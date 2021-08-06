IMPACT Wrestling Results 8/5/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Chris Bey w/Jay White vs. Juice Robinson w/David Finlay

Bey dropkicks Robinson into the turnbuckles. Bey repeatedly stomps on Robinson’s chest. Robinson launches Bey to the corner. Robinson with southpaw haymakers. Bey with a palm thrust. Bey dumps Robinson out of the ring. White is trying to play mind games with Finlay. Bey with a Wrap Around Kick. Bey rolls Robinson back into the ring. Bey delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bey pops back on his feet. Bey hooks the inside leg for a two count. Bey unloads Four Mid-Kicks. Robinson blocks a boot from Bey. Robinson goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Bey counters with The Sleeper Hold. The referee tells White and Finlay to get off the ring apron.

Robinson backs Bey into the turnbuckles. Robinson goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Bey ducks out of the way. Bey delivers his combination offense. Bey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bey hits The Famouser for a two count. Bey stomps on the midsection of Robinson. Bey kicks Robinson in the chest. Bey goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Robinson gets his knees up in the air. Robinson drops Bey with The SpineBuster. Robinson with two corner clotheslines. Robinson hits The Running Cannonball Strike. Juice Jabs. The referee gets distracted by White. Finlay pulls White off the apron. Finlay and White starts brawling on the stage. Bey connects with The Art Of Finesse to pickup the victory. After the match, Jay White hands Bey a Bullet Club T-Shirt.

Winner: Chris Bey via Pinfall

– Kimber Lee and Su Yung Vignette.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Taylor Wilde will battle Tenille Dashwood.

– At IMPACT Emergence, The Good Brothers will put their IMPACT World Tag Team Titles on the line against Violent By Design and Rich Swann/Willie Mack.

– Rohit Raju got into a backstage confrontation with Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.

– Chris Sabin tells Gia Miller that he plans to overcome Moose and 18 other competitors to become the next challenger for Kenny Omega’s IMPACT World Championship at Emergence.

Second Match: Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju w/Mahabali Shera vs. Daivari In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Something clotheslines Daivari to the floor. Miguel with the bypass. Miguel drops down on the canvas. Miguel leapfrogs over Raju. Misfired Clotheslines. Raju is running all over the place. Raju lands The Suicide Dive. Miguel with The Orihara MoonSault. Miguel is fired up. Daivari goes for The Suicide Dive, but Miguel counters with The Middle Rope Stunner. Raju with a Blindside Dropkick. Something wipes out everybody with a Diving Crossbody Block against the ropes. Something has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Something with Two Corner Spears. Raju dives over Something. Something drops Miguel with a Body Block. Daivari punches Something. Raju kicks Something in the gut. Daivari and Raju gangs up on Something. Double Irish Whip. Something runs through the double clothesline. Daivari applies a waist lock. Something decks Raju with a back elbow smash. Assisted DDT. Miguel with a SpringBoard Double Missile Dropkick. Miguel pops back on his feet. Miguel matrix under a clothesline from Something. Miguel drops Something with The Pele Kick. Forearm Exchange. Miguel with The Rolling Elbow. Raju nails Miguel with a throat thrust.

Miguel with a double leg takedown. Miguel grapevines the legs of Raju. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick/Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker/Muta Lock Combination Something goes for The Chokeslam, but Miguel counters with The Hurricanrana. Something hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Something blocks a boot from Raju. Raju kicks Something in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Something whips Raju across the ring. Something goes for The Black Hole Slam, but Raju lands back on his feet. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Daivari pulls Raju out of the ring. Daivari sends Raju face first into the steel ring post. Daivari with The Missile Dropkick. Daivari with a corner clothesline. Something ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Something connects with The Black Hole Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jake Something via Pinfall

Third Match: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

Fire and Flava attacks Grace and Ellering before the bell rings. Stereo Irish Whips. Stereo Shoulder Tackles. Grace with two bodyslams. Steelz hammers down on the back of Grace’s neck. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Grace. Grace drops Steelz with The SpineBuster for a two count. Grace with the irish whip. Grace tags in Ellering. Ellering with a flying forearm smash. Ellering with a leaping back elbow smash. Grace sends Steelz face first into the left boot of Ellering. Grace with a basement dropkick. Ellering with a Senton Splash for a two count. Ellering applies a front face lock. Grace tags herself in. Grace puts Steelz on the top turnbuckle. Grace with an open palm strike. Grace goes for The Muscle Buster, but Steelz lands back on her feet. Steelz tags in Hogan.

Steelz side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Steelz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Grace with a Wrap Around Boot. Hogan repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Hogan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hogan kicks Grace in the back. Hogan applies a front face lock. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz with a back chop. Steelz taunts Ellering. Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz with a lifting uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK for a two count. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Grace is displaying her fighting spirit. Steelz drives her knee into the midsection of Grace. Steelz tags in Hogan. Grace with a Double Vertical Suplex. Grace tags in Ellering. Ellering clotheslines Hogan. Ellering unloads two knife edge chops.

