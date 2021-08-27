IMPACT Wrestling Results 8/26/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin

Sabin attacks Callihan before the bell rings. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin rolls Callihan back into the ring. Callihan kicks Sabin in the gut. Callihan PowerBombs Sabin. Haymaker Exchange. Sabin with The Rolling Elbow. Callihan drops Sabin with The Death Valley Driver. Callihan slides out of the ring. Sabin blasts Callihan with The PK. Sabin with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Callihan slaps Sabin in the face. Callihan buckle bombs Sabin into the steel ring post. Callihan resets the referee’s ten count. Callihan sends Sabin ribs first into the steel barricade. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Sabin with forearm shivers. Callihan rakes the eyes of Sabin.

Callihan takes a bow. Sabin decks Callihan with a back elbow smash. Callihan with a double hand chop. Sabin transitions into a corner mount. Callihan drills Sabin with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Callihan HeadButts Sabin. Callihan applies The Indian Death Lock. Sabin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Callihan with a knife edge chop. Callihan puts Sabin on the top turnbuckle. Callihan is lighting up Sabin’s chest. Sabin is throwing haymakers at Callihan. Eye Rake Exchange. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sabin with The Helluva Kick. Sabin hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Callihan nails Sabin with The Pump Kick.

Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Double Forearm Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a Double Roundhouse Kick. Callihan and Sabin are trading back and forth shots. HeadButt Exchange. Sabin SuperKicks Callihan. Callihan avoids The Rolling Elbow. Callihan with a double leg takedown. Callihan with The Curb Stomp. Callihan connects with The Spike PileDriver for a two count. Callihan plays to the crowd. Callihan goes for The Package PileDriver, but Sabin rolls him over for a two count. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin plants Callihan with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose dumps Sabin out of the ring. Moose Spears Callihan. Moose puts a steel chair on top of Callihan. Moose grabs a baseball bat. Eddie Edwards storms into the ring with a kendo stick to make the save.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

– Josh Alexander is issuing an open challenge to any former X-Division Champion to come and try him.

– Violent By Design Vignette.

– Bound For Glory 2021 will take place on October 23rd.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Ace Austin will battle Tommy Dreamer. The Winner Will Battle Christian Cage For The IMPACT World Championship At Victory Road 2021. We’ll also see, Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green vs. Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera.

– TJ Perkins had a backstage argument with Petey Williams.

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week is the Christian Cage/Monty Brown Match From TNA Destination X 2006.

.@RealTaylorWilde asked for a 3-on-1 Handicap match against The Influence because if they're going to get involved anyway you might as well make it official. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KPPAgOSVWZ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 27, 2021

Second Match: Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

Finlay side steps Bey into the turnbuckles. Finlay is throwing haymakers at Bey. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Bey. Finlay repeatedly stomps on Bey’s chest. Finlay with a forearm smash. Finlay kicks Bey in the gut. Finlay unloads two knife edge chops. Finlay uppercuts Bey. Finlay with another forearm smash. Bey with two toe kicks. Finlay repeatedly slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bey nails Finlay with a throat thrust. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey side steps Finlay into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Finlay’s back. Finlay dropkicks Bey. Finlay rolls Bey back into the ring. Finlay talks smack to Bey. Bey sends Finlay face first into the middle rope. Bey scores the elbow knockdown. Bey stomps on Finlay’s back. Bey has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Bey goes for a Bodyslam, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay with forearm shivers. Bey teep kicks Finlay into the turnbuckles. Finlay decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Bey ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Bey with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Bey uppercuts the back of Finlay’s neck. Bey is choking Finlay with his boot. Bey repeatedly kicks Finlay in the back and chest. Finlay is pissed. Finlay uppercuts Bey. Bey rakes the eyes of Finlay. Bey applies a rear chin lock. Finlay goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey applies the cravate. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Bey pulls Finlay down to the mat for a two count. Bey repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. Bey poses for the crowd.

