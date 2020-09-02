IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/1/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam w/Katie Forbes

Callihan attacks RVD before the bell rings. Callihan blows a kiss to Forbes. Callihan HeadButts RVD. Callihan sends RVD face first into the steel ring post. Callihan with a straight right hand. Callihan sends RVD back first into the steel barricade. Callihan with a running knife edge chop. Callihan continues to toss RVD around the ringside area. Callihan is distracted by Forbes. RVD with a running clothesline. RVD repeatedly stomps on Callihan’s chest. RVD rolls Callihan back into the ring. Callihan nails RVD with The Pump Kick. Callihan with a Twisting Vertical Suplex. Callihan applies an illegal choke. Following a snap mare takeover, Callihan kicks RVD in the chest. Callihan hammers down on the back of RVD’s neck. Callihan delivers his combination offense. Callihan with a Spinning Back Kick. Forbes trips Callihan from the outside. RVD stomps on Callihan’s back. RVD goes for a SlingShot Leg Drop, but Callihan ducks out of the way. Forbes knocks Callihan off the ring apron. RVD with a Flying Side Kick. RVD sends Callihan face first into the ring post.

RVD has Callihan draped across the barricade. RVD with a Flying Spinning Heel Kick off the apron. RVD kicks Callihan in the gut. RVD tosses Callihan back inside the ring. RVD with forearm shivers. RVD whips Callihan across the ring. RVD with an Inverted Atomic Drop. RVD with a Face Plant. RVD goes for The Rolling Thunder, but Callihan gets his knees up in the air. Callihan unloads a flurry of right jabs. RVD kicks Callihan in the gut. Callihan thrust kicks the left knee of RVD. Callihan hits The Basement Cutter. Callihan with two clotheslines. Forbes continues to run interference. RVD drops Callihan with a Spinning Leg Lariat. RVD connects with The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. RVD with a Spinning Leg Drop. Callihan negates The Five Star Frog Splash. Callihan with The Draping Cutter for a two count. Callihan gets RVD in position for The Cactus Special. Forbes starts twerking in the ring. Callihan goes for The Cactus Special, but RVD counters with a Back Body Drop for a two count. RVD rolls Callihan over to pickup the victory. After the match, Forbes talks smack to Callihan. RVD clotheslines the back of Callihan’s neck. RVD and Forbes gangs up on Callihan. RVD is choking Callihan with his boot. Forbes repeatedly stomps on Callihan’s chest. Forbes with Two Running Hip Attacks. RVD dropkicks a steel chair into Callihan’s face.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Pinfall

Episode Six Of Wrestle House

Second Match: Rhino vs. Reno Scum In A Two On One Handicap Match

Rhino brings the fight to Reno Scum before the bell rings. Rhino drives Luster back first into the ring apron. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino rolls Thornstowe back into the ring. Rhino with a chop/haymaker combination. Rhino slams Thornstowe’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino with a knife edge chop. Thornstowe dives over Rhino. Luster with a Corner Spear. Thornstowe with a Flying Double Foot Stomp off Luster’s back. Luster with rapid fire haymakers. Luster headbutts Rhino in the chest. Luster with a Mongolian Chop. Luster and Rhino are trading back and forth shots. Rhino unloads two knife edge chops. Reno Scum has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Luster is mauling Rhino in the corner. Luster with another Mongolian Chop. Thornstowe tags himself in. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Reno Scum gangs up on Rhino.

