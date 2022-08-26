IMPACT Wrestling Results 8/25/22

Cicero Stadium

Chicago, Illinois

First Match: Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Chelsea Green and Jordynne Grace will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace with three side headlock takeovers. Green backs Grace into the ropes. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Green. Green kicks Grace in the chest. Green tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo slaps Grace in the face. Grace kicks Purrazzo in the face. Grace dives over Purrazzo. Purrazzo drops down on the canvas. Grace cartwheels over Purrazzo. Grace slaps Purrazzo in the face. Purrazzo tags in Green. Green ducks a clothesline from Grace. Green thrust kicks the midsection of Grace. Green goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Grace blocks it. Green tags in Purrazzo. Grace goes for a Vertical Suplex, but VXT counters with a DDT/Leg Sweep Combination. Purrazzo with a chop/forearm combination.. Purrazzo tags in Green. Green kicks Grace in the face. Green tugs on Grace’s hair. Grace with heavy bodyshots. Green goes for a Sunset Flip, but Grace lands back on her feet. Yim tags herself in. Yim clotheslines Green. Yim kicks Green in the face. Yim with two dropkicks. Yim with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count.

Yim follows that with a knife edge chop. Yim whips Green across the ring. Green holds onto the ropes. Green kicks Yim in the face. Green rocks Grace with a forearm smash. Purrazzo clotheslines Yim. Purrazzo repeatedly drives her into Yim’s back. Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. Green kicks the left shoulder of Yim. Green brings Yim to the corner. Green tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo with two corner clotheslines. Yim is displaying her fighting spirit. Purrazzo sends Yim face first into the canvas. Purrazzo tags in Green. Green drops Yim with The Bow and Arrow Stomp for a two count. Green slams Yim’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Green tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo applies a rear chin lock. Yim with a snap mare escape. Purrazzo tags in Green. Green whips Yim into the turnbuckles. Green with a corner clothesline. Green tags in Purrazzo. Yim decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Yim kicks Green in the face. Yim sends Purrazzo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Yim tags in Grace.

Grace clotheslines Purrazzo. Grace scores the elbow knockdown. Grace ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Grace blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Grace with a knee lift. Grace whips Purrazzo across the ring. Grace hits The SpineBuster. Grace applies a front face lock. Purrazzo drives Grace back first into the turnbuckles. Green kicks Grace in the back. Green tags herself in. Grace denies The Unprettier. Green takes a swipe at Yim. Grace tags in Yim. Yim ducks a clothesline from Green. Yim with The Bridging Back Drop Driver for a two count. Yim tags in Grace. Grace with two chops. Grace whips Green across the ring. Green holds onto the ropes. Green with a back elbow smash. Purrazzo tags herself in. Purrazzo with a Flying Crossbody Block. Yim delivers The Missile Dropkick. Green drops Yim with The BlockBuster. Grace kicks Green in the gut. Grace with The Doctor Bomb. Stereo Suicide Dives. Grace rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Green trips Grace from the outside. Green slams Grace’s head on the middle rope. VXT connects with their Pendulum Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Second Match: Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett w/Maria Kanellis Bennett

Anderson kicks Bennett in the gut. Anderson slams Bennett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Anderson slams Bennett’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Bennett’s chest. Anderson poses for the crowd. Bennett with a chop/forearm combination. Bennett kicks Anderson in the gut. Bennett applies a wrist lock. Bennett sends Anderson to the corner. Anderson kicks Bennett in the face. Anderson clotheslines Bennett. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Anderson uppercuts Bennett. Anderson whips Bennett across the ring. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson clotheslines Bennett over the top rope. Bennett regroups on the outside. Bennett regains control of the match during the commercial break. Bennett applies a rear chin lock. Anderson with elbows into the midsection of Bennett. Bennett dropkicks the left knee of Anderson. Bennett drops Anderson with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Bennett kicks Anderson in the gut. Bennett whips Anderson into the turnbuckles.