Ellering with a Diving NeckBreaker. Ellering shoves Hogan into Steelz. Flying NeckBreaker/DDT Combination for a two count. Grace tags herself in. Grace slams Hogan’s head on the top turnbuckle. Grace with a ShotGut Meteora. Grace with a sliding elbow smash. Grace tags in Ellering. Grace lands The Vader Bomb. Ellering with The Twisting Leg Drop for a two count. Ellering dumps Steelz out of the ring. Ellering avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Ellering. Hogan SuperKicks Ellering for a two count. Hogan applies a front face lock. Grace knocks Steelz off the ring apron. Ellering and Grace connects with The Assisted Black Hole Slam to pickup the victory. After the match, Savannah Evans drops Hogan with The Big Boot. Evans plants Hogan with The Samoan Drop. Steelz is no longer friends with Hogan.

Winner: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Steve Maclin vs. Jah-C

Maclin attacks Jah before the bell rings. Maclin kicks Jah in the gut. Maclin with a straight right hand. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Jah’s chest. Maclin whips Jah across the ring. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin talks smack to Jah. Maclin stomps on Jah’s face. Maclin slams Jah’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Maclin continues to stomp on Jah’s chest. Maclin gets Jah tied up in the tree of woe.

Maclin delivers The Corner Spear for a two count. Maclin with clubbing elbow smashes for a two count. Maclin continues to toy around with Jah. Maclin argues with the referee. Maclin connects with The Mayhem For All to pickup the victory. After the match, Maclin is stomping a mudhole through Jah. Maclin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Maclin grabs a steel chair. Petey Williams storms into the ring. Williams with a German Suplex. Williams dropkicks Maclin. Williams snatches the chair away from Maclin. Maclin heads to the backstage area.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers w/Don Callis vs. Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Callihan whips Omega into the steel barricade. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Callihan rolls Omega back into the ring. Callihan goes for The PileDriver, but Gallows gets in the way. Omega kicks Callihan in the gut. Omega with a double sledge. Callihan with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Callihan tags in Kazarian. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Omega. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian clotheslines Omega. Omega reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian drops Anderson with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian bodyslams Omega. Kazarian with a Springboard Leg Drop for a two count. Forearm Exchange. The referee gets distracted by Anderson. Gallows kicks Kazarian in the back. Omega hits The Kotaro Krusher. Omega sends Kazarian face first into the right boot of Anderson. The ELITE has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Gallows stands on Kazarian’s chest. Gallows punches Kazarian. Gallows uses the middle rope as a weapon. Omega rams his boot across Kazarian’s face. Gallows uppercuts Kazarian. Gallows tags in Anderson Double Irish Whip. Kazarian decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Kazarian takes a swipe at Omega. Kazarian side steps Gallows into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian slips over Anderson’s back. Kazarian rolls under a clothesline from Gallows. Kazarian tags in Edwards. Edwards with a double hand chop. Edwards sends Gallows tumbling to the floor. Machine Gun Chops. Edwards with the irish whip. Anderson kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards goes for The Top Rope FrankenSteiner, but Omega gets in the way. Anderson drops Kazarian with The Flying NeckBreaker for a two count. Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Anderson tags in Omega.

Omega rams his boot across Edwards face. Omega with a running elbow drop for a two count. Omega slams Edwards head on the right boot of Gallows. Omega tags in Gallows. Gallows HeadButts Edwards. Gallows with a Release Vertical Suplex for a two count. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Edwards decks Gallows with a JawBreaker. Gallows scores the elbow knockdown. Gallows bodyslams Edwards. Gallows tags in Omega. Good Brothers clears the ring. Triple Splash for a two count. Omega argues with the referee. Omega tags in Anderson. Edwards side steps Anderson into the turnbuckles. Gallows pulls Kazarian off the ring apron. Gallows uppercuts Kazarian. Anderson stomps on Edwards chest. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows with the irish whip. Edwards kicks Gallows in the face. Edwards delivers The Missile Dropkick.

Callihan and Omega are tagged in. Callihan ducks a clothesline from Omega. Callihan rakes the eyes of Omega. Callihan repeatedly stomps on Omega’s chest. Gallows with The Big Boot. Edwards with a Belly to Back Suplex. Anderson uppercuts Edwards. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian hits The Slingshot DDT. Omega responds with The V-Trigger. Callihan takes a ride on The Bullet Club Train. Belly to Back Suplex/Double NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Omega tags in Anderson. Kazarian negates The Magic Killer. Kazarian clotheslines Gallows to the floor. Callihan tags in Edwards. Edwards kicks Anderson in the gut. Anderson denies The Tiger Driver. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Edwards denies The GunStun. Edwards kicks Anderson in the face. Edwards decks Omega with a back elbow smash. Edwards delivers The Blue Thunder Bomb. Callihan connects with The Spike PileDriver on the ring apron. Edwards plants Anderson with The Boston Knee Party to pickup the victory. After the match, William Morrisey attacks Edwards from behind. Morrisey plants Edwards with The Jackknife PowerBomb to close the show.

Winner: Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, and Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

