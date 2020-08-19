IMPACT Wrestling Results 8/18/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

IMPACT EMERGENCE NIGHT ONE !!!!

First Match: Chris Bey (c) vs. TJ Perkins w/Fallah Bahh vs. Rohit Raju In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Perkins starts things off with a Double Pescado. Perkins rolls Raju back into the ring. Perkins drops Raju with a shoulder tackle. Raju drops down on the canvas. Perkins holds onto the ropes. Raju ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Perkins dodges The Leg Lariat. Raju kicks out the legs of Perkins. Raju goes for a SuperKick, but Perkins counters with a HeadScissors Takedown. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Perkins back. Bey with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Bey pops back on his feet. Bey with the irish whip. Perkins stops Bey in his tracks. Perkins with another HeadScissors TakeDown. Raju runs interference. Perkins kicks Raju in the face. Bey kicks Perkins in the chest. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey with a SpringBoard Draping Elbow Drop. Bey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bey repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Raju is putting the boots to Perkins. Bey talks smack to Bahh. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a shoulder block. Perkins slides under Bey. Perkins grapevines the legs of Bey. Perkins blocks a boot from Raju. Perkins applies The Abdominal Stretch. Perkins with a Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice.

Raju drops Perkins with a running elbow smash. Raju continues to stomp on Perkins chest. Raju is choking Perkins with his boot. Bahh is pissed. Raju punches Perkins in the back. Perkins kicks Bey in the gut. Perkins decks Raju with a back elbow smash. Perkins with a double leg takedown. Gory Special/SurfBoard Combination. Perkins applies The Sharpshooter. Raju breaks up the submission hold. Raju kicks Perkins in the chest. Raju with a running fist drop. Bey with a short elbow drop. Bey sends Perkins to the corner. Perkins side steps Raju into the turnbuckles. Perkins dives over Bey. Perkins can’t deliver The Tornado DDT. Bey inadvertently drops Raju with a spinning knee strike. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins hits The TombStone PileDriver. Raju shoves Perkins off the top turnbuckle. Perkins goes for The SuperPlex, but Bey gets in the way. Perkins turns The Doomsday Device into The SuperPlex. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Bey. Perkins with a Double Abdominal Stretch. Perkins with a Modified Crucifix Bomb for a two count.

Perkins delivers his combination offense. Raju inadvertently throws the right leg of Perkins into Beys face. Raju sweeps out the legs of Perkins. Perkins dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Raju goes for a Pump Kick, but Perkins counters with a T-Bone Suplex. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju with a running forearm smash. Raju delivers The Helluva Kick. Raju goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Perkins ducks out of the way. Perkins kicks the right wrist of Bey. Perkins goes for The Double ChickenWing GutBuster, but Bey rolls him over for a two count. Bey with a Hook Kick. Bey connects with The Dominator for a two count. Bey goes for The SpringBoard Famouser, but Perkins counters with The Double ChickenWing GutBuster. Raju negates The Detonation Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Bey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bey shoves Perkins into Raju. Bey with an O’Connor Roll for a two count. Perkins applies a Modified STF. Raju prevents Bey from tapping out. Perkins knocks Raju off the ring apron. Perkins with Two Rebound Dropkick. Perkins has Bey perched on the top turnbuckle. Perkins with clubbing blows to Bey’s back. Perkins gets Bey tied in the tree of woe. Raju shoves Perkins off the middle turnbuckle. Raju connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Rohit Raju via Pinfall

– The Good Brothers plan to make Ace Austin & Madman Fulton famous tonight.

Second Match: Moose (c) vs. Trey Miguel For The TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Moose grabs Miguel by his throat. Miguel kicks the right hamstring of Moose. Moose launches Miguel to the corner. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Moose. Miguel unloads two knife edge chops. Moose throws Miguel into the turnbuckles. Moose drops Miguel with a knife edge chop. Miguel is fighting from underneath. Miguel with a Spinning Back Kick. Mooe denies the irish whip. Moose with a Running European Uppercut. Moose talks smack to Miguel. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Moose. Miguel thrust kicks the back of Moose. Miguel with clubbing hamstring kicks. Miguel goes for The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Moose blocks it. Moose dropkicks Miguel off the top turnbuckle. Moose with a blistering chop. Moose dumps Miguel face first on the ring apron. Moose rolls Miguel back into the ring. Moose is choking Miguel with his boot. Moose with a Big Biel Throw. Moose pulls Miguel up by his right ear. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Miguel with a forearm smash. Miguel goes for a Crossbody Block, but Moose counters with The Fallaway Slam.

