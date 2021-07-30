IMPACT Wrestling Results 7/29/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Good Brothers

Jay White and Karl Anderson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center. Anderson applies a waist lock. White backs Anderson into the turnbuckles. White decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. White kicks Anderson in the gut. White with a forearm smash. White with a knife edge chop. White sends Anderson to the corner. White scores the elbow knockdown. White tags in Bey. Bey repeatedly stomps on Anderson’s chest. Anderson with a toe kick. Anderson punches Bey. Anderson with the irish whip. Bey side steps Anderson into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Anderson’s back. Bey leapfrogs over Anderson. Bey drops down on the canvas. Bey dropkicks Anderson for a two count. Bey applies a front face lock. Gallows tags himself in. Gallows delivers a gut punch. Gallows tees off on Bey. Gallows launches Bey to the corner. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows poses for the crowd. Gallows with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Gallows drives his elbow into Bey’s chest. Gallows slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with a Mid-Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows with a elbow drop. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson with repeated covers that’s making Bey exert more energy. Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Bey gets back to a vertical base. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson uppercuts Bey. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows repeatedly stomps on Bey’s chest. Gallows with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Gallows with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Gallows follows that with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows goes back to the rear chin lock. Bey decks Gallows with a JawBreaker. Bey kicks Gallows in the face. Bey with a Flying Crossbody Block. White and Anderson are tagged in.

White ducks a clothesline from Anderson. White unloads two knife edge chops. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from White. White holds onto the ropes. White kicks Anderson in the face. White drops Anderson with The DDT. White ducks a clothesline from Gallows. White kicks Gallows in the gut. White with another DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Anderson denies The Uranage Slam. Anderson with a single leg takedown. Anderson with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White tags in Bey. White knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Bey delivers The UFO for a two count. Gallows uppercuts White. Anderson thrust kicks the midsection of Bey. Anderson tags in Gallows. Anderson with The Hiyah Kick. Gallows levels Bey with The Body Avalanche. White denies The Magic Killer. White with forearm shivers. White dodges The Big Boot. Gallows SuperKicks White. Bey delivers his combination offense. Gallows catches Bey in mid-air. Gallows Chokeslams Bey. Gallows tags in Anderson. The Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

Second Match: Taylor Wilde vs. Kaleb Konley w/Tenille Dashwood

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Konley with a wrist lock takedown. Wilde with a waist lock go-behind. Konley slings Wilde across the ring. Konley shoves Wilde. Wilde repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Konley. Wilde with a forearm smash. Wilde side steps Konley into the turnbuckles. Wilde rolls Konley over for a one count. Konley denies The Hurricanrana. Konley goes for a PowerBomb, but Wilde lands back on her feet. Konley clotheslines Wilde for a two count. Konley talks smack to the crowd. Konley tugs on Wilde’s hair. Konley applies a rear chin lock. Konley pulls Wilde down to the mat. Konley argues with the referee. Dashwood is playing mind games with Wilde. Wilde side steps Konley into the ropes. Wilde with a forearm smash.

Wilde with a running short-arm lariat. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Konley. Wilde with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Wilde with a corner clothesline. Wilde peppers Konley with forearms in the corner. Konley shoves Wilde. Wilde drives her knee into the midsection of Konley. Wilde with clubbing blows to Konley’s back. Konley SuperKicks Wilde for a two count. Konley is trying to hit Wilde with the camera bag. Wilde dropkicks Konley to the floor. Konley catches Wilde in mid-air. Wilde sends Konley face first into the steel ring post. Wilde hits The Tornado DDT on the floor. Wilde rolls Konley back into the ring. Wilde gets distracted by Dashwood. Konley side steps Wilde into the turnbuckles. Wilde decks Konley with a back elbow smash. Wilde drills Konley with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Wilde connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taylor Wilde via Pinfall

.@THETOMMYDREAMER has made a battle royal to determine @KennyOmegamanX's next challenger and Omega is so furious he's coming to the ring NEXT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/zjnNFtUPeB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2021

Third Match: Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Fallah Bahh, and No Way Jose vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Mahabali Shera In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Fallah Bahh and Madman Fulton will start things off. Bahh is playing mind games with Fulton. Fulton kicks Bahh in the gut. Fulton with clubbing blows to Bahh’s back. Fulton with a double sledge. Bahh denies The Bodyslam. Bahh with a double palm thrust. Bahh tags in Robinson. Corner Clothesline Party. FinJuice clears the ring. Bahh levels Fulton with The Body Avalanche. Big Splash/Leg Drop Combination. Bahh plays to the crowd. Bahh goes for The Samoan Drop, but Raju gets in the way. Raju kicks out the legs of Bahh. Raju repeatedly stomps on Bahh’s back and chest. Raju tags in Shera. Shera with clubbing blows to Bahh’s back. Shera sends Bahh face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Shera tags in Austin. Austin with a Corner Dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, Austin hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Austin applies an arm-bar. Bahh hulks up. Austin kicks Bahh in the gut. Austin applies a side headlock. Bahh whips Austin across the ring. Austin goes for the sunset flip, but Bahh falls on top of him. Finlay and Raju are tagged in. Finlay with two forearm knockdowns. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a diving corkscrew uppercut. Finlay knocks Fulton and Shera off the apron. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Finlay applies a front face lock. Shera drops Finlay with The Big Boot. Shera clears the ring. Shera goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Robinson gets in the way. FinJuice dropkicks Shera to the floor. Robinson with The Slingshot Pescado. Standing Switch Exchange. Raju with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker.

