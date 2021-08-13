IMPACT Wrestling Results 8/12/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley vs. Taylor Wilde

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dashwood with a waist lock go-behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Dashwood applies a rear chin lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Wilde with a deep arm-drag. Dashwood regroups in the corner. Strong lockup. Dashwood applies a side headlock. Dashwood with a side headlock takeover. Wilde applies a hammerlock. Wilde with a side headlock takeover. Dashwood answers with the headscissors escape. Wilde grabs another side headlock. Dashwood whips Wilde across the ring. Wilde drops Dashwood with a shoulder tackle. Wilde cartwheels over Dashwood. Wilde with an unique arm-drag. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Wilde with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Dashwood regains her stamina on the outside. Dashwood gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Dashwood uses the referee to her advantage.

Wilde ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Wilde with forearm shivers. Wilde decks Dashwood with a JawBreaker. Wilde bodyslams Dashwood. Konley trips Wilde from the outside. Wilde runs after Konley. Wilde rocks Dashwood with a forearm smash. Wilde rolls Dashwood back into the ring. Konley continues to run interference. Wilde kicks Konley in the face. Dashwood drops Konley with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker on the middle rope for a two count. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Wilde’s back. Dashwood punches Wilde in the back. Dashwood sends Wilde face first into the canvas for a two count. Dashwood slams Wilde’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Dashwood gets Wilde tied up in the ropes. Dashwood tugs on Wilde’s hair. Wilde with another rounds of forearms. Dashwood clotheslines Wilde for a two count.

Dashwood hammers down on Wilde’s back. Dashwood with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dashwood is choking Wilde with her boot. Wilde is relying on the forearm shivers. Wilde blocks a boot from Dashwood. Dashwood decks Wilde with a back elbow smash. Dashwood with The Butterfly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Dashwood hits The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Dashwood transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dashwood applies a rear chin lock. Forearm Exchange. Wilde with two clotheslines. Wilde with a single leg dropkick. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Wilde with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wilde with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Wilde tugs on Konley’s hair. Konley blinds the referee with hair spray. Wilde is trying to remove Konley’s neck brace. Madison Rayne drives Wilde shoulder first into the steel ring post. Dashwood connects with The Spotlight Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

Second Match: Josh Alexander vs. Daivari

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Daivari applies an arm-bar. Daivari toys around with Alexander. Alexander with a wrist lock takedown. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Daivari grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Daivari kicks Alexander in the gut. Daivari slams Alexander’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Daivari with the irish whip. Alexander kicks Daivari in the face. Alexander drops Daivari with a Running Boot. Jake Something appears on the stage. Alexander has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Daivari’s back. Alexander with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count.

Daivari decks Alexander with a JawBreaker. Daivari with a straight right hand. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Alexander slams Daivari’s head on the top rope. Alexander with a Diving Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander rolls Daivari back into the ring. Alexander gets distracted by Something. Daivari with a diving dropkick through the ropes. Daivari drives Alexander back first into the ring apron. Daivari slams Alexander’s head on the steel barricade and time keepers table. Daivari rolls Alexander back into the ring. Daivari hooks the outside leg for a two count. Daivari repeatedly drives his knee into Alexander’s back. Daivari applies a rear chin lock.

Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Daivari scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Daivari goes back to the rear chin lock. Alexander and Daivari are trading back and forth shots. Daivari whips Alexander across the ring. Daivari denies The C4 Spike. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander with The Stinger Splash. Alexander follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Daivari decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander with a drop toe hold. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Daivari rolls Alexander over for a two count. Daivari kicks Alexander in the gut. Daivari drops Alexander with The DDT for a two count. Daivari applies a hammerlock. Alexander avoids The Hammerlock Lariat. Alexander with Three German Suplex’s. Alexander connects with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory. After the match, Jake Something hands Alexander the X-Division Title.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

Third Match: Jay White & Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay

Jay White and David Finlay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay backs White into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. The referee calls for a clean break. Finlay ducks a clothesline from White. Finlay applies a side headlock. White reverses the hold. Finlay whips White across the ring. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay dropkicks White for a one count. White regroups on the outside. White drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. White slams Finlay’s head on the ring apron. White repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. White is choking Finlay with his boot. White tags in Bey. Bey does the same exact thing. Finlay knocks White off the apron. Bey kicks Finlay in the gut. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Finlay with a straight right hand. Finlay tags in Robinson. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Robinson tugs on Bey’s hair.

