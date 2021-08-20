IMPACT Wrestling Results 8/19/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Sami Callihan & Chris Sabin vs. Moose & Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton

Sami Callihan and Ace Austin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Arm-Drag Exchange. Austin talks smack to Callihan. Callihan scores a right jab. Callihan applies a side headlock. Austin whips Callihan across the ring. Callihan drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Austin drops down on the canvas. Callihan drops Austin with The Death Valley Driver. Callihan with a corner clothesline. Callihan with a short-arm clothesline. Callihan takes a bow. Callihan tags in Sabin. Sabin applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabin kicks Austin in the back. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Callihan tags himself in. Following a snap mare takeover, Callihan kicks Austin in the back. Callihan tags in Sabin. Sabin kicks the left shoulder of Austin. Sabin transitions into a corner mount.

Austin side steps Sabin into the turnbuckles. Sabin dodges The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Austin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabin decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Sabin slides out of the ring. Sabin pulls Moose off the ring apron. Austin dropkicks Sabin for a two count. Team Moose regains control of the match during the commercial break. Moose unloads two knife edge chops. Moose rakes the eyes of Sabin. Sabin with rapid fire haymakers. Fulton kicks Sabin behind the referee’s back. Moose rolls Sabin back into the ring. Austin tags himself in. Austin stomps on Sabin’s chest. Austin kicks Sabin in the back. Austin uses the middle rope as a weapon. Austin slams Sabin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Austin with a blistering chop. Austin with two bodyshots. Austin sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin dives over Austin. Sabin with the double leg nelson for a two count. Sabin rolls under a clothesline from Austin. Sabin tags in Callihan. Callihan ducks a clothesline from Austin. Callihan knocks Moose off the apron. Callihan scores the elbow knockdown. Callihan blocks a boot from Austin. Callihan rakes the eyes of Austin. Callihan repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Callihan with an Inside Out Lariat. Callihan goes for The PileDriver, but Moose counters with The Pounce. Sabin hits The Spinning DDT. Austin responds with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Austin delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Callihan with The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Callihan plays to the crowd. Sabin tags himself in. Sabin connects with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory. After the match, Callihan plants Sabin with The Spike PileDriver.

Winner: Sami Callihan & Chris Sabin via Pinfall

Second Match: Matt Cardona w/Chelsea Green vs. Mahabali Shera w/Rohit Raju

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shera sends Cardona face first into the canvas. Cardona regroups in the corner. Cardona kicks Shera in the face. Cardona applies a side headlock. Shera with elbows into the midsection of Cardona. Shera whips Cardona across the ring. Shera drops Cardona with two shoulder tackles. Cardona dumps Shera out of the ring. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona lands The SomerSault Plancha. Cardona rolls Shera back into the ring. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Shera. Cardona rocks Shera with a forearm smash. Cardona gets distracted by Raju. Shera kicks Cardona in the face. Shera has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Shera repeatedly stomps on Cardona’s chest. Shera slams Cardona’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shera whips Cardona into the turnbuckles. Shera bodyslams Cardona. Shera with the elbow drop for a two count. Shera applies a rear chin lock.

Shera kicks Cardona in the back. Shera uses the middle rope as a weapon. Raju punches Cardona behind the referee’s back. The referee is trying to calm down Green. Shera starts choking Cardona. Shera goes back to the rear chin lock. Shera applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Cardona decks Shera with a JawBreaker. Cardona with forearm shivers. Shera drives his knee into the midsection of Cardona. Shera whips Cardona across the ring. Cardona drops Shera with The Face Plant. Cardona with a back elbow smash. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona with two corner clotheslines. Shera with The Chokeslam onto the knee. Shera Powerslams Cardona for a two count. Shera with two running shoulder blocks. Cardona side steps Shera into the turnbuckles. Raju continues to run interference. Green pulls Raju off the apron. Green slaps Raju in the face. Shera goes for a Bodyslam, but Cardona lands back on his feet. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Cardona connects with The Flying Radio Silence to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Cardona via Pinfall

Christian Cage & Brian Myers Segment

Christian Cage: You guys are gonna make me blush. Listen, it’s damn good to be back in the IMPACT zone after 9 long years. I mean, the nostalgia, it’s hitting me like a brick. We got these guys over here throwing up the Double C’s like back in the day. And listen, it’s not lost on me that I’m standing before you as the IMPACT World Champion. And even though I wrestle for AEW, it was an honor to take these titles from Kenny Omega and bring them back to the IMPACT Zone, where they belong. You see, at one point in time in 2005, I walked out of the biggest wrestling company in the world. I took a chance on myself. And IMPACT, they took a chance on me. They gave me the opportunity to step in this ring, night in and night out, and up my stock, up my value, and compete in main events and for championships. That’s all I ever wanted.

Like I said, this is surreal for me, thank you. Appreciate that. Now, sitting here talking about my history with IMPACT Wrestling, it’s got me thinking. This isn’t really about my history anymore. And maybe it’s time I had some conversations with Scott D’Amore and the other IMPACT executives. And we all agree, as much as this TNA Championships means, maybe it’s time to set this aside, to respectfully retire this championship. Because this isn’t about my history anymore, this isn’t about the past, this is about the here and now, this is about the future.

