IMPACT Wrestling Results 8/4/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Moose (c) vs. Heath For The TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moose backs Heath into the turnbuckles. Moose talks smack to Heath. Heath shoves Moose. Heath is throwing haymakers at Moose. Heath ducks a clothesline from Moose. Heath clotheslines Moose over the top rope. Heath knocks Moose off the ring apron. Heath slams Moose’s head on the steel ring steps. Moose runs Heath into the steel barricade. Moose repeatedly slams Heath’s head on the ring apron. Heath with two haymakers. Moose kicks Heath in the gut. Moose rolls Heath back into the ring. Heath with a Running Dropkick. Heath with clubbing blows to Moose’s back. Heath sends Moose face first into the steel ring post. Heath tosses Moose back inside the ring. Heath with two long range haymakers. Heath kicks the left knee of Moose.

Moose reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Heath kicks Moose in the chest. Moose dumps Heath chest first on the top rope. Moose is choking Heath with his boot. Moose uses the middle rope as a weapon. Moose abuses the referee’s five count. Moose catapults Heath throat first across the bottom strand. Heath with heavy bodyshots. Heath with a chop/jab combination. Moose dropkicks Heath for a two count. Moose stomps on Heath’s face. Heath is displaying his fighting spirit. Moose nails Heath with The Pump Kick. Moose with rapid fire haymakers. Moose with a forearm shot across the back of Heath. Moose follows that with a knee smash.

Moose whips Heath into the turnbuckles. Moose continues to run his mouth. Heath denies The Pump Kick. Heath tees off on Moose. Heath with two running forearm smashes. Moose kicks Heath in the gut. Heath with a Running Knee Strike. Heath drops Moose with The Leg Lariat for a two count. Heath with a Flying Forearm Smash. Moose reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Heath dives over Moose. Heath rolls Moose over for a two count. Heath sends Moose shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Heath inadvertently whips Moose into the referee. Heath connects with The Wake Up Call. Heath tells the referee to get up. Moose delivers the low blow. Moose with a hand full of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose via Pinfall

Josh Mathews plugs the upcoming Emergence event which will be a two week event on AXS TV !

– Gia Miller interviews Willie Mack. Willie doesn’t have any intel on Rich Swann’s announcement. Mack calls Eric Young a dirtbag for hurting his brother.

– Kimber Lee offers to lay out Jordynne Grace in order to get a shot at the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Deonna Purrazzo accepts the offer.

EC3 Promo

EC3 Promo

"I have arrived in IMPACT Wrestling to reclaim the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and burn its legacy to the ground."

Motor City Machine Guns & The North Segment

Jimmy Jacobs is conducting a sit-down interview with The Motor City Machine Guns. Alex Shelley said they all have known each other for years and they’ve all put blood, sweat and tears into pro wrestling. The only reason why they came back to IMPACT was to challenge themselves. They went their separate ways in 2012. Shelley is proud of the things he accomplished during his stint with New Japan Pro Wrestling, but he’s even more proud of Sabin, not only becoming a world champion, but his resiliency to come back after three torn ACL’s. Sabin is a modern medical miracle. When Sabin was working towards returning to the ring, who else was he going to call but his old partner and they found that chemistry again. MCMG are proud to be champions again and excited the quality of tag teams in IMPACT Wrestling. The North comes out to interrupt MCMG.

Josh Alexander says that IMPACT had a year to give The North the chance to tell their story but didn’t do that. However, here’s MCMG getting the preferred treatment, just like they did when they were granted a title shot so quickly. Ethan Page talks about how they were the longest reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. MCMG didn’t beat The North when they were ready. The North didn’t turn down anyone and they defeated the entire division. Alexander has to calm down Page. Shelley wants to know if they should give The North a standing ovation? The North learned a hard lesson a couple weeks ago, they would no longer be champions one day. So, here’s the deal, The North can have their title rematch anytime they want. Shelley says that Page raided Rick Martel’s closet and Alexander looks like Rick Steiner. He challenges The North to a match, right now. The North wrestled at 40% a couple weeks ago and they aren’t going to do it again without proper preparation. They will get the rematch on their terms at 100% and they’re going to take their tag team titles back at IMPACT Emergence.

Second Match: Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Sami Callihan For The IMPACT World Championship

Rob Van Dam attacks Callihan on the stage before the bell rings. Callihan slaps Edwards in the face. Edwards with a forearm smash. Edwards connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Edwards stomps on Callihan’s chest Edwards is mauling Callihan in the corner. Edwards with clubbing knee drops. Edwards HeadButts Callihan. Edwards with a running forearm smash. Callihan dumps Edwards out of the ring. Callihan lands The Suicide Dive. Callihan rolls Edwards back into the ring. Edwards delivers a Suicide Dive of his own. Edwards resets the referee’s ten count. Edwards slams Callihan’s head on the steel guard rail. Edwards and Callihan are brawling around the ringside area. Callihan negates The Tiger Driver. Callihan rakes the eyes of Edwards. Callihan drills Edwards with The Cactus Special on the ring apron.

Callihan applies a front face lock. Callihan throws Edwards into the steel barricade. Callihan with a running chop. Callihan tosses Edwards back inside the ring. Callihan with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Callihan applies a rear chin lock. Callihan fish hooks Edwards. Callihan goes back to the rear chin lock. Running Boot Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Edwards with a chop/jab combination. Machine Gun Chops. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Callihan. Edwards hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Callihan goes for a Back Body Drop, but Edwards blocks it.