Robinson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Robinson decks Bey with a back elbow smash. White trips Robinson from the outside. Robinson with another back elbow smash. White avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Bey kicks Robinson in the chest. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Bey tags in White. Bey dumps Robinson out of the ring. White repeatedly drives Robinson back first into the apron. White rolls Robinson back into the ring. White taunts Robinson. White is putting the boots to Robinson. White drops Robinson with a NeckBreaker for a two count. White tags in Bey. Bey stomps on the midsection of Robinson. Bey is picking Robinson apart. Bey applies a front face lock. White tags himself in. White kicks Robinson in the gut. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White whips Robinson into the turnbuckles. White tags in Bey. White with three toe kicks. Bey applies The Abdominal Stretch. Robinson with a Hip Toss. Robinson goes for a Senton Splash, but Bey gets his knees up in the air.

Robinson creates distance with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Finlay and White are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. Finlay with forearm shivers. White reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay dives over White. Finlay ducks a clothesline from White. Finlay with a spinning uppercut. White side steps Finlay into the turnbuckles. White tags in Bey. Bey dives over Finlay. Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson whips Bey across the ring. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Running Dropkick/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Juice Jabs. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Finlay clotheslines White to the floor. Robinson negates The Art Of Finesse. FinJuice connects with The Doomsday Device for a two count. White blasts Robinson with a steel chair which causes the disqualification. After the match, Finlay tees off on White. White shoves Finlay. White throws a steel chair into Finlay’s face. White plants Finlay with The Blade Runner on the chair.

Winner: Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Disqualification

Fourth Match: Matt Cardona vs. John Skyler

Cardona dropkicks Skyler. Cardona applies a side headlock. Skyler whips Cardona across the ring. Cardona drops Skyler with a shoulder tackle. Skyler drops down on the canvas. Cardona blocks The Hip Toss. Cardona clotheslines Skyler. Cardona slams Skyler’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Cardona repeatedly stomps on Skyler’s chest. Cardona whips Skyler across the ring. Skyler kicks Cardona in the chest. Cardona hits The Flapjack. Cardona clotheslines Skyler over the top rope. Skyler avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona drops Skyler with The Big Boot. Skyler is throwing haymakers at Cardona. Cardona dumps Skyler out of the ring. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Skyler regroups on the outside.

Skyler sweeps Cardona off the ring apron. Skyler drives Cardona back first into the apron. Skyler rolls Cardona back into the ring. Skyler with a straight right hand. Skyler hits The Slingshot Spear for a two count. Skyler transitions into a ground and pound attack. Skyler talks smack to the crowd. Skyler sends Cardona chest first into the turnbuckles. Skyler with a Running Uppercut. Cardona answers with a double knee strike. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona decks Skyler with a back elbow smash. Cardona with two clotheslines. Skyler reverses out of the irish whip from Cardona. Cardona with a face plant. Cardona with a corner clothesline. Cardona gets distracted by Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera. Cardona delivers The Reboot. Cardona takes a swipe at Raju. Skyler with a Jumping Knee Strike. Skyler rolls Cardona over to pickup the victory.

Winner: John Skyler via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Emergence 2021 Match Card

1.) Kenny Omega (c) w/Don Callis vs. Brian Myers For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) The Good Brothers (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

3.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

4.) Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin

Fifth Match: 20-Man Battle Royal. The Winner Will Battle Kenny Omega For The IMPACT World Championship at IMPACT Emergence

The Participants (Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Moose, William Morrisey, Chris Sabin, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams, Brian Myers, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rhino, Suicide, Cody Deaner, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, No Way Jose, Fallah Bahh, Sam Beale, Johnny Swinger, Hernandez)

The Order Of Eliminations

1.) Suicide was eliminated by William Morrisey

2.) Johnny Swinger was eliminated by William Morrisey

3.) Hernandez was eliminated by William Morrisey

4.) William Morrisey was eliminated by EVERYBODY

5.) Petey Williams was eliminated by Brian Myers

6.) Cody Deaner was eliminated by Rich Swann

7.) Rich Swann was eliminated by Rhino

8.) Rhino was eliminated by Willie Mack

9.) Willie Mack was eliminated by Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

10.) No Way Jose was eliminated by Madman Fulton

11.) Madman Fulton was eliminated by Fallah Bahh

12.) Fallah Bahh was eliminated by Moose

13.) Trey Miguel was eliminated by Brian Myers and Sam Beale

14.) Eddie Edwards was eliminated by Moose

15.) Sam Beale was eliminated by Brian Myers

16.) Ace Austin was eliminated by Sami Callihan

17.) Sami Callihan was eliminated by Moose

18.) Chris Sabin was eliminated by Brian Myers

19.) Moose was eliminated by Brian Myers

Winner: Brian Myers

