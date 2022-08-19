IMPACT Wrestling Results 8/18/22

Cicero Stadium

Chicago, Illinois

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

First Match: Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Black Taurus w/Crazzy Steve In A Fatal Four Way Match

Crazzy Steve joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taurus sends Horus to the corner. Taurus HeadButts Miguel. Taurus chops Kid. Horus kicks Taurus in the face. Miguel SuperKicks Taurus. Kid uppercuts Taurus. Triple Dropkick. Double Irish Whip. Kid with a double arm-drag. Kid lands The Suicide Dive. Miguel with a Spinning Back Kick. Miguel sends Horus to the corner. Horus dives over Miguel. Horus leapfrogs over Miguel. Horus slams Miguel’s head on the top trope. Horus kicks Miguel in the face. Horus with a Flying Bodyscissors Takeover. Kid ducks a clothesline from Horus. Kid slaps Horus in the chest. Kid with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Kid with Two Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreakers. Kid ducks a clothesline from Taurus. Taurus goes for The UFO, but Kid counters with a Spinning Headscissors Takeover. Taurus kicks Kid in the face. Taurus drops Kid with The Reverse SlingBlade. Taurus with The Crucifix Bomb. Miguel dives over Taurus. Miguel with a gut punch. Miguel with a Mid-Kick. Miguel kicks the right hamstring of Taurus. Miguel kicks Taurus in the back of the head.

Miguel with a Double Foot Stomp. Taurus rises back on his feet. Taurus with an Elevated BackBreaker. Taurus with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Taurus whips Kid across the ring. Taurus hits The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Taurus chops Horus. Taurus whips Horus across the ring. Horus dumps Taurus over the top rope. Taurus catches Horus in mid-air. Taurus goes for a PowerBomb, but Horus lands back on his feet. Taurus HeadButts Horus. Miguel launches Kid over the top rope. Kid with a shoulder block. Miguel with a Runing Hurricanrana to the outside. Kid follows that with a Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Forearm Exchange. Kid uppercuts Miguel. Miguel with a Roundhouse Kick. Miguel drills Kid with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Miguel avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Horus with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Taurus drops Horus with an Inside Out Lariat. Kid dodges The Big Boot. Kid drills Taurus with The Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Kid side steps Taurus into the turnbuckles. Miguel lands The SomerSault Plancha. Horus with The Pump Kick. Horus with The SpringBoard Tornillo. Kid follows that with The Orihara MoonSault. Kid sends Taurus shoulder first into the steel ring post. Taurus side steps Kid into the turnbuckles. Taurus whips Kid across the ring. Taurus goes for an Elevated BackBreaker, but Kid counters with The Crucifix Bomb. Horus drops Taurus with The Spinning DDT. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Horus. Miguel with The Cross Rhodes. Kid with an Inside Out DDT. Taurus connects with Destination Hell Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: Black Taurus via Pinfall

Second Match: Kenny King w/Vincent vs. HEATH

Rockers Punches. King ducks a clothesline from Heath. King decks Heath with a back elbow smash. King with a Spinning Back Kick. King kicks Heath in the chest. Heath dodges a Spinning Heel Kick. King denies The Wake Up Call. Heath clotheslines King. King ducks a clothesline from Heath. Heath Powerslams King. King regroups on the outside. Heath kicks King in the gut. Heath rolls King back into the ring. Heath gets distracted by Vincent. King with The Slingshot Tornillo. King has complete control of the match during the commercial break. King applies the sitting abdominal stretch. King punches Heath in the back.

King bodyslams Heath. King stomps on Heath’s back. King scores two right jabs. King with a Snap Vertical Suplex. King goes for a SpringBoard Leg Drop, but Heath ducks out of the way. Heath tees off on King. King reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Heath with a Jumping Knee Strike. Heath with a Leg Lariat. Heath ducks a clothesline from King. Heath with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Heat kicks Vincent off the ring apron. Heath side steps King into the turnbuckles. Heath connects with The Wake Up Call to pickup the victory. After the match, Honor No More gangs up on Heath. Eddie Edwards starts bickering with PCO. Heath plants Mike Bennett with The Wake Up Call and hightails it out of Cicero Stadium.