Thornstowe uses Luster’s head as a weapon. Thornstowe dropkicks Rhino. Thornstowe with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Thornstowe with a straight right hand. Thornstowe tags in Luster. Luster with a series of haymakers. Luster with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Luster applies the cravate. Rhino with heavy bodyshots. Luster decks Rhino with a JawBreaker. Luster applies The Sleeper Hold. Rhino punches Luster in the back. Rhino is distracted by Thornstowe. Luster attacks Rhino from behind. Luster tags in Thornstowe. Double Irish Whip. Rhino kicks Luster in the chest. Rhino sends Thornstowe chest first into the turnbuckles. Rhino clotheslines Luster over the top rope. Rhino prepares for The GORE. Luster pulls Rhino out of the ring. Rhino ducks a clothesline from Luster. Rhino connects with The GORE on the floor. Thornstowe wraps his bedazzled belt around his fist. HEATH dressed as a camerman attacks drops Thornstowe with The Wake Up Call. Rhino hooks the inside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rhino via Pinfall

– Rohit Raju tells TJ Perkins that he must defeat Chris Bey next to week in order to get a shot at the IMPACT X-Division Title.

"I know what it feels like to be helpless, I know what it feels like to have something stolen from you." @therealec3 is offering @TheMooseNation an opportunity to reclaim the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6ZWrfx6EPg — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2020

Third Match: The Rascalz vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Dezmond Xavier and Madman Fulton will start things off. Xavier sticks and moves. Xavier with rapid fire sumo strikes. Xavier slaps Fulton in the face. Fulton backs Xavier into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Fulton goes for a Big Biel Throw, but Xavier lands back on his feet. Xavier with a ShotGun Dropkick. Fulton denies The Rolling Crucifix. Fulton goes for a Back Drop, but Xavier lands back on his feet. Xavier tags in Wentz. Xavier with a running gut punch. Wentz with a Mid-Kick. The Rascalz are double teaming Fulton. Wentz with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Wentz delivers his combination offense. Fulton dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Fulton with a double leg takedown. Fulton stomps on Wentz back. Fulton flips Wentz across the ring. Fulton tags in Austin. SpringBoard Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count.

Austin is putting the boots to Wentz. Austin applies an arm-bar. The referee is distracted by Fulton. Austin delivers the paper cut. Austin repeatedly stomps on Wentz chest. Austin tags in Fulton. Fulton applies The Sleeper Hold. Fulton with the lateral press for a two count. Wentz unloads three chops. Wentz with a Jumping Knee Strike. Austin and Xavier are tagged in. Xavier leapfrogs over Austin. Xavier with a Spinning Hook Kick. Xavier throws Austin into the turnbuckles. Xavier with a Running Enzuigiri. Xavier with a Running European Uppercut. Short-Arm Reversal by Xavier. Xavier with a chop/forearm combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Xavier dropkicks the back of Austin’s head fora two count. Wentz SuperKicks Fulton. Fulton is pissed. Wentz sends Fulton tumbling to the floor. Xavier with a double leg takedown. Xavier catapults Austin into a SuperKick from Wentz. Wentz with The Leaping Meteora. The Rascalz with Three Suicide Dives. Wentz wipes out Fulton with The Orihara MoonSault. Xavier connects with The Final Flash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Rascalz via Pinfall

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Rascalz For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship.

Deonna Purrazzo’s Black Tie Affair

Kimber Lee: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome, and thank you for attending tonight. I am Kimbler Lee, and i am proud to be curating this black tie affair this evening. But now, without further ado, let me to introduce to you, our guest of honor, not only is she the greatest technical women’s wrestler in the world, but she is also our very own Knockout’s Champion, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo.

Deonna Purrazzo: Thank you, Kim, and thank you all for coming tonight, to commemorate my historic title defense and becoming the first ever iron woman of IMPACT Wrestling. So, although the guest list isn’t up to par, and you’re all not the typical company I would keep, let’s raise a glass, i’ll wait. Let’s raise a glass, to being the Knockouts Champion. Kim, you know something about Donatello, right? Well, they can add Purrazzo to that list, because i’ve painted a masterpiece since I have arrived at IMPACT Wrestling. If there was any shadow of a doubt, that I wasn’t the greatest technical women’s wrestler in the world, all those doubters were hushed when I defeated Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary, and when I did it again in a 30 minute Knockouts Iron Man Match at Emergence. So tonight, everyone, tonight is about celebrating my accomplishments, tonight is about being The Virtuosa, and nothing and no one is going to ruin my night.

