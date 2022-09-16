IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/15/22

The Factory

Dallas, Texas

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Mascara Dorada For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Bailey with a single leg takedown. Dorada drops down on the canvas. Dorada sends Bailey into the ropes. Dorada leapfrogs over Bailey. Bailey lunges over Dorada. Dorada ducks a clothesline from Bailey. Arm-Drag Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Bailey blocks a boot from Dorada. Bailey with a knife edge chop. Dorada reverses out of the irish whip from Bailey. Bailey showcases his athleticism. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Dorada. Bailey goes for a Hurricanrana, but Dorada cartwheels back onto his feet. Chop Exchange. Dorada with forearm shivers. Bailey reverses out of the irish whip from Dorada. Dorada kicks Bailey in the face. Dorada with a Reverse SlingBlade. Dorada scales the ropes. Dorada with The SpringBoard Shotgun Dropkick. Dorada slides out of the ring. Bailey with a Slingshot Arm-Drag on the floor. Tip Up by Dorada. Second Chop Exchange. Dorada with a forearm smash. Dorada with a Spinning Arm-Drag off the ring apron. Dorada lands The Suicide Dive. Dorada rolls Bailey back into the ring. Dorada dives over Bailey. Dorada ducks a clothesline from Bailey. Dorada goes for a Hurricanrana, but Bailey counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count.

Bailey applies The Indian Death Lock. Dorada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey with an Axe Kick. Bailey follows that with a Mid-Kick. Bailey with a Twisting Shooting Star Press for a two count. Dorada avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Dorada ducks a clothesline from Bailey. Dorada drops Bailey with The SpineBuster. Bailey denies The Dorada Driver. Bailey reverses out of the irish whip from Dorada. Dorada holds onto the ropes. Dorada launches Bailey over the top rope. Dorada with a palm strike. Dorada slides out of the ring. Bailey with The Asai MoonSault. Bailey rolls Dorada back into the ring. Dorada blocks The Spinning Windmill Kick. Dorada slaps Bailey in the chest. Enzuigiri Exchange. Dorada has Bailey perched on the top turnbuckle. Bailey and Dorada are trading back and forth shots. Dorada with The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner for a two count. Dorada goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Bailey gets his feet up in the air. Bailey with a Roundhouse Kick. Bailey SuperKicks Dorada. Bailey delivers The Spinning Windmill Kick. Bailey connects with The Ultima Weapon to pickup the victory. After the match, Kenny King attacks Bailey and Dorada from behind. King plants Bailey with The Royal Flush.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey via Pinfall

– Joe Hendry Vignette.

Second Match: Moose & Steve Maclin vs. The Decay

Steve Maclin and Crazzy Steve will start things off. Steve ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Steve starts biting Maclin’s forehead. Steve tags in Taurus. Assisted Shoulder Block. Taurus Chokeslams Steve on Maclin’s back. Taurus repeatedly stomps on Maclin’s chest. The Decay has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Steve rams his elbow across Maclin’s face. Steve tags in Taurus. Taurus with a Running Uppercut. Taurus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Moose clotheslines Taurus behind the referee’s back. Maclin tags in Moose. Moose repeatedly stomps on Taurus chest. Moose tags in Maclin. Maclin with a knife edge chop. Maclin is putting the boots to Taurus in the corner. Maclin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Taurus lands back on his feet. Moose argues with a fan. Taurus shoves Maclin into Moose. Taurus rolls Maclin over to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Decay via Pinfall

Third Match: Killer Kelly vs. Alisha Edwards

Tasha Steelz joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kelly backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Edwards with forearm shivers. Kelly answers with a double throat thrust. Kelly with the irish whip. Edwards side steps Kelly into the turnbuckles. Kelly applies The Sleeper Hold. Kelly stares at Steelz. Kelly with a Delayed Fisherman’s Suplex. Kelly with a forearm smash.

Kelly slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kelly with forearm shivers. Edwards side steps Kelly into the turnbuckles. Edwards punches Kelly in the back. Edwards goes for The Backpack Stunner, but Kelly counters with another Sleeper Hold. Kelly nails Edwards with The Pump Kick. Kelly makes Edwards tap out to The Killer Clutch. After the match, Steelz grabs a steel chair. Kelly pulls Steelz into the ring. Kelly tells Steelz that she’ll see her at Victory Road.