Raju with a GourdBuster. Way responds with a Pop Up Haymaker. Jose fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jose goes for The Discus Lariat, but Fulton counters with The End Of Days. Bahh goes for The Samoan Drop, but Austin counters with The Spinning Heel Kick. Fulton with a double sledge. Short-Arm Reversal by Bahh. Bahh HeadButts Fulton. Bahh decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Fulton kicks Bahh in the face. Bahh with The Samoan Drop. Austin side steps Bahh into the turnbuckles. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin dropkicks Bahh to the floor. Austin hits The Fosbury Flop. Finlay sends Austin crashing into the cavalry. Raju rolls Finlay over with a handful of tights for a two count. Raju with The Rolling Elbow. Finlay denies The Twisting DDT. Finlay connects with The Trash Panda to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Fallah Bahh, and No Way Jose via Pinfall

– Su Yung and Kimber Lee Vignette.

– Jay White and Chris Bey attacks FinJuice in the backstage area.

– Next week on IMPACT, Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers will battle Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, and Frankie Kazarian In A 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Fourth Match: Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design

VBD attacks Swann and Mack before the bell rings. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Swann’s chest. Rhino with the irish whip. Mack side steps Rhino into the turnbuckles. Mack with The Stinger Splash. Swann is throwing haymakers at Deaner. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Standing Frog Splash/Leg Drop Combination. Mack clotheslines Deaner over the top rope. Swann with a Twisting SomerSault Senton to the outside. Swann and Mack has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Mack scores two right jabs. Mack rakes the chest of Deaner. Mack tags in Swann. Double Irish Whip. Bulldog/Flapjack Combination for a two count. Swann delivers his combination offense. Swann with a SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count. Swann drags Deaner to the corner. Swann gets distracted by Eric Young.

Deaner attacks Swann from behind. Deaner with clubbing blows to Swann’s back. Deaner dropkicks Swann into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Deaner tags in Rhino. Deaner whips Swann across the ring. Deaner drops down on the canvas. Rhino drops Swann with a shoulder tackle. Rhino poses for the crowd. Rhino slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Swann. The referee admonishes Rhino. Rhino with a short-arm clothesline. Rhino tags in Deaner. Gut Punch Exchange. Swann ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Swann Powerslams Deaner for a two count. Deaner with a straight right hand. Deaner with the irish whip. Swann dives over Deaner. Deaner stops Swann in his tracks. Deaner is raining down haymakers.

Deaner dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann with a Desperation Roundhouse Kick. Swann tags in Mack. Mack clotheslines Deaner. Mack with a spinning elbow strike. Mack bodyslams Deaner. Mack with a running knee drop. Deaner kicks Mack in the face. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Young trips Mack from the outside. Deaner drops Mack with The SomerSault NeckBreaker for a two count. Deaner tags in Mack. Deaner takes a swipe at Swann. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Rhino whips Mack across the ring. Swann made the blind tag. Mack ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Mack with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Deaner. Swann hits The Handspring Cutter for a two count. Rhino with a Mini GORE. Rhino puts Swann on the top turnbuckle. Swann HeadButts Rhino. Mack kicks Rhino in the gut. Mack delivers The Stunner. Swann connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rich Swann & Willie Mack via Pinfall

BREAKING: Here are the FULL #Homecoming King and Queen Tournament brackets ahead of THIS SATURDAY's event on @IMPACTPlusApp! Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/7qx8e9PAML — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2021

Fifth Match: Moose vs. Chris Sabin

Sabin ducks a clothesline from Moose. Moose blocks a boot from Sabin. Moose grabs Sabin by his throat. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Moose. Sabin with The La Magistral for a two count. Sabin blocks a boot from Moose. Sabin with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Moose denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Moose launches Sabin to the corner. Sabin with the sunset flip for a two count. Sabin with the victory roll for a two count. Moose ducks a clothesline from Sabin. Sabin applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Moose walks out of the ring. Moose catches Sabin in mid-air. Moose swings Sabin into the steel ring steps. Sabin avoids the referee’s ten count. Moose is choking Sabin with his boot. Sabin with heavy bodyshots. Sabin with two toe kicks. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Moose. Moose dropkicks Sabin. Moose is choking Sabin with his knee. Sabin is displaying his fighting spirit. Moose punches Sabin in the back. Moose with a Big Biel Throw.

Moose throws water at Sabin. Moose blasts Sabin with a knife edge chop. Moose rakes the eyes of Sabin. Moose resets the referee’s ten count. Moose talks smack to Sabin. Sabin starts biting Moose’s fingers. Sabin with rapid fire haymakers. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Moose inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Sabin with The PK. Sabin with a Flying Crossbody Block. Sabin rolls Moose back into the ring. Sabin with a Running Enzuigiri for a one count. Sabin can’t believe it. Moose tells Sabin to bring it. Sabin with four haymakers. Sabin SuperKicks Moose. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabin ascends to the top turnbuckle. Moose starts biting Sabin’s forehead. Sabin sends Moose crashing into the canvas. Sabin hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Moose denies The Cradle Shock. Moose rakes the eyes of Sabin. Moose throws Sabin into the turnbuckles. Moose connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Sabin drops Moose with a Flying Crossbody Block. Sabin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Moose retreats to the outside. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Moose and Sabin had to be separated by the security team to close the show.

Winner: Moose via Pinfall