Callihan with a Roll Through SuperKick. Callihan with The BrainBuster for a two count. Callihan HeadButts Edwards. Callihan with a straight right hand. Edwards kicks Callihan in the face. Edwards with forearm shivers. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards HeadButts Callihan. Callihan responds with The GTS. Callihan with a Sliding Forearm Smash for a two count. Edwards with forearm shivers. Edwards drops Callihan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards delivers another Tiger Driver for a two count. Callihan with an open palm strike. Callihan connects with The Cactus Special for a two count. Edwards had his foot on the bottom rope. Callihan grabs a steel chair. Callihan dumps the chair out of the ring. Edwards plants Callihan with Two Boston Knee Party’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

– Ace Austin & Madman Fulton lays out Karl Anderson in the backstage area.

– Hernandez has hired Reno Scum to get his money back from Rhino.

Third Match: Chris Bey & Rohit Raju vs. TJ Perkins & Fallah Bahh

Bey and Perkins will start things off. Test Of Strength. Perkins brings Bey down to the mat. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a headscissors takedown. Perkins applies a side headlock. Perkins drops Bey with a shoulder tackle. Bey answers with a headscissors takedown. Bey with the irish whip. Perkins dives over Bey. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Bey. Bey goes for a leapfrog, but Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins side steps a dropkick from Bey. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Raju. Bahh with a straight right hand. Perkins tags in Bahh. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Pop Up Kick. Bahh with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Double Hip Toss to Bey. Double Elbow Drop. Bahh and Perkins have complete control of the match during the commercial break. Bahh with a Delayed Bodyslam. Bahh tags in Perkins.

Perkins decks Raju with a back elbow smash. Raju sends Bahh tumbling to the floor. Bey dropkicks Perkins for a one count. Bey transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Bey applies a front face lock. Raju tags himself in. Raju punches Perkins in the back. Perkins dodges The Leg Lariat. Raju sweeps out the legs of Perkins. Raju SuperKicks Perkins for a two count. Raju applies The Kimura Lock. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Raju dumps Perkins chest first on the canvas. Raju with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Raju with the irish whip. Raju tags in Bey. Bey taunts Bahh. Bey with a Leaping European Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey drives his knee into Perkins back. Bey applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Perkins with a Donkey Kick. Perkins dives over Bey. Perkins creates distance with The Tornado DDT.

Bahh and Raju are tagged in. Bahh with two shoulder tackles. Bahh avoids a flurry of strikes. Bahh with a palm thrust. Bahh levels Raju with a Body Avalanche. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Bey and Perkins are tagged in. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Bey. Perkins with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Raju. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins drops Bey with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins with a Vertical Suplex. Perkins with a Belly to Back Suplex. Raju runs interference. Perkins goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Bey ducks out of the way. Bey with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Raju with The Leaping FlatLiner. Bey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Raju with a shoulder tackle to Bahh. Bey goes for The SpringBoard Back Elbow, but Perkins counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bey immediately taps out.

Winner: TJ Perkins & Fallah Bahh via Submission

Rich Swann & Eric Young Segment

Rich Swann: I said last week on IMPACT, that I was gonna come to the IMPACT Zone, and make an announcement. With hard work, dedication, heart, love, and support, I was able to become a professional wrestler. I was able to look at those naysayers, those doubters and I lived my dream. And many of you know, in January, I got one of the most severe injuries of my career. I blew out everything in my ankle, broke my fibula, fracture in the L5, L6. And when I went to the doctor, he told me, kid, you’re probably gonna be walking with a limp for the rest of your life. Walking with a limp means, no more wrestling. So I went home and I busted my ass, as hard as I could, worked as hard as I ever could to prove that doctor wrong. Months went by, I come to IMPACT, and I get the itch. And I could feel myself, healing, getting better, getting stronger. I went back to that doctor, he gave me the MRI, and he said, oh, Rich, maybe I was wrong, you’re ready to go, this is unbelievable, how did you do that?

Heart, will power, and motivation for Slammiversary. You see, I saw there was a fifth spot open for the IMPACT World Championship, and I knew was ready to claim that spot. And, as soon as I got the okay to go, bam, inserted into the main event. The biggest PPV for IMPACT Wrestling, Slammiversary. In that match, I gave it my all, I gave it my heart. I pinned Eric Young. And then from there I thought I was gonna go on and compete more with Ace Austin and Eddie, but jealousy and hate, ruined that. You see, Eric, you got jealous. In the seven months, of me sitting at home, just all came back when he put my leg in the damn chair and stomped on it repeatedly. Fast forward, I’m right back at square one where I was seven months ago, right back in that same damn orthopedics office, and he said, Rich, this time, it’s a little different.

If you were to get back in that ring, your life may change. Rich, with the injury you have, you won’t live a normal life if you continue to put your body through what you’re putting it through. So that brings me to my decision, and why I came out here, I have to think about my family, I have to think about my future, and i’m gonna have to retire. I just want to thank everybody, whoever supported me, and I want to thank all the boys in the back, that come out here every single week, all the girls in the back, that come out here every single week and bust their ass and make this company is what it is. I want to thank all the production team, the commentators, from the bottom of my heart, thank you, it’s been a good 15 years, and I just hope that I made a lasting impact, not only in this company, but in this industry. I love you all.

– The IMPACT roster comes out to give Rich Swann a standing ovation. Eric Young violently attacks Swann on the stage to close the show.