Winner: Killer Kelly via Submission

Fourth Match: The OGK (c) w/Maria Kanellis Bennett vs. Josh Alexander & Rich Swann For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Mike Bennett and Josh Alexander will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bennett kicks Alexander in the gut. Bennett with forearm shivers. Alexander with a deep arm-drag. Alexander with a Hip Toss. Alexander follows that with a drop toe hold. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Swann tags himself in. Swann kicks the left shoulder of Bennett. Double Irish Whip. Alexander with a running elbow smash. BackBreaker/Roll Through Leg Drop Combination. Swann applies a side headlock. Bennett backs Swann into the turnbuckles. Taven tags himself in. Taven kicks Swann in the face. Bennett with a forearm smash. Taven with The Missile Dropkick. Taven mocks Swann. Taven with a knife edge chop. Swann reverses out of the irish whip from Swann. Taven leapfrogs over Swann. Taven slides under Swann’s leg. Taven goes for a Dropkick, but Swann holds onto the ropes. Swann kicks Taven in the face. Swann with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Taven stops Swann in his tracks. Taven knocks Alexander off the ring apron. Swann ducks a clothesline from Taven. Taven drops Swann with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Taven tags in Bennett.

Bennett stomps on the left knee of Swann. Bennett catapults Swann into an Apron Enzuigiri from Taven. Taven with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop. Bennett goes into the cover for a two count. Bennett thrust kicks the midsection of Swann. Bennett with a forearm smash. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven repeatedly stomps on Swann’s chest. Taven is choking Swann with his boot. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett repeatedly stomps on Swann’s chest. The referee is trying to calm down Alexander. Taven applies a Sleeper Hold. Swann is displaying his fighting spirit. Bennett goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Swann counters with a Crossbody Block. Swann crawls under Bennett’s legs. Swann tags in Alexander. Alexander clotheslines Bennett. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Alexander with a Rolling Senton. Alexander slams Taven’s head on the top rope. Bennett fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bennett goes for a shoulder block, but Alexander counters with a knee lift. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Misfired Clotheslines. Alexander with a Back Body Drop into Bennett. Alexander tags in Swann. Swann with The Orihara MoonSault.

Swann rolls Bennett back int the ring. Bennett rocks Alexander with a forearm smash. Swann with a Windmill Kick. German Suplex/Spinning Heel Kick Combination for a two count. Swann tags in Alexander. Bennett denies The C4 Spike. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven punches Alexander. Forearm Exchange. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Alexander applies a waist lock. Taven decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander kicks Taven in the face. Alexander throws Bennett into the ring. Taven drops Alexander with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Bennett SuperKicks Swann off the apron. Bennett with a running forearm smash to Alexander. Tave with The Stinger Splash. Bennett follows that with The Death Valley Driver. Taven with a Running Knee Strike. Bennett dumps Swann out of the ring. Bennett drives Swann face first into the steel ring post. Taven goes for The LionSault, but Alexander gets his knees up in the air. Alexander prepares for The C4 Spike. Alexander gets distracted by Eddie Edwards. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taven goes for The Climax, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. The referee gets distracted by Maria. Edwards cracks Alexander with a Kendo Stick behind the referee’s back. HEATH connects with The Wake Up which forces the disqualification.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The OGK via Disqualification

Fifth Match: Mickie James vs. Hyan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hyan rolls Mickie over for a one count. Hyan taunts Mickie. Mickie with a double leg takedown. Mickie with a jackknife cover for a two count. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Mickie with a Running Boot. Mickie whips Hyan across the ring. Hyan kicks Mickie in the chest. Hyan with a modified arm-drag. Hyan with The Wasteland. Hyan follows that with a SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count. Hyan goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Mickie lands back on her feet.

Mickie slaps Hyan in the face. Forearm Exchange. Hyan drives her knee into the midsection of Mickie. Mickie hits The Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Mickie with a Flying Lou Thez Press. Mickie kicks Hyan in the gut. Mickie connects with The Mick-DT to pickup the victory. After the match, Gisele Shaw challenges Mickie to a match at Victory Road. Shaw promises to put an end to Mickie’s career.