Following a snap mare takeover, Bennett delivers a thumb to the eye. Bennett goes back to the rear chin lock. Anderson attacks the midsection of Bennett. Anderson with a chop/forearm combination. Bennett thrust kicks the midsection of Anderson. Bennett sends Anderson to the corner. Anderson uppercuts Bennett. Anderson clotheslines Bennett. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Bennett reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Anderson drops Bennett with The Rocket Kick. Anderson with another chop/forearm combination. Bennett fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Anderson kicks Bennett in the chest. Bennett answers with The Rolling Elbow. Bennett SuperKicks Anderson for a two count. Anderson sends Bennett face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Maria. Matt Taven trips Andersson from the outside. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. DOC Gallows uppercuts Taven. Gallows Chokeslams Taven on the ring apron. Bennett rolls Anderson over for a two count. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Anderson connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Anderson via Pinfall

.@WWEArmstrong caught up with @bhupindergujj4r backstage to TRY and take the Digital Media Championship back but it looks like @Myers_Wrestling might have to be the one to do it!! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/VeoWmSkfM7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2022

Third Match: Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch

Brian Myers joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gujjar applies a side headlock. Hotch whips Gujjar across the ring. Gujjar drops Hotch with a shoulder tackle. Hotch drops down on the canvas. Hotch leapfrogs over Gujjar. Gujjar dropkicks Hotch. Gujjar levels Hotch with The Body Avalanche. Gujjar sweeps out the legs of Hotch. Gujjar with a knee drop. Gujjar SuperKicks Hotch for a two count.

Gujjar goes for a Bodyslam, but Hotch lands back on his feet. Hotch rakes the eyes of Gujjar. Hotch kicks Gujjar in the gut. Hotch slams Gujjar’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Chop Exchange. Hotch drives his knee into the midsection of Gujjar. Gujjar reverses out of the irish whip from Hotch. Hotch side steps Gujjar into the turnbuckles. Hotch with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hotch goes for a Roll Through Clothesline, but Gujjar counters with The SpineBuster. Gujjar connects with The Gargoyle Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bhupinder Gujjar via Pinfall

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Mickie James will make an announcement.

– Masha Slamovich Vignette.

Fourth Match: Josh Alexander vs. Vincent

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vincent backs Alexander into the turnbuckles. Vincent with clubbing bodyshots in the corner. Alexander decks Vincent with a back elbow smash. Alexander runs through Vincent. Vincent dodges The Big Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Vincent with a back elbow smash. Alexander with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Vincent slams Alexander’s head on the top rope. Vincent ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Vincent with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Vincent with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Chop Exchange. Alexander goes for a Bodyslam, but Vincent lands back on his feet. Vincent pulls Alexander down to the mat. Vincent repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Vincent is choking Alexander with his boot. Vincent with a running forearm smash. Vincent sweeps out the legs of Alexander.

Vincent talks smack to Alexander. Vincent goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Alexander ducks out of the way. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander with a Hip Toss. Alexander drops Vincent with The Big Boot. Vincent denies The C4 Spike. Vincent goes for a Back Body Drop, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Vincent grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Vincent with a Rising Knee Strike. Vincent applies The Guillotine Choke. Alexander hits The Falcon Arrow. Alexander connects with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory. After the match, Eddie Edwards comes down to the ring and talks smack to Alexander. Heath plants Edwards with The Wake Up Call.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Jessicka Havok w/Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Havok shoves Edwards into the canvas. Edwards with forearm shivers. Havok screams at Edwards. Havok rocks Edwards with a forearm smash. Havok unloads a flurry of right jabs. Havok drops Edwards with The Bionic Elbow. Havok bodyslams Edwards. Havok with a Sliding Crossbody Block. Havok plays to the crowd. Edwards kicks Havok in the face. Havok catches Edwards in mid-air. Havok connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jessicka Havok via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Violent By Design In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kushida and Joe Doering will start things off. Kushida with a waist lock go-behind. Doering breaks free with a back elbow smash. Doering whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Doering. Kushida with two flying forearm smashes. Doering drops Kushida with a shoulder tackle. Doering tags in Young. Young with a double sledge. Young punches Kushida in the back. Shelley made the blind tag. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Kushida drops down on the canvas. Time Machine makes Young run the ropes. Shelley with a gut punch. Kushida with a running knee lift. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Young with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Young tags in Deaner. Deaner punches Shelley in the back. Deaner stomps on Shelley’s back. Sabin made the blind tag this time. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip from Deaner. Shelley with a double leg takedown. Sabin knocks Young off the ring apron. SurfBoard/Basement Dropkick Combination. Camel Clutch/Basement Dropkick Combination. Shelley grapevines the legs of Deaner. Double Basement Dropkick.

