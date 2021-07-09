IMPACT Wrestling Results 7/8/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Jake Something vs. Brian Myers w/Sam Beale

Slugfest after the bell rings. Something with a Concrete Sledge. Myers exits the ring. Something with forearm shivers. Something slams Myers head on the steel ring steps. Something rolls Myers back into the ring. Something shoves Myers. Something ducks a clothesline from Myers. Something clotheslines Myers over the top rope. Myers sweeps out the legs of Something. Myers talks smack to Something. Myers with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the ramp. Myers repeatedly stomps on Something’s back. Myers is raining down haymakers. Myers applies pressure to the back of Something’s neck. Beale delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Something with elbows into the midsection of Myers. Something sends Myers to the corner.

Something with two cross chops. Something rocks Myers with a forearm smash. Myers side steps Something into the turnbuckles. Something with a forearm/double sledge combination. Something hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Something. Myers drops Something with The Lifting DDT for a two count. Something has Myers perched on the top turnbuckle. Myers shoves Something off the middle turnbuckle. Myers lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Something goes for The Black Hole Slam, but Myers lands back on his feet. Something ducks a clothesline from Myers. Something connects with The Black Hole Slam to pickup the victory. After the match, Myers refuses to call Something a professional. Myers and Beale gangs up on Something. Matt Cardona storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Jake Something via Pinfall

– Chris Bey tells Gia Miller that he has no allegiance to any of the performers in the Ultimate-X Match. He’s trying to make sure that the match remains intact before the PPV.

– Tenille Dashwood attacked Jazz during her “All About Me” talk show.

Second Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Lady Frost For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Purrazzo is not impressed with Frost. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Purrazzo taunts Frost. Strong lockup. Purrazzo applies another wrist lock. Frost with an arm-drag takeover. Purrazzo starts laughing in the corner. Purrazzo with a forearm shot across the back of Frost’s neck. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Frost’s chest. Frost decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Frost side steps Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Frost drops Purrazzo with The Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Frost goes for The MoonSault, but Purrazzo ducks out of the way. Purrazzo with Two Pump Kicks. Purrazzo with an Inside Out Suplex. Purrazzo makes Frost tap out to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

Third Match: William Morrisey vs. Manny Smith, Jason Page, and Deonte Evans In A Three On One Handicap Match

Before the match started, Morrisey accepted Eddie Edwards Slammiversary Challenge. Morrisey clotheslines Smith. Morrisey with a double clothesline. Morrisey starts choking Evans and Page. Morrisey with Three Stinger Splashes. Morrisey drops Smith with The Big Boot. Morrisey Chokeslams Evans. Morrisey PowerBombs Page. Morrisey connects with The F5. Morrisey stacks all three guys on top of each other to pickup the victory.

Winner: William Morrisey via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Rosemary & Jessica Havok vs. Kimber Lee & Susan Yung

Rosemary and Susan Yung will start things off. Yung calls Rosemary a freak. Rosemary screams at Yung. Rosemary with clubbing blows to Yung’s back. Rosemary applies a hammerlock. Rosemary tags in Havok. Double Lariat. Yung tags in Lee. Lee with clubbing blows to Havok’s chest. Lee and Havok starts screaming at each other. Havok sends Lee face first into the canvas. Havok with Two Hair Biel Throws. Havok with a corner clothesline. Havok tags in Rosemary. Lee denies The Red Wedding. Lee with Two RoundHouse Kicks. Lee with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Lee follows that with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Lee applies the single leg crab. Lee tags in Yung. Yung applies The Full Nelson Lock.

Rosemary drives her elbow into the midsection of Yung. Yung pulls Rosemary down to the mat for a two count. Yung argues with the referee. Yung slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Yung tags in Lee. Lee with a blistering chop. Lee tags in Yung. There’s a bit of miscommunication with Lee and Yung. Rosemary tags in Havok. Havok with a double clothesline. Havok drops Yung with The Big Boot. Havok kicks Lee in the gut. Havok with a RoundHouse Kick. Havok with Two Running Boots. Yung side steps Havok into the turnbuckles. Havok denies The Ankle Lock. Havok kicks Yung into Lee. Havok tags in Rosemary. Rosemary and Havok connects with their Spear/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rosemary & Jessica Havok via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Karl Anderson w/Doc Gallows vs. Rich Swann w/Willie Mack vs. TJ Perkins w/Fallah Bahh vs. Cody Deaner w/Violent By Design In A Fatal Four Way Match

