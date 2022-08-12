IMPACT Wrestling Results 8/11/22

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Louisville, Kentucky

First Match: Karl Anderson vs. Kenny King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson applies a waist lock. King with a drop toe hold. King applies a side headlock. Anderson transitions into a hammerlock. King with two arm-drags. King applies an arm-bar. Anderson answers the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Anderson applies a side headlock. King whips Anderson across the ring. Anderson drops King with a shoulder tackle. King drops down on the canvas. King leapfrogs over Anderson. Anderson with a Counter Hip Toss. Anderson ducks a clothesline from King. Rollup Exchange. King dodges The Big Boot. Anderson avoids a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. King kicks Anderson in the gut. King with a forearm smash. Anderson thrust kicks the midsection of King. Anderson uppercuts King. Anderson whips King across the ring. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown.

Anderson stomps on King’s back. Anderson with a straight right hand. King slams the left leg of Anderson on the middle rope. King delivers a chop block. King repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Anderson. King DDT’s the left knee of Anderson for a two count. King HeadButts Anderson. Anderson rocks King with a forearm smash. King sweeps out the legs of Anderson. King kicks Anderson in the ribs. King with a Roundhouse Kick for a two count. King applies the sitting abdominal stretch. King transitions into a front face lock. Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. King with a chop/jab combination. King kicks the left knee of Anderson. Anderson blocks The SuperKick. Anderson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. King is throwing jabs at Anderson. Anderson uppercuts King. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown.

Anderson with two clotheslines. Anderson bodyslams King. Anderson poses for the crowd. Anderson with a Running Senton Splash. King clips the left knee of Anderson. Anderson with another uppercut. Anderson drops King with The Rocket Kick for a two count. King fights out of the fireman’s carry position. King ducks a clothesline from Anderson. King with a Scorpion Kick. King blocks a boot from Anderson. King kicks the left knee of Anderson. King with a Rolling Elbow. King with The Exploder Suplex. King applies The Indian Death Lock. Anderson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. King drives Anderson face first into the top turnbuckle pad. King goes for The Royal Flush, but Anderson counters with The GunStun to pickup the victory. After the match, King attacks Anderson with a steel chair. King wraps the chair around the left knee of Anderson. HEATH plants King with The Wake Up Call.

Winner: Karl Anderson via Pinfall

Second Match: Kushida w/Chris Sabin vs. Cody Deaner w/Joe Doering

Kushida avoids the blindside shot from Deaner. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Deaner. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Deaner whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida drops Deaner with a shoulder tackle. Deaner drops down on the canvas. Kushida with two arm-drags. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Kushida’s back. Kushida with Two Running Shotei’s. Deaner buries his shoulder into the midsection of Kushida. Kushida with an arm-ringer on the top rope. Kushida blasts Deaner off the ring apron with a Handspring Kick. Deaner regroups on the outside. Deaner avoids The Hoverboard Lock. Kushida runs after Deaner. Doering stops Kushida in his tracks. Deaner attacks Kushida from behind. Deaner starts biting Kushida’s forehead.

Deaner has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Deaner slams Kushida’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner kicks Kushida in the gut. Deaner with a straight right hand. Deaner with clubbing blows to Kushida’s back. Deaner puts Kushida’ head under the middle turnbuckle pad. Deaner with a Corner Dropkick. Deaner drops Kushida with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Deaner rakes the eyes of Kushida. Deaner drives Kushida face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Chop Exchange. Deaner continues to rake the eyes of Kushida. Deaner sends Kushida to the corner. Kushida kicks Deaner in the face. Kushida with repeated shoulder kicks. Deaner reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Running Crossbody Block. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Kushida applies a hammerlock. Deaner ducks a clothesline from Kushida.

Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick for a two count. Kushida follows that with another arm-ringer. Deaner avoids The Running Shoulder Kick. Deaner kicks Kushida in the gut. Deaner whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida goes for a Handspring Back Elbow, but Deaner counters with a forearm smash. Deaner with a Fireman’s Carry Knee Smash. Deaner with a Lariat for a two count. Deaner ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kushida with a Running Enzuigiri. Deaner with forearm shivers. Kushida applies The Hoverboard Lock. The referee gets distracted by Doering. Sabin pulls Doering off the apron. Sabin with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Deaner rakes the eyes of Kushida. Deaner HeadButts Kushida. Deaner goes for a Diving HeadButt, but Kushida ducks out of the way. Kushida with a Running Shoulder Kick. Kushida connects with a Hammerlock Northern Lights Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kushida via Pinfall

Third Match: Killer Kelly vs. Tiffany Nieves

Nieves talks smack to Kelly after the bell rings. Nieves slaps Kelly in the face. Kelly rocks Nieves with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Kelly blasts Nieves with The PK. Kelly with forearm shivers. Kelly with a corner dropkick. Kelly kicks the left shoulder of Nieves. Kelly makes Nieves tap out to The Killer Clutch.

