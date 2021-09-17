IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/16/21

First Match: Violent By Design vs. The Decay

Rhino attacks Black Taurus before the bell rings. Rhino slams Taurus head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Taurus. Rhino with a short-arm clothesline. Rhino punches Taurus in the back. Rhino slams Taurus head on another turnbuckle pad. Rhino tags in Deaner. Rhino applies a front face lock. Deaner punches Taurus in the ribs. Deaner delivers a gut punch. Taurus reverses out of the irish whip from Deaner. Taurus with a running elbow smash. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus Powerslams Deaner. Taurus tags in Steve. Steve with a Running Senton Splash. Steve plays to the crowd. Strong lockup. Deaner drives his knee into the midsection of Steve. Rhino attacks Steve behind the referee’s back.

Deaner is raining down haymakers. Deaner tags in Rhino. Rhino with a straight right hand. Rhino uses the middle rope as a weapon. Rhino fish hooks Steve. Rhino tags in Deaner. Deaner kicks Steve in the gut. Deaner with a straight right hand. Deaner talks smack to Steve. Deaner starts biting Steve’s fingers. Steve with two uppercuts. Steve ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Following a snap mare takeover, Steve cranks on Deaner’s neck. Steve starts biting Deaner’s forehead. The referee gets distracted by Eric Young. Rhino shoves Steve off the top turnbuckle. Deaner inadvertently nails Rhino with The VBD Flag. Steve connects with The Diving DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, Young snaps on Rhino. Deaner sucker punches Rhino. Deaner transitions into a ground and pound attack. VBD gangs up on Rhino. Young breaks The VBD Flag over Rhino’s back.

Winner: The Decay via Pinfall

– Petey Williams confronts TJ Perkins at Swinger’s Palace.

– Rich Swann and Willie Mack attacks The Good Brothers in the backstage area.

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week: Chris Sabin capturing the TNA X-Division Championship from Austin Aries on the July 4, 2013 edition of TNA Impact Wrestling.

Second Match: TJ Perkins vs. Petey Williams

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Williams with a drop toe hold. Williams applies a front face lock. Williams denies The Octopus Stretch. Perkins walks Williams into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Perkins with a Headscissors Takeover. Williams reverses the hold. Perkins gets back to a vertical base. Williams avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Double Toe Kick. Williams throws Perkins into the ropes. Williams with a shoulder block. Williams drops Perkins with The Slingshot CodeBreaker.

Williams rolls Perkins back into the ring. Williams with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Williams dropkicks the back of Perkins. Williams goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Perkins holds onto the ropes. Williams hits The Canadian Leg Sweep for a two count. Williams has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Williams applies a rear chin lock. Perkins with heavy bodyshots. Williams scores the elbow knockdown. Perkins sends Williams to the corner. Williams side steps Perkins into the turnbuckles. Williams with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams gets Perkins tied up in the tree of woe. Oh, Canada! Perkins dives over Williams. Perkins drops Williams with The Tornado DDT. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop.

Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Williams avoids The Swanton Bomb. Toe Kick Exchange. Perkins goes for The Canadian Destroyer, but Williams counters with The Sharpshooter. Williams kicks Perkins in the gut. Perkins denies The Canadian Destroyer. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Williams counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Perkins goes for The La Magistral, but Williams rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, Steve Maclin attacks Perkins from behind. Maclin tees off on Williams. Maclin gets Williams tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin with a Diving HeadButt. Maclin rolls Perkins back into the ring. Maclin blasts Perkins with the broom.

Winner: Petey Williams via Pinfall

Third Match: Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler

Skyler refuses to shake Kid’s hand. Skyler talks smack to Kid. Kid shoves Skyler. Kid ducks a clothesline from Skyler. Kid with forearm shivers. Kid uppercuts Skyler. Kid sends Skyler to the corner. Skyler launches Kid over the top rope. Kid with a shoulder block. Kid with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Skyler. Kid kicks Skyler in the chest. Kid drops Skyler with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Skyler regroups on the outside. Kid lands The Suicide Dive. Kid rolls Skyler back into the ring. Kid with The SpringBoard Splash for a two count. Skyler avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Kid ducks a clothesline from Skyler.