Moose pops back on his feet. Moose whips Miguel into the turnbuckles. Moose stomps on Miguel’s back. Moose with a knife edge chop. Moose with rapid fire haymakers. Moose grabs the left ear of Miguel. Moose with another Big Biel Throw. Miguel is displaying his fighting spirit. Miguel with forearm shivers. Moose dropkicks Miguel for a two count. Moose with the lateral press for a two count. Moose fish hooks Miguel. Moose toys around with Miguel. Moose goes for a Big Biel Throw, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel SuperKicks Moose. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Moose. Moose denies The Pump Kick. Miguel with a Step Though Enzuigiri. Miguel dropkicks the right knee of Moose. Miguel with a float over basement dropkick. Miguel with a knee lift. Miguel follows that with a Tornado DDT. Moose catches Miguel in mid-air. Moose swings Miguel into the steel barricade. Moose PowerBombs Miguel on the ring apron. Miguel gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Miguel avoids The Spear. Moose throws Miguel into the turnbuckles. Moose connects with The Spear. After the match, EC3 plants Moose with The Reverse DDT. EC3 walks away with the TNA World Title.

Winner: Still TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose via Pinfall

Brian Myers & Willie Mack Backstage Segment

"It disgusts me that major decisions in this business are made by some out of touch 70 year old man." @Myers_Wrestling hijacked @Willie_Mack's interview to get his message across. #Emergence #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Pk8eZOeTgY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020

Third Match: The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Anderson and Austin will start things off. Anderson kicks Austin in the gut. Anderson hammers down on the back of Austin’s neck. Anderson drives Austin back first into the turnbuckles. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin repeatedly stomps on Anderson’s chest. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Anderson brings Austin to the corner. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows delivers a gut punch. Gallows rams his elbow across Austin’s face. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson is mauling Austin in the corner. Austin rolls Anderson over for a two count. Austin with a running forearm smash. Austin is putting the boots to Anderson. Austin applies a front face lock. Austin tags in Fulton. Fulton with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Fulton is choking Anderson with his boot. Fulton taunts Gallows. Fulton sends Anderson back first into the turnbuckles. Fulton buries his shoulder into the midsection of Anderson. Fulton tags in Austin. Austin with a corner dropkick for a two count. Austin goes back to the front face lock. Anderson runs Austin to his corner. Anderson with a shoulder block. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with a long range haymaker. Gallows with the irish whip. Austin side steps Gallows into the turnbuckles. Austin tags in Fulton.

Big standoff in the center of the ring. Gallows slaps Fulton in the face. Lariat Exchange. Haymaker Exchange. Gallows unloads a series of strikes. Gallows uppercuts Fulton. Fulton reverses out of the irish whip from Gallows. Fulton with a corner clothesline. Fulton repeatedly slams Gallows head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fulton with clubbing bodyshots. Fulton tags in Austin. Fulton drives his shoulder into the midsection of Gallows. Austin with clubbing blows to Gallows back. Austin and Gallows are trading back and forth shots. Gallows tags in Anderson. Gallows levels Austin with a Body Avalanche. Anderson with a Leaping Head Kick. Anderson is distracted by Fulton. Austin dropkicks the back of Anderson’s head. Austin with a running boot. Austin is choking Anderson with his right knee. Austin tags in Fulton. Fulton uses the middle rope as a weapon. Fulton stomps on Anderson’s back. Fulton is raining down haymakers. Fulton tags in Austin. Fulton bodyslams Anderson on Austin’s knees for a two count. Austin applies an arm-bar. Austin delivers the paper cut. The referee is trying to calm down Gallows. Austin kicks Anderson in the gut. Austin tags in Fulton. Fulton with a straight right hand. Fulton continues to bodyslam Anderson on Austin’s knees. Fulton stomps on Anderson’s back. Fulton tags in Austin.

Fulton goes for a Bodyslam, but Anderson lands back on his feet. Anderson with a double leg takedown. Austin stops Anderson in his tracks. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Anderson creates distance with The SpineBuster. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with two haymakers. Gallows knocks Fulton off the ring apron. Gallows with a Fallaway Slam. Gallows with a running elbow smash. Gallows that with a running shoulder tackle. Gallows nails Austin with The Pump Kick. Gallows tags in Anderson. Fulton negates The Magic Killer. Fulton dumps Gallows out of the ring. Gallows pulls Fulton out of the ring. Fulton sends Gallows face first into the steel ring post. Anderson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Austin blocks it. Austin with a Spinning Heel Kick. Austin tags in Fulton. Fulton lawn darts Anderson into Austin’s knees. Fulton with The Running Lariat for a two count. Fulton tags in Austin. Forearm Exchange. Anderson knocks Fulton off the apron. Austin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Fulton pulls Gallows off the apron. Fulton gets his right leg trapped in the barricade. Gallows drops Fulton with a RoundHouse Kick. Austin with forearm shivers. Gallows made the blind tag. Short-Arm Reversal by Anderson. Anderson uppercuts Austin. Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

