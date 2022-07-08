IMPACT Wrestling Results 7/7/22

Center Stage

Atlanta, Georgia

First Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Alan Angels For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Nice display of sportsmanship. Angels slaps Bailey in the face. Angels applies a side headlock. Bailey whips Angels across the ring. Angels runs into Bailey. Angels with a southpaw haymakers. Bailey sweeps out the legs of Angels. Angels drops down on the canvas. Bailey sends Angels into the ropes. Bailey leapfrogs over Angels. Angels lunges over Bailey. Bailey with a Mid-Kick. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Angels. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels regroups on the outside. Bailey with The Triangle MoonSault. Bailey poses for the crowd. Bailey rolls Angels back int the ring. Bailey with a forearm smash. Angels decks Bailey with a back elbow smash. Angels ducks a clothesline from Bailey. Angels clotheslines Bailey on the ring apron. Angels mocks Bailey. Angels with The Frog Splash off the apron. Angels rolls Bailey back into the ring. Angels hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Angels stomps on Bailey’s chest. Angels whips Bailey across the ring. Angels scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Angels kicks the left hamstring of Bailey. Chop Exchange. Bailey reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels dives over Bailey. Angels with a running chop. Angels with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Bailey SuperKicks Angels in mid-air. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey with Two Mid-Kicks. Bailey follows that with a Standing Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Angels avoids The Ultima Weapon. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Bailey denies The Wing Snapper. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey matrix under a clothesline from Angels.

Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels responds with The Standing Spanish Fly. Forearm Exchange. Second Chop Exchange. Bailey with a Mid-Kick. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Bailey. Bailey holds onto the ropes. Bailey kicks Angels in the face. Angels blocks The Pump Kick. Bailey avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Angels with The Rolling Elbow. Angels hits The Halo Breaker for a two count. Angels goes for The Wing Snapper, but Bailey counters with The European Clutch for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Angels with a back elbow smash. Bailey responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Angels connects with The Wing Snapper for a two count. Angels with The PK. Angels goes for The Frog Splash, but Bailey ducks out of the way. Bailey with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Bailey plants Angels with The Ultima Weapon to pickup the victory. After the match, Bailey shakes hands with Angels. Violent By Design lays out Bailey and Angels.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey via Pinfall

Second Match: Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Kid whips Miguel across the ring. Miguel runs into Kid. Kid with a back heel trip. Kid lunges over Miguel. Miguel leapfrogs over Kid. Kid holds onto the ropes. Misfired Clotheslines. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Miguel with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Kid. Miguel with a back chop. Miguel slams the left shoulder of Kid. Kid blocks the sliding boot from Miguel. Kid hammers down on the right knee of Migue. Kid uppercuts Miguel. Kid whips Miguel across the ring. Kid with a SitOut FaceBuster. Miguel regroups on the outside. Miguel avoids The Suicide Dive. Miguel kicks Kid in the face. Miguel starts favoring his left knee. Miguel with a back elbow smash. Miguel with The Quebrada. Miguel rolls Kid back into the ring.

Kid regains control of the match during the commercial break. Kid wraps the left leg of Miguel around the middle rope. Kid dropkicks the left knee of Miguel. Kid applies the single leg crab. Miguel grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kid with two uppercuts. Kid drives his knee into the midsection of Miguel. Kid sends Miguel to the corner. Miguel decks Kid with a back elbow smash. Miguel kicks Kid in the face. Kid yanks Miguel off the top turnbuckle. Kid repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Miguel. Kid with a hamstring kick. Kid applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Miguel grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Kid puts Miguel on the top turnbuckle. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel with forearm shivers. Miguel sends Kid crashing into the canvas. Miguel delivers The Missile Dropkick. Double Kickup. Kid slides under Miguel. Miguel unloads a flurry of strikes. Miguel stomps on Kid’s back for a two count. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Kid. Miguel nails Kid with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel drops Kid with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Miguel still favors his left knee. Kid catches Miguel in mid-air. Kid hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Miguel fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rollup Exchange. Kid with combination chops. Kid goes for a Michinoku Driver, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel connects with The CrossRhodes to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Third Match: PCO w/Vincent vs. Black Taurus w/Crazzy Steve

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taurus applies a side headlock. PCO whips Taurus across the ring. Taurus into PCO. Shoulder Block Exchange. Taurus uppercuts PCO. PC with a Running Body Block. Taurus slips over PCO’s back. Taurus applies a waist lock. Taurus sends PCO to the corner. Taurus with a Running Uppercut. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus with an Arm-Breaker. Taurus delivers a chop block for a two count. Taurus with clubbing elbow smashes. Taurus uppercuts PCO. Taurus with a knife edge chop. PCO fights out of the fireman’s carry position. PCO applies a waist lock. Taurus with two sharp elbow strikes. PCO catches Taurus in mid-air. PCO sends Taurus tumbling to the floor.