Winner: HEATH via Pinfall

Third Match: Killer Kelly vs. Savannah Evans w/Tasha Steelz

Kelly with a waist lock go-behind. Kelly applies The Sleeper Hold. Evans sends Kelly back first into the canvas. Evans grabs Kelly by her throat. Evans sends Kelly to the corner. Evans with a running shoulder block. Kelly side steps Evans into the turnbuckles. Kelly is throwing haymakers at Evans. Evans shoves Kelly. Kelly with forearm shivers. Kelly blocks two lariats from Evans. Kelly HeadButts Evans.

Kelly sends Evans shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kelly is mauling Evans in the corner. Kelly sweeps out the leg of Evans. Kelly with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Kelly plays around with Evans braids. Kelly goes for a Butterfly Suplex, but Evans blocks it. Kelly drives her knee into the midsection of Evans. Evans drops Kelly with The Big Boot. Evans with a Release German Suplex. Evans goes for a Full Nelson Slam, but Kelly rolls her over for a two count. Kelly makes Evans tap out to The Killer Clutch.

Winner: Killer Kelly via Submission

Fourth Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Chris Bey For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bailey with a deep arm-drag. Bailey taunts Bey. Strong lockup. Bailey applies a side headlock. Bey whips Bailey across the ring. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Bailey cartwheels over Bey. Bailey sends Bey into the ropes. Bailey leapfrogs over Bey. Bey lunges over Bailey. Bey goes for a Hip Toss, but Bailey counters with an arm-drag. Bailey sweeps out the legs of Bey for a one count. Bailey dropkicks Bey to the floor. Bey regroups on the outside. Bey slams Bailey’s head on the top rope. Bey pulls Bailey out of the ring. Bey rocks Bailey with a forearm smash. Bey avoids the steel ring post. Bailey runs after Bey. Bailey launches Bey over the top rope. Bey with a leaping forearm smash. Bey drops Bailey with The Slingshot DDT for a two count.

Bey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bey kicks Bailey in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey applies a headscissors neck lock. Bey ducks a clothesline from Bailey. Bey delivers his combination offense. Bailey reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Bey. Bailey with a single leg dropkick. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey follows that with an Axe Kick. Bailey blasts Bey with The Mid-Kick. Bailey goes for a Running Corkscrew Splash, but Bey ducks out of the way. Bey with a leaping uppercut. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bailey dodges The Flying Lariat. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey follows that with The PK. Bailey with The Standing MoonSault Knee Drop. Bey avoids The Roundhouse Kick.

Bey rolls Bailey over for a two count. Bey pops back on his feet. Bey with a Leaping Flatliner. Bailey wisely exits the ring. Bailey with The Triangle MoonSault. Bailey rolls Bey back into the ring. Bey with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Bey tosses Bailey back inside the ring. Bailey gets crotched on the top rope. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey lays Bailey flat on the top rope. Bey with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Bey dives over Bailey. Bey dodges The Spinning Windmill Kick. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Bailey applies a waist lock. Bey decks Bailey with a back elbow smash. Bailey kicks Bey off the middle rope. Bey with a Leaping Forearm Smash. Misfired Spinning Heel Kicks. Bailey with a Roundhouse Kick. Bailey SuperKicks Bey. Bey pops back on his feet. Bailey kicks Bey in the face. Bailey connects with The Ultimo Weapon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido In A 6-Way Elimination Match. The Winner Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship At IMPACT Bound For Glory

Rich Swann and Bandido will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bandido taunts Swann. Bandido ducks a clothesline from Swann. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Swann applies a side headlock. Bandido whips Swann across the ring. Swann goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Bandido lands back on his feet. Swann sends Bandido into the ropes. Bandido goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Swann cartwheels back onto his feet. Swann blocks a boot from Bandido. Misfired Clotheslines. Misfired Dropkicks. Double Dropkick. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Edwards tags himself in. Edwards kicks Swann in the gut. Edwards hammers down on the back of Swann’s neck. Edwards whips Swann across the ring. Swann with a Headscissors Takeover. Swann dropkicks Edwards. Swann tags in Callihan. Callihan tells Edwards to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Edwards rake the eyes of Callihan. Callihan with a Running Lariat. Callihan tags in Swann. Callihan with a forearm smash. Callihan with a Death Valley Driver. Swann follows that with The Rolling Thunder. Swann leapfrogs over Maclin. Swann with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron.