Winner: Mickie James via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Victory Road 2022 Match Card

– Mike Bailey (c) vs. Delirious For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

– Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw

– Frankie Kazarian vs. Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Alex Zayne vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Mia Yim In A Triple Threat Revolver Match. The Winner Will Battle Mike Bailey For The IMPACT X-Division Championship At Bound For Glory.

– Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans vs. Killer Kelly

– Jordynne Grace vs. Max The Impaler w/Father James Mitchell In A Pick Your Poison Match

– Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and HEATH vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards & The OGK) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin In A Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre Match

Sixth Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers

Alex Shelley and Karl Anderson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shelley with a side headlock takeover. Anderson answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sabin and Gallows are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin kicks Gallows in the face. Sabin with a Missile Dropkick. Gallows uppercuts Sabin. Gallows rams his forearm across Sabin’s face. Shelley made the blind tag. Gallows whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin ducks under two clotheslines from Gallows. Sabin pulls Anderson off the ring apron. Sabin with a shoulder block. Bulldog/Drop Toe Hold Combination. Double Toe Kick to Anderson. Double Mid-Kick. Double Shoulder Block to Gallows. Shelley denies The Chokeslam. Shelley with a Rolling Elbow. Gallows drops Shelley with The Big Boot. Gallows poses for the crowd.

Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson with two haymakers. Anderson rakes the eyes of Shelley. Anderson knocks Sabin off the apron. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Shelley in the gut. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gallows uppercuts Shelley. Gallows rakes the eyes of Shelley. Gallows HeadButts Shelley. Gallows with a Running Boot. Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Gallows transitions into a side headlock. Shelley with elbows into the midsection of Gallows. Anderson kicks Shelley in the back. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson blasts Sabin off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Shelley side steps Anderson into Gallows. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Sabin with a chop/forearm combination. Anderson kicks Sabin in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Sabin avoids the double clothesline. Sabin sends Gallows tumbling to the floor. Sabin SuperKicks Anderson. Sabin nails Gallows with The PK. Sabin with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Stereo Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Stereo Pescados.

MCMG has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Shelley applies The Abdominal Stretch. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Anderson with forearm shivers. Shelley blocks a boot from Anderson. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Party. Knee Drop/Dropkick Combination. Shelley applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Anderson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Shelley tags in Sabin. Wish Bone Attack. Double Mid-Kick for a two count. Sabin toys around with Anderson. Sabin applies The Indian Death Lock. Anderson rakes the eyes of Sabin. Sabin tags in Shelley. Shelley kicks the left hamstring of Anderson. Shelley applies a toe and ankle hold. Anderson repeatedly kicks Shelley in the face. Shelley stomps on the midsection of Anderson. Shelley applies a front face lock. Shelley drives his knee into the midsection of Anderson. Shelley punches Gallows. Anderson answers with a knife edge chop. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Sabin and Gallows are tagged in. Gallows with two clotheslines. Gallows with two uppercuts. Gallows whips Sabin into Shelley. Gallows with a Double Hip Attack. Gallows with a Double Clothesline. Gallows nails Shelley with The Pump Kick. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Gallows SuperKicks Sabin. Gallows with a Pumphandle Slam. Gallows tags in Anderson.

Sabin denies The Magic Killer. Sabin dropkicks Anderson. Double Elbow Smash. Gallows with a Double Vertical Suplex. MCMG sends Gallows through the ropes. SuperKick/PK Combination. MCMG sends Anderson tumbling to the floor. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin rolls Anderson back into the ring. Anderson avoids The Flying Splash. Flatliner/Missile Dropkick Combination for a two count. Anderson denies The Cradle Shock. Standing Switch Exchange. Anderson connects with The GunStun for a two count. Anderson tags in Gallows. Anderson with The Hiyah Kick. Gallows levels Sabin with The Body Avalanche. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Gallows tags in Anderson. Sabin denies The GunStun. Sabin shoves Anderson into Gallows. Sabin goes for The Cradle Shock, but Anderson lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Anderson. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick to Gallows. SuperKick/Enzuigiri Combination. Running Boot/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. MCMG plants Anderson with Skull And Bones to pickup the victory. After the match, MCMG has a good embrace with The Good Brothers to close the show.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