PCO rolls Taurus back into the ring. PCO clotheslines Taurus to the floor. PCO with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. PCO has Taurus draped across the ring apron. PCO with clubbing elbow smashes. PCO lands The Swanton Bomb on the apron. PCO hooks the outside leg for a two count. PCO sends Taurus to the corner. Taurus kicks PCO in the face. Taurus with a Reverse SlingBlade. Taurus drops PCO with The SlingBlade. Taurus with a Diving Elbow Drop for a two count. Taurus goes for a Corkscrew Senton, but PCO ducks out of the way. PCO with a Running Forearm across the back of Taurus neck. PCO hits The Reverse DDT. PCO connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, Honor No More gets into a confrontation with HEATH.

Winner: PCO via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Rich Swann vs. Mahabali Shera w/Raj Singh

Swann sticks and moves after the bell rings. Swann is throwing haymakers at Shera. Shera lifts Swann up in the air. Swann punches Shera. Shera sends Swann into the ropes. Swann ducks a clothesline from Shera. Shera catches Swann in mid-air. Shera with a BackBreaker. Shera sends Swann chest first into the canvas. Shera stomps on Swann’s back. Shera is choking Swann with his boot. Shera applies a rear chin lock. Shera with a crossface. Shera whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Shera with a straight right hand.

Shera with two running shoulder blocks. Shera follows that with a Biel Throw. Swann side steps Shera into the turnbuckles. Swann with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Swann with The Tiger Feint Kick. Swann with a Flying Cannonball Senton to Singh. Swann follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri. Swann ducks a clothesline from Shera. Swann with Two Roundhouse Kicks. Swann thrust kicks the midsection of Shera. Swann delivers another pair of roundhouse kicks. Swann drops Shera with The Spinning Heel Kick. Swann connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rich Swann via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim In A Number One Contenders Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yim sends Purrazzo face first into the canvas. Strong lockup. Yim applies a side headlock. Purrazzo whips Yim across the ring. Yim runs into Purrazzo. Quick shoving contest. Purrazzo applies a waist lock. Purrazzo goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Yim holds onto the ropes. Purrazzo drops Yim with a shoulder tackle. Purrazzo with a drop toe hold. Purrazzo applies a side headlock. Yim whips Purrazzo across the ring. Yim with a deep arm-drag. Yim blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Yim with a forearm smash. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Yim. Yim avoids the ankle pick. Yim with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Yim lands The Suicide Dive. Yim poses for the crowd. Yim rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Yim hooks the outside leg for a two count. Yim rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Yim with the backslide cover for a two count. Yim with a double leg takedown. Yim follows that with a jackknife hold for a two count.

Yim sends Purrazzo to the corner. Yim with a knife edge chop. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Yim. Yim dives over Purrazzo. Yim ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Yim with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Purrazzo dodges The Running Boot. Purrazzo with a single leg takedown. Purrazzo delivers The Sacrifice. Purrazzo repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Yim. Purrazzo blocks a boot from Yim. Purrazzo with a double leg takedown. Purrazzo stomps on the left elbow of Yim. Following a snap mare takeover, Purrazzo hooks the outside leg for a one count. Purrazzo applies a top wrist lock. Yim with heavy bodyshots. Yim with a deep arm-drag. Misfired Clotheslines. Both ladies are knocked down after a double headbutt. Forearm Exchange. Yim clotheslines Purrazzo. Yim SuperKicks Purrazzo. Yim with two dropkicks. Yim with a Running Boot. Yim follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Yim hits Eat Defeat. Yim kicks Purrazzo in the face. Purrazzo denies The Package PileDriver. Purrazzo drops Yim with The Big Boot for a two count. Purrazzo goes for The Queen’s Gambit, but Yim counters with a Back Body Drop.

Purrazzo throws Yim off the top turnbuckle. Yim sends Purrazzo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Yim kicks Purrazzo in the gut. Yim connects with Code Blue for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Rockers Punches. Purrazzo drives her knee into the midsection of Yim. Yim rakes the back of Purrazzo. Running Elbow Exchange. Yim with a Running Boot. Short-Arm Reversal by Purrazzo. Purrazzo with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo goes for The Fujiwara Arm-Bar, but Yim rolls her over for a two count. Purrazzo kicks Yim in the gut. Purrazzo hits Queen’s Gambit for a two count. Yim uses her feet to create separation. Yim decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Yim kicks Purrazzo in the face. Yim blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Yim PowerBombs Purrazzo. Yim delivers The Package PileDriver for a two count. Purrazzo and Yim are trading back and forth shots. Purrazzo slaps Yim in the face. Yim with forearm shivers. Yim kicks the left hamstring of Purrazzo. Yim with Kawada Kicks. Yim connects with another Package PileDriver. Yim plants Purrazzo with Eat Defeat to pickup the victory. After the match, Jordynne Grace comes down to the ring and congratulates her opponent at Emergence to close the show.

Winner: Mia Yim via Pinfall