Swann is throwing haymakers at Edwards. Moose tugs on Swann’s hair. Moose drives Swann face first into the canvas. Moose tags himself in. Moose is choking Swann with his boot. Moose uses the middle rope as a weapon. Moose tags in Maclin. Moose with a knife edge chop. Maclin with a Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Maclin slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Swann’s chest. Maclin is choking Swann with his knee. Maclin with a knife edge chop. Maclin talks smack to Callihan. Swann is displaying his fighting spirit. Swann kicks Maclin in the face. Swann punches Moose. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Swann. Maclin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Swann counters with a Crossbody Block. Swann uses his feet to create separation. Swann tags in Callihan. Callihan ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Callihan knocks Edwards off the apron. Callihan scores the elbow knockdown. Callihan clotheslines Maclin. Callihan is lighting up Maclin’s chest. Callihan side steps Moose into Maclin. Callihan starts lighting up Moose’s chest.

Callihan with a Running Lariat. Callihan kicks Maclin in the gut. Maclin denies The Cactus Driver #97. Maclin rocks Callihan with a forearm smash. Maclin tags in Moose. Callihan kicks Moose in the gut. Callihan decks Maclin with a back elbow smash. Callihan with combination chops. Maclin rakes the eyes of Callihan. Moose Spears Callihan. Sami Callihan has been eliminated. Maclin rolls Moose over to score the next pinfall. Moose has been eliminated. Moose is pissed at Maclin. Callihan pulls Moose out of the ring. Callihan clotheslines Maclin from behind. Callihan throws Maclin into Moose. Swann SuperKicks Maclin. Bandido hits The Fosbury Flop. Bandido rolls Maclin back into the ring. Edwards with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bandido delivers The 21 Plex. Steve Maclin has been eliminated. Swann and Bandido are trading back and forth shots. Bandido drives his knee into the midsection of Swann. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Bandido with a Pump Kick. Swann answers with The Windmill Kick. Bandido with The Rolling Elbow. Edwards tags himself in.

Bandido with forearm shivers. Edwards scores a right jab. Edwards poses for the crowd. Edwards with a Knee Drop. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards HeadButts Bandido. Edwards sends Bandido to the corner. Bandido kicks Edwards in the face. Bandido with The Tornillo. Bandido dropkicks Edwards. Edwards tags in Swann by slapping him in the face. Swann punches Edwards. Bandido dropkicks Edwards to the floor. Second Forearm Exchange. Bandido with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Bandido goes for a One-Arm Press Slam, but Swann lands back on his feet. Bandido drops Swann with The Pop Up Cutter for a two count. Swann denies The Gory Bomb. Swann with a Spinning Heel Kick. Swann with The Handspring Cutter for a two count. Swann follows that with The Phoenix Splash. Edwards made the blind tag. Edwards drives Swann shoulder first into the steel ring post. Edwards connects with The Boston Knee Party. Bandido has been eliminated.

Edwards is lighting up Swann’s chest. Edwards with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Edwards whips Swann across the ring. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Edwards with clubbing crossfaces. Edwards whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Edwards ascends to the top turnbuckle. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Swann follows that with a Roundhouse Kick. Swann nails Edwards with The Hook Kick. Swann with a NeckBreaker. Swann drops Edwards with a Running Back Heel Kick for a two count. Edwards cracks Swann with the kendo stick behind the referee’s back for a two count. Swann dodges The Boston Knee Party. Swann with Two Spinning Back Fists. Edwards rocks Swann with a forearm smash. Edwards goes for The Tiger Driver, but Swann counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Swann with a Roundhouse Kick. Swann goes for The Handspring Cutter, but Edwards counters with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Edwards delivers another Boston Knee Party for a two count. Edwards plants Swann with The Rock Hard Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