Finlay sends Bey crashing to the outside. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay rolls Bey back into the ring. Finlay avoids The 619. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Finlay with a Running Uppercut. Finlay follows that with The Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Finlay goes for The Uranage BackBreaker, but Bey counters with a deep arm-drag. Bey delivers his combination offense. Bey with a Spinning Back Kick. Finlay dodges The Famouser. Finlay hits The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Finlay goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Bey counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Bey. Bey blocks another Vertical Suplex. Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Bey. Bey with The Spinning Hook Kick. Tip Up by Finlay. Bey uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey via Pinfall

Third Match: Taylor Wilde vs. The Influence In A Three On One Handicap Match

Wilde starts things off with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Wilde kicks Konley in the face. Wilde with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Wilde with The PK for a two count. The Influence gangs up on Wilde. Double Irish Whip. Wilde kicks Dashwood in the chest. Wilde with forearm shivers. Konley trips Wilde from the outside. Rayne puts her legs on the back of Wilde’s neck. Dashwood uses the top rope as a weapon. Konley fish hooks Wilde. Rayne toys around with Wilde Wilde is displaying her fighting spirit. Double Irish Whip. Wilde side steps Rayne into the turnbuckles. Wilde throws Dashwood into Rayne.

Wilde kicks out the legs of Dashwood. Wilde repeatedly stomps on Dashwood’s chest. Konley tugs on Wilde’s hair. Wilde with another round forearms. Wilde drops Konley with The Satellite DDT. Wilde with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Rayne applies a rear chin lock. Wilde kicks Dashwood in the gut. Wilde backs Rayne into the turnbuckles. Wilde kicks Konley in the gut. Wilde decks Rayne with a back elbow smash. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Rayne. Wilde runs Rayne into Knoley. Wilde rolls Rayne over for a two count. Dashwood connects with The Spotlight Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, The Influence continues to beat down Wilde. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: The Influence via Pinfall

.@sambeale23 thought this week's lesson would be about losing World Championship matches but @Myers_Wrestling doesn't seem to want to talk about that. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/WKp7EPdMwE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 27, 2021

Fourth Match: The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Karl Anderson and Rich Swann will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson hammers down on the left wrist of Swann. Anderson slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson with forearm shivers. Anderson applies a side headlock. Swann whips Anderson across the ring. Anderson drops Swann with a shoulder tackle. Swann drops down on the canvas. Anderson punches Swann in the back. Anderson uppercuts Swann. Anderson whips Swann across the ring. Swann with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Swann applies an arm-bar. Swann tags in Mack. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leg Drop/Frog Splash Combination for a two count. Mack with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Mack with a fist drop. Anderson delivers a gut punch. Anderson slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson tags in Gallows.

Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows slams Mack’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with the irish whip. Mack side steps Gallows into the turnbuckles. Mack with three arm-ringers. Swann tags himself in. Swann with a flying double axe handle strike. Swann kicks the left wrist of Gallows. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Swann. Gallows HeadButts Swann. Gallows uppercuts Swann. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gallows with another uppercut. Gallows tags in Anderson. Swann runs Anderson into the turnbuckles. Mack tags himself in. Mack scores two right jabs. Swann with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Mack with The Stinger Splash. Swann follows that with The Slingshot Senton. Anderson rakes the eyes of Mack. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows repeatedly stomps on Mack’s chest.

Gallows drops Mack with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Anderson tags himself in. Anderson kicks Mack in the ribs. Anderson whips Mack into the turnbuckles. Anderson poses for the crowd. Mack with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Mack tags in Swann. Swann clotheslines Anderson. Swann ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Swann with rapid fire jabs. Swann delivers his combination offense. Swann with The Roundhouse Kick. Swann drops Anderson with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Swann with The House Call. Swann hits The Roll Through Frog Splash for a two count. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Swann. Anderson with The SpineBuster for a two count. Gallows knocks Mack off the ring apron. Anderson goes for The GunStun, but Swann rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, The Good Brothers gangs up on Swann and Mack. Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer. Anderson sends Mack face first into the steel ring post. Good Brothers PowerBombs Mack through the table to close the show.

Winner: Rich Swann & Willie Mack via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 272 of The Hoots Podcast