Winner: Killer Kelly via Submission

Fourth Match: Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yim backs Rayne into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yim applies a hammerlock. Side Headlock Exchange. Yim with a side headlock takeover. Rayne answers with the headscissors neck lock. Yim floats over into a side headlock. Rayne pulls Yim down to the mat. Yim rolls Rayne over for a two count. Yim with The La Magistral for a two count. Yim with a bodyscissors rollup for a two count. Yim follows that with three arm-drags. Rayne side steps Yim into the turnbuckles. Yim ducks a clothesline from Rayne. Yim sweeps out the legs of Rayne. Yim with a Running Dropkick. Rayne regroups on the outside. Yim runs after Rayne. Rayne sends Yim face first into the steel ring post. Rayne hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rayne puts her leg on the back of Yim’s neck. Rayne with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Rayne with a Sliding Lariat for a two count.

Rayne applies the cravate. Yim with heavy bodyshots. Rayne answers with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Yim kicks Rayne in the face. Yim applies The Tarantula. Rayne avoids The Missile Dropkick. Rayne with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Rayne shoves Yim. Rayne punches Yim in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Rayne is choking Yim with her boot. Rayne punches Yim in the back. Rayne puts her legs on Yim’s shoulders. Rayne drives Yim face first into the canvas. Rayne with a leg scissors takeover for a two count. Rayne goes into the lateral press for a two count. Rayne goes for a Flying Hurricanrana, but Yim counters with a SitOut PowerBomb. Yim clotheslines Rayne. Yim with The Big Boot. Yim dropkicks Rayne. Yim with a Shotgun Dropkick. Yim with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Rayne with a Back Body Drop. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Yim. Rayne hits The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Yim denies The Cross Rayne. Yim with an Overhead Kick. Yim connects with Eat Defeat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mia Yim via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Rocky Romero For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Bailey with a double leg takedown. Bailey cartwheels around Romero. Bailey sends Romero into the ropes. Bailey leapfrogs over Romero. Romero lunges over Bailey. Arm-Drag Exchange. Dropkick Exchange. Bailey pops back on his feet. Romero dropkicks the left knee of Bailey. Romero with The La Magistral for a two count. Romero kicks Bailey in the gut. Romero punches Bailey in the back. Romero whips Bailey across the ring. Bailey showcases his athleticism. Romero with a knife edge chop. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Bailey dropkicks Romero. Romero sends Bailey to the ring apron. Romero with a running forearm smash. Romero slides out of the ring. Romero avoids The Apron MoonSault. Forearm Exchange.

Bailey slaps Romero in the chest. Bailey slips over Romero’s back. Romero kicks Bailey in the face. Romero goes for a Flying Hurricanrana, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Romero avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Romero regroups in the corner. Second Chop Exchange. Romero dumps Bailey out of the ring. Romero punches Bailey in the back. Bailey with forearm shivers. Bailey inadvertently kicks the steel ring post. Romero with a Flying Hurricanrana off the steel ring steps. Romero rolls Bailey back into the ring. Romero repeatedly drives his knee into Bailey’s back. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with a Flying Knee Drop onto the left shoulder of Bailey. Bailey with a chop/forearm combination. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from Bailey. Romero scores the elbow knockdown. Forever Clotheslines. Romero goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bailey lands back on his feet. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Romero. Bailey with a Flying Boot. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey follows that with an Axe Kick. Bailey blasts Romero with The Mid-Kick. Bailey with a Standing MoonSault Knee Drop for a two count.

Romero blocks a boot from Bailey. Romero hammers down on the left knee of Bailey. Short-Arm Reversal by Bailey. Bailey kicks the left hamstring of Romero. Bailey thrust kicks the midsection of Romero. Romero with a Running Shoulder Kick. Romero applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Romero kicks Bailey in the gut. Romero unloads two knife edge chops. Bailey reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero holds onto the ropes. Romero uppercuts Bailey. Romero drops Bailey with The SpringBoard Tornado DDT for a two count. Bailey denies The Shiranui. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Romero. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Romero responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Bailey SuperKicks Romero. Bailey has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Second Hamstring Kick Exchange. Romero repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Bailey. Romero clotheslines Bailey over the top rope. Romero lands The Suicide Dive. Romero rolls Bailey across the ring. Bailey nails Romero with The Pump Kick. Bailey with The Asai MoonSault.

Romero with a palm strike. Romero kicks Bailey in the chest. Bailey blocks a boot from Romero. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Romero has Bailey draped across the middle rope. Romero with a SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count. Romero with combo palm strikes. Romero follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey avoids another Rewind Kick. Bailey with The PK. Bailey with a Standing MoonSault Knee Drop. Bailey drops Romero with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Romero dodges The Windmill Kick. Romero with a Tornado DDT. Romero with a Falcon Arrow. Romero applies The Diablo Arm-Bar. Bailey rolls Romero over for a two count. Romero avoids The SuperKick. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero connects with The Shiranui for a two count. Bailey denies The SliceBread. Bailey rolls Romero over for a two count. Bailey kicks Romero in the face. Romero uppercuts Bailey. Romero with a straight right hand. Romero restarts The Forever Clotheslines. Bailey responds with a Running Windmill Kick. Bailey plants Romero with The Ultima Weapon to pickup the victory. After the match, Romero raises Bailey’s hand.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Emergence 2022 Match Card

– Bullet Club vs. Honor No More. If Bullet Club Wins, Honor No More Will Disband

– Mike Bailey (c) vs. Jack Evans For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

– Chris Sabin & Kushida vs. Violent By Design

– Bandido vs. Rey Horus

– Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

– Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

– Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mia Yim For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

– Josh Alexander (c) vs. Alex Shelley For The IMPACT World Championship

