IMPACT Wrestling Results 8/25/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

EMERGENCE NIGHT TWO !!!

First Match: Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Rob Van Dam w/Katie Forbes For The IMPACT World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. RVD with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. RVD applies a side headlock. Edwards whips RVD across the ring. RVD slips over Edwards back. Edwards slides under RVD. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. RVD regroups on the outside. RVD avoids the baseball slide dropkick. RVD with a Spinning Back Kick. RVD sends Edwards ribs first into the steel barricade. RVD rolls Edwards back into the ring. RVD makes out with Forbes. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards HeadButts RVD. Edwards is distracted by Forbes. RVD sends Edwards face first into the steel ring post. RVD has Edwards draped across the barricade. RVD with a Flying Spin Kick off the ring apron.

RVD rolls Edwards back into the ring. RVD with the lateral press for a two count. Edwards with two knife edge chops. Forearm Exchange. Edwards RVD across the ring. RVD holds onto the ropes. RVD with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Forbes drops Edwards with a running knee strike. Forbes twerks on the apron. RVD hits The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. RVD with a Spinning Leg Lariat. RVD with the irish whip. Edwards ducks a clothesline from RVD. Edwards with a Blue Thunder Bomb. RVD responds with a Bodyscissors Rollup for a two count. Edwards dodges The Spin Kick. Edwards with forearm shivers. Edwards connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Edwards puts RVD on the top turnbuckle. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards gets crotched on the top rope. RVD with a Flying Side Kick. RVD delivers The Rolling Thunder. RVD goes for The Five Star Frog Splash, but Edwards ducks out of the way. Edwards plants RVD with The Boston Knee Party to pickup the victory. After the match, Eric Young attacks Edwards from behind.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion, Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

– Rhino challenges Reno Scum to a tag team match for next week.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Eric Young For The IMPACT World Championship.

– Gia Miller had a backstage interview with the brand new IMPACT X-Division Champion, Rohit Raju. Raju explains why he was held back for so long He was never given opportunities because he wasn’t the cool person in the locker room, but he’s going to be the exact opposite. Who can beat Rohit Raju?

Second Match: Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Mack grabs a side headlock. Myers whips Mack across the ring. Mack drops Myers with a shoulder tackle. Myers drops down on the canvas. Myers goes for a Hip Toss, but Mack counters with a deep arm-drag. Myers regroups on the ring apron. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Mack. Myers punches Mack in the back. Myers with a straight right hand. Myers uses the middle rope as a weapon. Following a snap mare takeover, Myers kicks Mack in the back for a one count. Myers whips Mack across the ring. Mack ducks a clothesline from Myers. Mack with a Running Hurricanrana. Mack dropkicks Myers.

Pie Face Exchange. Quick shoving contest leads us to a massive brawl. Myers backs Mack into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Myers drives Mack throat first into the top rope. Myers transitions into a ground and pound attack. Myers with the lateral press for a two count. Myers stomps on Mack’s chest. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Mack with a straight right hand. Myers trips Mack from the outside. Myers with an elbow drop for a two count. Myers is raining down haymakers. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Mack is displaying his fighting spirit. Mack with a sunset flip. Myers scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Myers talks smack to Mack.

Myers drives his knee into Mack’s back. Myers with another rear chin lock. Myers punches Mack in the face. Myers paint brushes Mack. Mack hits The Sky High. Mack clotheslines Myers. Mack with a Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Mack bodyslams Myers. Mack follows that with a Leg Drop for a two count. Mack with The Samoan Drop. Mack connects with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Myers with a shoulder block. Myers drives Mack face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Mack HeadButts Myers. Myers sends Mack crashing into the canvas. Myers lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Myers kicks Mack in the gut. Myers goes for a DDT, but Mack counters with a Forearm Smash. Myers drops Mack with an OverHead Kick for a two count. Myers is displaying his frustration. Mack with an open palm strike. Mack goes for The Uranage Slam, but Myers lands back on his feet. Myers rolls Mack over with a hand full of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Myers via Pinfall

