IMPACT Wrestling Results 7/7/20

First Match: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary w/John E. Bravo vs. Kylie Rae & Susie Yung

Rosemary and Yung will start things off. Rosemary calls Yung an idiot. Yung with rapid fire sumo strikes. Rosemary kicks Yung in the gut. Rosemary slams Yung’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosemary starts choking Yung. Yung side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Yung with forearm shivers. Rosemary shoves Yung. Yung with a monkey flip. Yung with a series of rolling crucifixes. Rosemary slaps Yung in the face. Rae tags herself in. Rae pats Rosemary on the back. Rae ducks under three clotheslines from Rosemary. Double Irish Whip. Rae trips Rosemary. The referee tells Yung to get out of the ring. Yung drops Rosemary with The Shotei. Rosemary tags in Valkyrie. Valkyrie talks smack to Rae. Valkyrie refuses to shake Rae’s hand. Rae ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Rae with a side headlock takeover. Valkyrie answers with the headscissors neck lock.

Rae grapevines the legs of Valkyrie. Valkyrie negates The STF. Rae ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Rae with a Flying Hurricanrana. Rae applies a side headlock. Rae tags in Yung. Double Bulldog for a two count. Valkyrie reverses out of the irish whip from Yung. Rosemary kicks Yung in the back. Valkyrie clotheslines Yung for a two count. Valkyrie tags in Rosemary. Pump Kick/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Rosemary sends Yung to the corner. Rosemary taunts Rae. Yung side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Rosemary decks Yung with a back elbow smash. Rosemary locks in The Upside Down. Valkyrie tags herself in. Valkyrie hits The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Valkyrie. Both ladies are knocked down after a double face plant.

Rae and Rosemary are tagged in. Rae ducks a clothesline from Rosemary. Rae with forearm shivers. Rae ducks under two clotheslines from Rosemary. Rae with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Rae with a Running European Uppercut. Rae sweeps out the legs of Rosemary. Rae with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Rosemary uses her fee to create separation. Rosemary clotheslines Rae. Rae with The Cazadora Stunner. Rosemary growls. Rae SuperKicks Rosemary. Rosemary tags in Valkyrie. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Rae. Valkyrie Spears Rae for a two count. Valkyrie with a forearm smash. Valkyrie with a Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Rae SuperKicks Valkyrie for a two count. Yung with a Running Shotei to Rosemary. Rae SuperKicks Rosemary. Yung clotheslines Rosemary over the top rope. Valkyrie dumps Yung out of the ring. Valkyrie tells Bravo to do something. Rae makes Valkyrie tap out to The STF.

Winner: Kylie Rae & Susie Yung via Submission

Chris Bey & Johnny Swinger Backstage Segment

Second Match: Fallah Bahh & TJ Perkins vs. XXXL vs. Reno Scum vs. The Deaners in a Fatal Four Way Match

Bahh and Perkins starts brawling with Reno Scum before the bell rings. Pier Six Brawl ensues. Larry D with forearm shivers to Deaner. Thornstowe repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Romero dumps Cousin Jake out of the ring. Luster is throwing haymakers at Bahh. Double Irish Whip. Bahh cartwheels through the double clothesline. Perkins dropkicks Thornstowe. Bahh clotheslines Luster. Double Hip Toss to Jake. Deaner responds with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. XXL with a double boot to the midsection of Deaner. Double Body Block. XXXL is fired up. Reno Scum pulls XXXL out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Jake wipes out everybody with a Massive Top Rope Dive. Reno Scum are cutting the ring in half during the commercial break.

Thornstowe repeatedly stomps on Deaner’s chest. Thornstowe uses Luster’s head as a weapon. Thornstowe tags in Luster. Luster puts his knee on the back of Deaner’s neck. Luster with a Mongolian Chop. Luster punches Deaner in the chest. Luster drags Deaner to the corner. Luster tags in Thornstowe. Thornstowe with a Standing Double Foot Stomp. Thornstowe repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Deaner. Thornstowe with the lateral press for a one count. The referee is trying to get Bahh and Perkins out of the ring. Thornstowe sends Deaner to the corner. Thornstowe tags in Luster. Reno Scu are double teaming Deaner. Luster bodyslams Deaner. Luster follows that with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Luster jams Deaner’s face against the left arm-pit of Thornstowe. Luster buries his shoulder into the midsection of Deaner. Luster with a straight right hand. Luster punches Deaner in the back. Luster stops Deaner in his tracks. Luster stomps on the midsection of Deaner. Deaner decks Luster with a JawBreaker. Romeo tags himself in.

Romero with two haymakers. Romero flexes his muscles. Deaner with heavy bodyshots. Deaner ducks a clothesline from Romero. Deaner with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Larry whips Deaner across the ring. Larry with a Pop Up European Uppercut. Larry with an Inside Out Lariat. Jake answers with a Body Block. Perkins blocks a boot from Jake. Perkins with a Saito Suplex. Thornstowe SuperKicks Perkins. Bahh with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Luster responds with a running polish hammer. Romero wraps this sequence with a Running Crossbody Block. Reno Scum clears the ring. Luster with two haymakers. Bahh and Perkins and Reno Scum starts brawling towards the backstage area. Jake and Larry are tagged in. Body Block Exchange. Larry clotheslines Jake. Larry hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Deaner ducks a forearm smash. Deaner kicks Larry in the gut. Larry negates The Deaner DDT. Deaner side steps Larry into the turnbuckles. Romero delivers The Pounce. Jake answers with a Leaping Body Block. Larry decks Jake with a back elbow smash. Larry kicks out the legs of Jake. Larry connects with The Curb Stomp. Jake connects with The Lifting Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Deaners via Pinfall

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week is Tara & Angelina Love vs. The Beautiful People For The TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship From TNA LockDown 2010.

Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan Backstage Segment

Third Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee

Lee signals for the test of strength. Grace has the obvious strength advantage. Grace brings Lee down to the mat for a one count. Grace with a flurry of full mount covers. Grace dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Lee negates The Grace Driver. Lee uses the middle rope to her advantage. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace throws Lee into the turnbuckles. Lee side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace decks Lee with a back elbow smash. Grace repeatedly whips Lee into the turnbuckles. Grace sends Lee across the ring. Grace hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Grace is displaying her frustration. Grace with a corner clothesline. Grace blocks a boot from Lee.

Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee sends Grace first into the bottom rope. Lee stands on the back of Grace’s neck. Lee tugs on Grace’s hair. Lee kicks Grace in the back for a two count. Lee applies a rear chin lock. Lee transitions into The Lotus Lock. Lee rolls Grace over for a two count. Grace with a Vertical Suplex. Forearm/Bodyslam Exchange. Grace connects with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Lee with clubbing elbow smashes. Lee with a RoundHouse Kick. Lee follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Lee finally drops Grace with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Lee is shocked. Lee tries to hit Grace with brass knuckles. Grace plants Lee with The Grace Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via Pinfall

Willie Mack & Johnny “Suicide” Swinger Segment

Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, and Trey Miguel Segment

Fourth Match: Willie Mack (c) vs. Johnny “Suicide” Swinger For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Swinger with a Spinning Back Kick. Swinger slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Swinger with two palm thrusts. Swinger rams Mack’s face across the top strand. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Swinger. Swinger strikes the spider man pose. Mack drops Swinger for a two count. Swinger rakes the eyes of Mack. Swinger applies the abdominal stretch. Mack with a Hip Toss. Swinger kicks Mack in the gut. Swinger decks Mack with The JawBreaker. Swinger teases The Swinging DDT. Swinger repeatedly stomps on Mack’s back. Swinger slips on the top rope. Mack connects with The Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Willie Mack via Pinfall

Tommy Dreamer & Moose Backstage Segment

Updated IMPACT Slammiversary 2020 Match Card

1.) Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBD in a Fatal Four Way Match For The Vacated IMPACT World Championship

2.) Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

4.) Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessica Havok vs. Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Kimber Lee vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Kylie Rae vs. Susie Yung vs. Madison Rayne In A Gauntlet Match Which Will Determine The Number One Contender To The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

5.) The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

6.) Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer For The TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Fifth Match: Sami Callihan w/Ken Shamrock vs. Josh Alexander w/Ethan Page

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Callihan applies a side headlock. Callihan drops Alexander with a shoulder tackle. Alexander drops down on the canvas. Callihan ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Callihan with a waist lock go-behind. Alexander decks Callihan with a back elbow smash. Callihan with a Running Body Block. Callihan clotheslines Alexander over the top rope. Alexander with a forearm smash. Callihan answers with a knee lift. Callihan with a Flying Knee Strike. Alexander regroups on the outside. Callihan rakes the eyes of Alexander. Callihan is distracted by Page. Alexander punches Callihan in the back. Alexander with forearm shivers. Callihan whips Alexander into the steel guard rail. Callihan with a running boot. Callihan has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Callihan repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Callihan is choking Alexander with his boot. The referee admonishes Callihan.

Callihan launches Alexander over the top rope. Alexander trips Callihan from the outside. Alexander pulls Callihan out of the ring. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander mocks Callihan. Callihan hits The Death Valley Driver on the floor. Callihan shoves Ethan Page. Alexander runs Callihan into the edge of the ring frame. Alexander with a Vertical Suplex on the apron. Page talks smack to Callihan. Callihan avoids the referee’s ten count. Alexander is putting the boots to Callihan. Alexander drops Callihan with a forearm smash. Alexander delivers The Garvin Stomp. Alexander with a knee drop for a two count. Alexander drives his knee into the left shoulder of Callihan. Callihan wants more punishment. Alexander obliges with forearm shivers. Alexander stomps on Callihan’s back. Alexander bodyslams Callihan. Alexander fish hooks Callihan. Alexander with forearm shivers.

Callihan fires back with two double sledges. Callihan with a corner clothesline. Alexander answers with The Bell Clap. Callihan clotheslines Alexander. Alexander goes for The Alabama Slam, but Callihan blocks it. Alexander kicks Callihan in the chest. Callihan drills Alexander with The BrainBuster for a two count. Callihan transitions into a corner mount. Alexander hits The Spinning Rack Toss for a two count. Alexander stomps on the back of Callihan’s knees. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Callihan grabs the bottom rope which creates separation. Alexander stands on the back of Callihan’s neck. Alexander with clubbing blows to Callihan’s back. Callihan rakes the eyes of Alexander. Callihan connects with The Spike PileDriver for a two count. Ethan Page attacks the referee. Page rakes the eyes of Callihan. Page mocks Callihan. Ken Shamrock trips Page from the outside. Shamrock applies The Ankle Lock on the floor. Callihan kicks Alexander in the gut. Callihan plants Alexander with The Cactus Special to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Pinfall