Perkins kicks Deaner in the gut after the bell rings. Perkins is throwing haymakers at Deaner. Anderson slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Perkins with heavy bodyshots. Deaner tees off on Perkins. Anderson grabs the left ear of Swann. Anderson rakes the eyes of Swann. Deaner slams Perkins head on the ring apron. Anderson with a forearm smash. Deaner starts biting Perkins forehead. Anderson with a side headlock takeover. Perkins sends Deaner back first into the steel barricade. Perkins bodyslams Deaner on the floor. Swann whips Anderson across the ring. Anderson drops Swann with a shoulder tackle. Swann drops down on the canvas. Swann dropkicks Anderson to the floor. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins applies a side headlock. Swann whips Perkins across the ring. Swann leapfrogs over Perkins. Perkins lunges over Swann. Perkins dropkicks Swann. Perkins repeatedly rams his boot across Swann’s face. Swann denies The Face Wash. Swann with a Roll Through Clothesline. Swann ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Swann with a Spinning Headscissors Takeover. Deaner attacks Swann from behind.

Deaner is putting the boots to Swann. Deaner slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Swann’s chest. Deaner whips Swann across the ring. Deaner scores the elbow knockdown. Deaner applies the cravate. Swann uppercuts Deaner. Deaner denies the sunset flip. Swann ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Deaner Powerslams Swann for a two count. Perkins brings Deaner to the corner. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Deaner’s chest. Deaner blocks a boot from Perkins. Deaner kicks Perkins in the gut. Deaner sends Perkins face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Deaner gets Perkins tied up into the turnbuckles. Deaner with clubbing blows to Perkins back. Deaner with a running dropkick for a two count. Deaner slams Perkins head on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner with a straight right hand. Deaner with the irish whip. Perkins dives over Deaner. Perkins sends Deaner tumbling to the floor. Perkins dumps Anderson out of the ring. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Swann lands The Swanton Bomb to the outside. Swann is fired up.

Swann has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Swann slams Deaner’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Following a snap mare takeover, Swann with The Running Leg Drop. Swann with three haymakers. Deaner answers with a running knee lift. Anderson is trying form an alliance with Deaner. Deaner attacks Anderson from behind. Deaner rakes the eyes of Anderson. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Deaner with The Big Boot. Swann with The Spinning Heel Kick. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Anderson follows that with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Anderson uppercuts Perkins. Perkins side steps Anderson into the turnbuckles. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Anderson denies The Detonation Kick. Anderson uppercuts Perkins. Perkins denies The GunStun. Anderson uppercuts Deaner. Perkins hits The Detonation Kick. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Deaner ducks out of the way. Swann with The Windmill Kick. Deaner kicks Swann in the gut. Deaner connects with The Deaner DDT for a two count. Deaner kicks Perkins in the gut. Deaner denies The Detonation Kick. Anderson sends Perkins tumbling to the floor. Deaner with a running haymaker. Anderson negates The Draping DDT. Anderson sends Deaner throat first into the middle rope. Anderson plants Deaner with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Anderson via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Slammiversary 2021 Match Card

1.) Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Sami Callihan For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Moose vs. Chris Sabin

3.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju In A Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

4.) Eddie Edwards vs. William Morrisey

5.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. TBD For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

6.) Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Rosemary & Jessica Havok For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

7.) Violent By Design (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. TJ Perkins & Fallah Bahh In A Fatal Four Way Match For The IMPACT Tag Team Championship

Kenny Omega & Sami Callihan Contract Signing

Don Callis: What if you had a party and only one person showed up? Well, the most important person is here, it appears that your friend Sami Callihan has been arrested. Justifiably so because, you can’t just go around attacking people, you can’t just go around assaulting people. I was assaulted. I’m a victim. So I guess we got a little problem. We got a champion, we don’t have a challenger because it’s my understanding that Sami Callihan has not one strike, not two strikes, he has seven strikes and today was number eight. So Sami Callihan may not be here, but Kenny Omega, the world champion, the god of pro wrestling is. So why don’t we get this party started with the money? The money’s here, let’s get the party started.

Scott D’Amore: Yeah, absolutely. And like I said, hey, guys, just humor me, things seem a little odd. Sami doesn’t like to be clandestine with his attacks, but look, it will all play out. We’ve got 9 days, so folks, right here, big print for you too, I know those eyes aren’t great.

Don Callis: Well, Mr. Barry already vetted this, we’re fine.

Scott D’Amore: All the clauses you asked for are in there.

– Kenny Omega signs the contract. We see a video appear on the titantron. In attempt to frame Sami Callihan, Don Callis had John E. Bravo cosplay as Callihan with Johnny Swinger holding the camera. The lights go out in the building. Sami Callihan attacks Omega with the baseball bat. Callihan talks smack to Callis. Omega attacks Callihan from behind. Omega blasts Callihan with the IMPACT World Title. Omega mocks Callihan. Callihan delivers the low blow. Callihan connects with The Package PileDriver. Callihan signs the contract and the match is official. Callihan PowerBombs Omega through the table. Callihan poses with the IMPACT World Title to close the show.

