. Bey kicks King in the face. King goes for The Sunset Flip, but Bey lands back on his feet. King scores the ankle pick. King applies the single leg crab. King tags in Edwards. Edwards with three knee drops. Edwards applies a rear chin lock. Bey with an arm-drag takeover. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Edwards tags in Bennett.. Bennett with a running boot. Bennett with a chop/forearm combination. Bennett drops Bey with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Bennett tags in Taven. Double Irish Whip. Bennett with a running forearm smash. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Bennett follows that with The Death Valley Driver. Taven with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Taven tags in King. King repeatedly stomps on Bey’s chest. King bodyslams Bey. King with The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. King applies a front face lock. King tags in Edwards. Edwards headbutts Bey in the ribs. Bey with heavy bodyshots. Bey decks Edwards with a JawBreaker. Bey ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards stops Bey in his tracks. The referee didn’t see Bey tag out to Anderson. Honor No More gangs up on Bey. Edwards tags in Taven.

Taven is choking Bey with his boot. Bey is displaying his fighting spirit. Taven with a corner clothesline. Honor No More clears the ring. Taven with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Taven leapfrogs over Bey. Bennett with a forearm smash. Bey with an Assisted Hurricanrana to Edwards. Bey drops Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey tags in Anderson. Anderson clotheslines Bennett. Anderson scores two elbow knockdowns. Taven reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Anderson with a running clothesline. Anderson knocks King off the apron. Anderson bodyslams Taven. Anderson with a Running Senton Splash. Anderson with a chop/uppercut combination. Taven reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Anderson kicks Taven in the face. Anderson with a Flying NeckBreaker. Anderson tags in Gallows. Edwards runs interference. Gallows with a Roundhouse Kick. King with a Spin Kick. Bey responds with The Superman Forearm. Bennett SuperKicks Bey. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Bennett. Austin with a sharp knee strike. Austin with The Spinning Heel Kick. Taven answers with The SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Gallows drops Taven with The Big Boot. Good Brothers goes for The Magic Killer, but Maria counters with a low blow to Gallows. King with The BlockBuster. Bennett rocks Gallows with The Rolling Elbow. Edwards connects with The Boston Knee Party. Taven plants Gallows with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Honor No More via Pinfall

