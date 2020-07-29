IMPACT Wrestling Results 7/28/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

A devastated @GottaGetSwann struggled to talk about the consequences of @TheEricYoung's BRUTAL attack at #Slammiversary. Rich will be coming to IMPACT NEXT WEEK to address everybody. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/alAcMV4Wf7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 29, 2020

First Match: Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Trey Miguel For The IMPACT World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Edwards backs Miguel into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Miguel sends Edwards across the ring. Miguel with a side headlock takeover. Edwards answers with the headscissors neck lock. Miguel with a side headlock takedown. Edwards whips Miguel across the ring. Miguel with a Bulldog onto the knee. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Miguel slips off the back of Edwards. Edwards thrust kicks the midsection of Miguel. Miguel blocks a boot from Edwards. Miguel with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Miguel dropkicks Edwards. Miguel applies the cobra clutch. Miguel transitions into a double wrist lock. Miguel backs Edwards into the ropes. The referee calls fo a clean break. Edwards HeadButts Miguel. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Miguel reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Edwards slides under Miguel. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Edwards drives his knee into Miguel’s back. Edwards with a high elbow smash. Miguel kick Edwards in the gut. Edwards delivers a gut punch. Edwards HeadButts Miguel. Miguel with an Apron Enzuigiri. Edwards responds with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Edwards with a blistering chop. Edwards stomp on Miguel’s chest. Edwards whips Miguel into the turnbuckles. Edwards with a series of lateral presses. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Edwards drops Miguel with a right jab. Edwards is mauling Miguel in the corner. Edwards headbutts Miguel in the chest. Edwards with the irish whip. Miguel side steps Edwards into the turnbuckles. Miguel with a running forearm smash. Miguel trips Edwards from the outside. Miguel with an Apron Enzuigiri. Miguel with a shoulder block. Miguel goes for a sunset flip, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Miguel with a Back Heel Kick/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Miguel drags Edwards to the corner.

Miguel goes for The Split Legged MoonSault, but Edwards gets his knees up in the air. Miguel with a running forearm smash. Edwards answers with a running elbow smash. Miguel SuperKicks Edwards. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Edwards with a forearm smash. Miguel drops Edwards with The Pele Kick. Miguel has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Forearm Exchange. Miguel with a Rolling Elbow. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Miguel decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards chops Miguel in the chest. Miguel thrust kicks the right knee of Edwards. Edwards goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel dropkicks the back of Edwards head. Miguel hits The SpringBoard Stunner for a two count. Miguel climbs to the top turnbuckle. Miguel dives over Edwards. Edwards sends Miguel chest first into the canvas. Edwards with a forearm smash. Edwards goes for The Tiger Driver, but Miguel counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Miguel unloads Two SuperKicks. Edwards clotheslines Miguel. Edwards connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Miguel with a Jumping Knee Strike. Edwards plants Miguel with The Boston Knee Party to pickup the victory. After the match, Eric Young appears on the stage. Edwards tells Young to bring it. Young heads to the backstage area.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

– Rohit Raju tries to convince TJ Perkins to go after the IMPACT X-Division Championship in an attempt to get on Chris Bey’s good side.

– Ace Austin tells Gia Miller that he’ll be paying extra attention to The Good Brothers/Reno Scum match.

– Motor City Machine Guns Vignette.

– Ethan Page is completely speechless. Josh Alexander says that it’s only a matter of time until The North will once again become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions because they have a rematch clause in their back pocket.

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week: Beer Money vs. The Motor City Machine Guns from TNA Victory Road 2010.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Moose will put his TNA World Heavyweight Title on the line against HEATH !

Episode One Of WrestleHouse

EC3 Promo

EC3 talked about his past accomplishments. But, in reality, who really cares? History is written by the winners, but what if the winners are pathological liars? EC3 has to go back and destroy everything he did to get him to be where he wants to be. He sees failure reflecting back at him in the mirror. Every win and every step came at the expense of his soul. EC3’s past is his biggest foe. He has to break every attention to his past in order to realize his future. The past is just a story and it has no power over him. EC3 has to control his narrative to control his power, you’ve been warned.