Time Machine poses for the crowd. Young attacks Shelley from behind. Young kicks Sabin in the gut. Young knocks Kushida off the apron. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Time Machine drives Young crotch first into the steel ring post. Sabin with a Hesitation Dropkick. Deaner dumps Sabin ribs first on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner drives his knee into Sabin’s ribs. Deaner tags in Doering. Sabin is throwing haymakers at Doering. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Doering. Doering catches Sabin in mid-air. Doering bodyslams Sabin. Doering with a Rebound Elbow Drop. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Sabin’s chest. VBD regains control of the match during the commercial break. Deaner is mauling Sabin in the corner. Young tags himself in. Deaner puts Sabin’s head under the middle turnbuckle pad. Deaner with a low dropkick. Young drops Sabin with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Young slams Sabin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young tags in Doering.

Doering kicks Sabin in the back. Doering punches Sabin. Doering tags in Deaner. Double Irish Whip. Deaner with a gut punch. Deaner with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Doering follows that with a delayed elbow drop. Deaner hooks the outside leg for a two count. Deaner fish hooks Sabin. Deaner uses the middle rope as a weapon. Deaner tags in Young. Triple Boot. The referee is losing control of the match. Young tags in Doering. Doering with The Big Boot. Doering tags in Young. Young with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Young repeatedly stomps on Sabin’s face. Young slams Sabin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young tags in Doering. Doering kicks Sabin in the chest. Doering tags in Deaner. Deaner uppercuts Sabin. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Sabin’s chest. Deaner is choking Sabin with his boot. Young stands on the back of Sabin’s neck. Young tags in Deaner. Double Irish Whip. Sabin dives over Deaner. Sabin leapfrogs over Young. Sabin tags in Kushida.

Kushida with a flying tomahawk chop. Kushida uppercuts Dener. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Young. Young reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Kushida with a Handspring Kick to Doering. Young avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Young with a straight right hand. Young tags in Deaner. Deaner with a running sledge. Shelley made the blind tag. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Deaner. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Kushida kicks the left shoulder of Deaner. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley unloads three knife edge chops. Deaner sends Shelley to the corner. Sabin tags himself in. Shelley side steps Deaner into the turnbuckles. Sabin dropkicks Young off the apron.

Sabin kicks Deaner in the face. Sabin with an arm-drag takeover. Sabin scores a right jab. Kushida punches Deaner. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Shoulder Block. Kushida with a Running Shotei. Running Enzuigiri/Turnbuckle Flatliner Combination. Sabin goes for The Cradle Shock, but Young gets in the way. Young kicks Sabin in the face. Young swings away at everything that moves. The referee is letting Young do whatever he wants. Time Machine dumps VBD out of the ring. Kushida sends Doering tumbling to the floor. Stereo Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Stereo Flying Knee’s off the apron. Sabin rolls Deaner back into the ring. Sabin goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Deaner rolls him over for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin drops Deaner with The Cutter. Deaner denies The Cradle Shock. Deaner rakes the eyes of Sabin. Deaner decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Young tags himself in. Young knocks Kushida off the apron. Young hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count.

Time Machine gangs up on Doering. Double Irish Whip. Doering with a Running Double Crossbody Block. Young slams Sabin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young tags in Doering. Doering Powerslams Sabin. Deaner with a Diving HeadButt. Young with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Young goes for a PileDriver, but Sabin counters with a Back Body Drop. Young tags in Deaner. Deaner stops Sabin in his tracks. Deaner clears the ring. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Sabin’s chest. Sabin uses Kushida as a shield. Deaner punches Sabin. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Deaner. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Young with two haymakers. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Shelley with another Inverted Atomic Drop. Kushida dropkicks the left knee of Deaner. Muta Lock/Cartwheel Dropkick Combination. Doering tees off on Time Machine. Doering goes for The Revolution PowerBomb, but Sabin counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kushida delivers The Fast Ball. Double Dropkick. Muta Lock/Double Basement Dropkick Combination. Sabin nails Deaner with The Helluva Kick. Shelley SuperKicks Deaner. Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Sabin connects with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