IMPACT Emergence Night Two Match Card

– Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack

– IMPACT World Championship Open Challenge

– Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace In A 30-Minute Iron-Man Match For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Fourth Match: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The North For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Chris Sabin and Josh Alexander will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander shoves Sabin to the corner. Sabin kicks Alexander in the face. Sabin with forearm shivers. Alexander whips Sabin across the ring. Alexander drops Sabin with a shoulder tackle. Sabin dives over Alexander. Sabin slides under Alexander. Sabin with a single leg dropkick. Sabin with a forearm smash. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Sabin pulls Page off the ring apron. Sabin with a shoulder block. Alexander catches Sabin in mid-air. Alexander drives Sabin back first into the turnbuckles. Alexander tags in Page. Alexander with a knee lift. Page follows that with a shoulder tackle. Page with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam to Shelley. Alexander lands The Flying Knee Drop. Page kicks Shelley out of the ring. The North are double teaming Sabin. Page slams Sabin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page tags in Alexander. Alexander delivers a gut punch. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Alexander with a straight right hand. Alexander uses the middle rope as a weapon. Alexander stands on the back of Sabin’s head. Alexander tags in Page.

Page stomps on the midsection of Sabin. Page with a forearm smash. Page tags in Alexander. Sabin is displaying his fighting spirit. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin kicks Page in the face. Sabin decks Alexander with a back elbow mash. Sabin with a forearm smash. Page punches Sabin in the back. Alexander inadvertently clocks Page with a forearm smash. Sabin tags in Shelley. Shelley side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Shelley dropkicks Page off the apron. Shelley scores the elbow knockdown. Shelley delivers his combination offense. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Shelley. Shelley dropkicks the left knee of Alexander. Page kicks Shelley in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double boot into the midsection of Page. Sabin with a Running Boot. Shelley drops Page with The DDT. Shelley blocks a boot from Alexander. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shelley with a back heel trip. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Alexander. Shelley follows that with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. MCMG has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Shelley applies a knee bar. Alexander with forearm shivers. Shelley kicks the left hamstring of Alexander. Shelley applies the single leg crab. Page drops Sabin with The Big Boot. Shelley dumps Page out of the ring. Alexander denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Page with a forearm smash behind the referee’s back. Assisted DDT for a two count.

Alexander tags in Page. Page is putting the boots to Shelley. Page repeatedly drives his knee into Shelley’s back. The referee is trying to calm down Sabin. Page is mauling Shelley in the corner. Page tags in Alexander. Alexander stomps on the midsection of Shelley. Alexander bends the left ankle of Shelley. Alexander tags in Page. Page delivers a gut punch. Page hammers down on the back of Shelley’s neck. Page gets Shelley in position for The Delayed Vertical Suplex. The North with Two BackBreakers for a two count. Shelley kicks The North in the face. Shelley launches Alexander over the top rope. Shelley drives Page face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin with forearm shivers. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Sabin with a flying forearm smash. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabin follows that with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sabin drops Alexander with a NeckBreaker. Sabin blasts Alexander with The PK. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sabin with a leaping back elbow smash. Sabin tags in Shelley. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Page avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. MCMG connects with their Missile Dropkick/FlatLiner Combination.

Shelley and Page are trading back and forth shots. Shelley tags in Sabin. Page negates The Slice Bread #2. Shelley kicks Alexander in the gut. Assisted Double Slice Bread for a two count. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Shelley SuperKicks Page. Alexander with a forearm smash. Page SuperKicks Sabin. Standing Switch Exchange. Page decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. The North connects with The Double Neutralizer for a two count. The North are double teaming Sabin. Sabin negates The Torture Rack/SpineBuster Combination. Rollup Exchange. Shelley drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Running NeckBreaker/Pendulum BackBreaker. Page SuperKicks Shelley. Sabin kicks Page in the chest. Sabin with a back elbow smash. Sabin hits The Tornado DDT. Alexander with a waist lock go-behind. Alexander nails Sabin with The Bell Clap. Alexander with a Rolling Elbow. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Shelley applies The Muta Lock. Sabin with a basement dropkick. Stereo SuperKicks to Page. Helluva Kick/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. MCMG plants Page with Skull and Bones to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