Second Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kimber Lee

Lee with forearm shivers. Machine Gun Chops. Purrazzo whips Lee across the ring. Lee with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Lee ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Lee nails Purrazzo with The Pump Kick. Lee applies a modified full nelson lock. Lee transitions into a bodyscissors hold. Purrazzo stomps on the left elbow of Lee. Purrazzo kicks the left shoulder of Lee. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Lee’s chest. The referee admonishes Purrazzo. Purrazzo wraps the left shoulder of Lee around the bottom rope. Purrazzo has complete control of the match. Following a snap mare takeover, Purrazzo continues to work on the left shoulder of Lee. Purrazzo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Lee with heavy bodyshots.

Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee applies The Koji Clutch in the ropes. Lee kicks the left hamstring of Purrazzo. Lee with a RoundHouse Kick. Lee follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Lee talks smack to Purrazzo. Purrazzo slaps Lee in the face. Forearm Exchange. Lee unloads three knife edge chops. Purrazzo dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Purrazzo kicks the left knee of Lee. Purrazzo with a running knee lift. Purrazzo hits The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Lee negates The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Lee ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Lee connect with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Lee transitions into a ground and pound attack. Purrazzo with an ankle pick off the middle turnbuckle. Purrazzo delivers The Sacrifice. Purrazzo makes Lee tap out to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. After the match, Jordynne Grace tackles Purrazzo. Grace is raining down haymakers. Purrazzo exits the ring. Grace is not quite finished with Purrazzo.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

– Brian Myers Vignette.

– Suicide visits The Rascalz Treehouse.

Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, and Sami Callihan Segment

Third Match: The Good Brothers vs. Reno Scum

Karl Anderson and Adam Thornstowe will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Thornstowe backs Anderson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Thornstowe with a forearm smash. Thornstowe with a straight right hand. Anderson kicks Thornstowe in the gut. Anderson with a forearm smash. Anderson applies a side headlock. Anderson drops Thornstowe with a shoulder tackle. Anderson drives Thornstowe face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Uppercut Exchange. Anderson decks Thornstowe with a back elbow smash. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson with the irish whip. Thornstowe dives over Anderson. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson stomps on Thornstowe’s chest. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Anderson tags in Gallows.

Gallows kicks Thornstowe in the gut. Gallows unloads a series of strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows with three elbow drops for a two count. Gallows slams Thornstowe’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows uppercuts Thornstowe. Gallows tags in Anderson. Double Irish Whip. Gallows kicks Thornstowe in the gut. Anderson with a Running Boot for a two count. Ace Austin is watching the match from the stage. Thornstowe tags in Luster. Reno Scum drops Anderson with an assisted shoulder tackle. Assisted Senton Splash. Luster with rapid fire haymakers. Luster headbutts Anderson in the chest. Luster slams Anderson’s head on the left boot of Thornstowe. Luster tags in Thornstowe. Thornstowe stomps on Anderson’s face. Thornstowe taunts Gallows. Thornstowe uppercuts Anderson. Anderson with a back elbow smash. Anderson unloads two knife edge chops.

Thornstowe kicks Anderson in the gut. Thornstowe uses Luster’s head as a weapon. Thornstowe with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Thornstowe tags in Luster. Reno Scum are double teaming Anderson. Luster with a Falling HeadButt. Luster applies a front face lock. Thornstowe tags himself in. Thornstowe kicks Anderson in the ribs. Thornstowe applies a rear chin lock. Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Luster drives his knee into Anderson’s back. Thornstowe continues to kick Anderson in the gut. Thornstowe goes for The Impaler DDT, but Anderson counters with The SpineBuster. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows clotheslines Thornstowe. Gallows knocks Luster off the ring apron. Gallows with a Running Lariat. Gallows uppercuts Thornstowe. Gallows with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Gallows drops Thornstowe with The Big Boot. Gallows nails Thornstowe with The Pump Kick. Gallows tags in Anderson. Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory. After the match, Good Brothers gets into a major brawl with Ace Austin and Madman Fulton to close the show.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