Locker Room Talk With Special Guests: The Rascalz, Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton

Episode Five Of WrestleHouse

Third Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace In A 30-Minute Iron Man Match For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace applies a wrist lock. Purrazzo eventually reverses the hold. Grace with a deep arm-drag. Purrazzo regroups in the corner. Strong lockup. Purrazzo applies a side headlock. Purrazzo with a side headlock takeover. Grace answers with the headscissors neck lock. Purrazzo pops back to a vertical base. Purrazzo takes a bow. Grace rolls Purrazzo over for a one count. Grace applies a side headlock. Purrazzo whips Grace across the ring. Grace drops Purrazzo with a shoulder tackle. Purrazzo drops down on the canvas. Grace ducks under a clothesline from Purrazzo. Grace with two deep arm-drags. Purrazzo with a Pump Kick. Grace blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Grace sends Purrazzo face first into the canvas. Grace applies the single leg crab. Purrazzo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Grace has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Grace buries her shoulder into the midsection of Purrazzo. Grace repeatedly whips Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Grace with forearm shivers. Purrazzo slides out of the ring. Purrazzo drops Grace with another Pump Kick. Purrazzo slams Grace’s head on the ring apron. Purrazzo rolls Grace back into the ring. Purrazzo kicks the left shoulder of Grace. Purrazzo works on the left shoulder of Grace. Purrazzo stomps on the left elbow of Grace. Purrazzo wraps the left shoulder of Grace around the bottom rope. Purrazzo whips Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace launches Purrazzo over the top rope. Purrazzo with an arm-ringer across the top strand. Purrazzo takes a breather on the outside. Purrazzo with a Swinging Arm-Ringer into the canvas for a one count. Purrazzo applies an arm-bar. Grace with heavy bodyshots. Grace goes for a Bodyslam, but Purrazzo counters with an arm-bar. Grace puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo toys around with Grace.

Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Purrazzo with two short-arm clotheslines for a one count. Purrazzo dumps Grace out of the ring. Grace is fighting from underneath. Purrazzo works on her joint manipulation game. Purrazzo continues to inflict more pain to the shoulder of Grace. Purrazzo with a full mount cover for a two count. Purrazzo with an Arm-Breaker for a two count. Purrazzo applies a top wrist lock. Grace with desperation forearm shivers. Grace targets the midsection of Purrazzo. Grace with a corner clothesline. Grace puts Purrazzo on the top turnbuckle. Grace goes for The SuperPlex, but Purrazzo blocks it. Purrazzo shoves Grace off the middle turnbuckle. Grace with an open palm strike. Grace delivers The SuperPlex. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace clotheslines the back of Purrazzo’s neck. Grace with two shoulder tackles. Grace follows that with Two Senton Splashes for a two count. Purrazzo blocks a boot from Grace. Purrazzo applies The Full Nelson. Grace responds with The Sleeper Hold. Purrazzo passes out, so that allows Grace to score the first fall.

Grace levels Purrazzo with a Body Avalanche. Short-Arm Reversal by Purrazzo. Purrazzo drives her knee into the midsection of Grace. Purrazzo with a running knee lift. Purrazzo with a FlatLiner. Purrazzo applies The Koji Clutch. Grace reaches the bottom rope. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Purrazzo unloads three knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Grace. Purrazzo with a hand full of tights. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace smack Vega in the face. Purrazzo negates The Grace Driver. Purrazzo pulls the referee into harms way. Grace connects with The Grace Driver. Grace is trying to wake up the referee. Purrazzo blasts Grace with the Knockouts Title. We’re officially tied at 1-1. Purrazz hooks the outside leg for a two count. Purrazzo applies The Sitting Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Grace rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Purrazzo kicks the left shoulder of Grace. Grace with clubbing blows to Purrazzo’s back. Grace with a forearm smash. Purrazzo responds with a Pump Kick. Purrazzo with a Bridging Release German Suplex for a two count. Purrazzo makes Grace tap out to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar as time expires.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Submission (2-1)