Jordynne Grace: Deonna, first things first, allow me to apologize for being a little underdressed because I know how much this event means to you. Kim, that’s unnecessary, i’m not here to ruin this soiree, i’m here to congratulate, Deonna. You took me to the absolute limit at Slammiversary, and you took me to the limit in our Iron Man Match. And I want to say, enjoy your title reign, because it’s not going to last. I’m not backing down.

Tenille Dashwood: Wow, this is amazing, I love it. I’m just, Deonna, this is so special, i’m so touched that everyone gathered here tonight for my return. It’s crazy, I don’t even know everyone knew. Well, I guess every night it is all about me, so it does make sense. But Deonna, don’t worry, you do have a small role in what’s to come, because now that i’m back, it’s your title that i’m coming for. Well, I get it, it’s like a roller coaster of emotions, right now. First, you’re excited to see me, and now you’re a little nervous, a little anxious, I get it, I completely understand because, well, I am not Jordynne Grace, i’m Tenille Dashwood, and you’ve never beaten me.

Jordynne Grace: Well, how is anyone gonna beat you Tenille if you can’t even show up to work?

This segment concludes with a massive brawl on the outside.

Fourth Match: Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Eric Young For The IMPACT World Championship

Edwards immediately attacks Young after the bell rings. Edwards with forearm shivers. Young decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Young applies a side headlock. Edwards whips Young across the ring. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex for a one count. Edwards transitions into a ground and pound attack. Edwards unloads two knife edge chops. Edwards HeadButts Young. Young kicks Edwards in the gut. Young slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young with a knife edge chop. Young punches Edwards in the back. Edwards answers with a chop. Young skins the cat. Young with a shoulder block. Young slams Edwards head on the top rope. Young whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards kicks Young in the chest. Edwards with forearm shivers. Edwards clotheslines Young. Edwards slides under Young. Edwards sends Young face first into the canvas. Young reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Edwards with a running clothesline. Edwards rolls Young back into the ring.

Edwards goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Young blocks it. Edwards HeadButts Young. Young with a forearm smash. Young hits The Hangman’s NeckBreaker on the ring apron. Young hooks the outside leg for a two count. Edwards with two knife edge chops. Young with clubbing blows to Edwards back. Young sends Edwards to the corner. Young with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Young repeatedly stomps on Edwards back. Young puts his foot on the back of Edwards neck. Young applies a rear chin lock on the middle rope. Young repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Young with another Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Young applies the cravate. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Young answers with forearm shivers. Young talks smack to Edwards. Young applies a wrist lock. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Young. Edwards with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Edwards with a chop/punch combination. Edwards follows that with an irish whip. Young kicks Edwards in the face. Young applies The Dragon Sleeper. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards hits The Back Pack Stunner for a two count.

Edwards kicks Young in the gut. Young negates The Tiger Driver. Edwards side steps Young into the turnbuckles. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards puts Young on the top turnbuckle. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards goes for The SuperPlex, but Young blocks it. Young bites the forehead of Edwards. Young sends Edwards crashing into the canvas. Young lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Young goes for a WheelBarrow Suplex, but Edwards counters with a back elbow smash. Edwards and Young are trading back and forth shots. Edwards delivers The Helluva Kick. Edwards with a SlingShot Pescado. Edwards starts favoring his left knee. Edwards rolls Young back into the ring. Young kicks Edwards in the gut. Edwards negates The Spike PileDriver. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Young. Edwards with a forearm smash. Edwards connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Young regroups on the outside. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Young grabs the IMPACT World Title. The referee admonishes Young. Young clocks Edwards with the hockey mask. Young plants Edwards with The Spike PileDriver to pickup the victory. After the match, Young delivers the chop block. Young applies The Heel Hook.

Winner: New IMPACT World Champion, Eric Young via Pinfall