And this IMPACT World Championship represents that. For me, standing here right now as the champion, and for every one of those professional wrestlers in the back, that are hoping to having this spot someday, it means a lot. So, as of this moment going forward, The IMPACT World Championship will be recognized as the biggest prize in this company. The lineage of this TNA Championship will be ingrained in my soul forever and ingrained in the annals of this company, forever. So it’s now time I respectfully hand this off and say goodbye to the TNA Championship. Now, as the IMPACT Champion, I guess it’s time to get down to a little bit of business.

– Brain Myers comes out to interrupt Cage. Myers says that he’s not here to talk about the past. He goes over his accomplishments over the past year. Myers says the title that’s around Cage’s waist belongs to the most professional wrestler.

– Cage is glad that Myers finally stepped out of Matt Cardona’s shadow. Cage pokes fun at Myers new persona and Sam Beale. Myers may have won the battle royal, but he wasn’t won anything yet. Cage calls himself the best professional wrestler.

– Myers shoves Beale into Cage. Cage punches Beale. Myers hightails out of the ring to close the segment.

Third Match: Melina vs. Brandi Lauren

Melina with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Melina with an arm-drag takeover. Melina dropkicks Lauren. Melina with a running forearm smash. Melina nails Lauren with The Hook Kick. Lauren decks Melina with a back elbow smash. Lauren kicks Melina in the face. Lauren side steps Melina into the turnbuckles. Lauren block a boot from Melina. Lauren drops Melina with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Lauren catapults Melina face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Melina with a back elbow smash. Melina kicks Lauren in the face.

Melina uses her feet to create separation. Melina with The Flying Crossbody Block. Melina with a Running Knee Strike. Melina dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Melina with a double leg takedown. Melina makes Lauren tap out to The California Dream. After the match, Deonna Purrazzo attacks Melina from behind. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Melina’s chest. Melina with a double leg takedown. Ground and Pound Exchange. Matt Rehwoldt pulls Melina off Purrazzo. Trey Miguel storms into the ring to make the save. Melina drops Purrazzo with The Lou Thez Press. Melina is raining down haymakers. Melina dumps Purrazzo out of the ring.

Winner: Melina via Submission

Fourth Match: Jake Something vs. Kaleb Konley In A No Disqualification Match

Konley side steps Something into the turnbuckles. Konley with a chop/forearm combination. Something launches Konley to the corner. Something is throwing haymakers at Konley. Something whips Konley into the turnbuckles. Konley avoids The Corner Spear. Konley kicks Something in the chest. Something with The Release Suplex. Something clotheslines Konley. Something plays to the crowd. Something hits The SitOut PowerBomb. Something pulls out a table from under the ring. Something kicks Konley in the face. Something drops Konley with a Leaping Body Block. Something Spears Konley through the table to pickup the victory. After the match, Something had an intense standoff with Josh Alexander.

Winner: Jake Something via Pinfall

Line Up For IMPACT Emergence 2021

1.) Christian Cage (c) vs. Brian Myers For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) The Good Brothers (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

3.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

4.) Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin

5.) Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT World Championship

6.) Madison Rayne vs. Taylor Wilde

7.) Matt Cardona w/Chelsea Green vs. Rohit Raju w/Mahabali Shera

8.) Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel & Melina

9.) The Decay vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh and No Way Jose In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Fifth Match: Doc Gallows w/Karl Anderson vs. Joe Doering w/Violent By Design

Forearm Exchange. Gallows kicks Doering in the face. Gallows applies a side headlock. Doering whips Gallows across the ring. Doering runs into Gallows. Doering clotheslines Gallows over the top rope. Gallows pulls Doering out of the ring. Gallows with two uppercuts. Doering is throwing haymakers at Gallows. Gallows sends Doering face first into the steel ring steps. Gallows has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Gallows whips Doering across the ring. Gallows with a Running Hip Attack. Gallows with a diving elbow strike for a two count. Gallows delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Gallows with another Hip Attack. Doering with a Release German Suplex. Lariat Exchange. Gallows kicks Doering in the gut. Doering rocks Gallows with a forearm smash. Doering with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Gallows regroups on the outside. Gallows thrust kicks the midsection of Doering. Gallows HeadButts Doering.

Doering kicks Gallows in the gut. Gallows and Doering are trading back and forth shots. Gallows whips Doering into the time keepers table. Gallows with an elbow smash. Gallows kicks Doering in the back. Doering is displaying his fighting spirit. Gallows throws a chair at Doering. Gallows uppercuts Doering. Gallows whips Doering across the ring. Doering dodges The Big Boot. Gallows ducks a clothesline from Doering. Both men are knocked down after a double shoulder tackle. Gallows starts displaying his frustration the outside. Haymaker Exchange. Gallows with The Big Boot. Gallows HeadButts Doering. Gallows and Doering are brawling on the ramp way. Doering with two forearm shivers. Gallows ducks a clothesline from Doering. Gallows delivers The Choke Bomb through the stage. Doering ignores medical attention. Doering slowly makes his way back into the ring. Gallows kicks Doering in the face. Doering connects with The Lariat in mid-air to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Doering via Pinfall