Kid dives off the ring apron. Skyler ducks a clothesline from Kid. Skyler with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Skyler rolls Kid back into the ring. Skyler goes into the cover for a one count. Skyler HeadButts Kid. Skyler with the irish whip. Skyler with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Skyler kicks Kid in the gut. Kid fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Kid dives over Skyler. Kid ducks a clothesline from Skyler. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Kid HeadButts Skyler. Skyler ducks a clothesline from Kid. Skyler tugs on Kid’s mask. Skyler rolls Kid over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: John Skyler via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Trey Miguel vs. Matthew Rehwoldt

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Miguel backs Rehwoldt into the turnbuckles. Miguel with an Arm-Drag Takeover. Rehwoldt drops Miguel with The Running Knee. Rehwoldt talks smack to Miguel. Rehwoldt scores a left jab. Rehwoldt slams Miguel’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rehwoldt with a gut punch. Rehwoldt sends Miguel to the corner. Miguel dives over Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt clotheslines Miguel over the top rope. Rehwoldt avoids The Tiger Feint Kick. Rehwoldt dumps Miguel face first on the ring apron. Rehwoldt poses for the crowd. Rehwoldt rolls Miguel back into the ring. Miguel decks Rehwoldt with a back elbow smash. Miguel goes for The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Rehwoldt counters with The Arm-Ringer across the top strand. Rehwoldt with a running elbow smash that sends Miguel crashing into the ringside barricade. Miguel with a shoulder block. Miguel slides under Rehwoldt.

Miguel goes for The Hour Glass Submission, but Rehwoldt counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Miguel blocks a boot from Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt kicks Miguel in the face. Rehwoldt with The Swinging Arm-Ringer for a two count. Rehwoldt whips Miguel into the turnbuckles. Rehwoldt with a Running Hip Attack. Rehwoldt taunts Miguel. Rehwoldt sends Miguel to the center of the ring. Rehwoldt takes a bow. Rehwoldt stomps on Miguel’s chest. Rehwoldt drives his knee into Miguel’s back. Rehwoldt with an elbow smash for a two count. Rehwoldt applies a hammerlock around the top turnbuckle. Rehwoldt sends Miguel to the corner. Miguel with a back elbow smash. Miguel dives over Rehwoldt. Miguel sweeps out the legs of Rehwoldt. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Miguel follows that with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count.

Miguel drags Rehwoldt to the corner. Miguel goes for The Split Legged MoonSault, but Rehwoldt gets his knees up in the air. Rehwoldt with the irish whip. Miguel thrust kicks the midsection of Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt catches Miguel in mid-air. Rehwoldt connects with The Fireman’s Carry SpineBuster for a two count. Rehwoldt is displaying his frustration. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel and Rehwoldt are trading back and forth shots. Rehwoldt sends Miguel crashing into the canvas. Rehwoldt goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Miguel ducks out of the way. Miguel with The Hip Disconnector. Migiel makes Rehwoldt tap out to The Hour Glass Submission. After the match, Deonna Purrazzo delivers the low blow. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Miguel’s chest. Mickie James storms into the ring to make the save. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Mickie and Deonna had to be held back by the referees and IMPACT’s security team.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Submission

Updated IMPACT Victory Road 2021 Match Card

– Matt Cardona w/Chelsea Green vs. Rohit Raju w/Mahabali Shera In A No Disqualification Match

– Steve Maclin vs. TJ Perkins vs. Petey Williams In A Triple Threat Match

– FinJuice vs. Chris Bey & Hikuleo

– Taylor Wilde w/Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. Tenille Dashwood w/The Influence

– Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan w/Alisha Edwards vs. Moose & William Morrisey

– The Decay (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

– The Good Brothers (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

– Josh Alexander (c) vs. Chris Sabin For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

– Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton For The IMPACT World Championship

Fifth Match: Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Brian Myers, Moose and William Morrisey In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Sami Callihan and Ace Austin will start things off. Callihan ducks a clothesline from Austin. Callihan rakes the eyes of Austin. Callihan repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Callihan tags in Alexander. Alexander with a gut punch. Alexander whips Austin across the ring. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander applies an arm-bar. Edwards tags himself in. Edwards applies a wrist lock. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards kicks Austin in the face. Edwards is choking Austin with his boot. Edwards tags in Callihan. Callihan unloads two knife edge chops. Austin applies a front face lock. Everybody from Team Austin tagged themselves in. That leads us to a huge standoff in the center of the ring. All hell starts breaking loose following the commercial break. Cage and Austin are trading back and forth shots. Fulton hammers down on the back of Alexander’s neck. Austin repeatedly stomps on Callihan’s chest. Moose HeadButts Alexander.

The referee has last complete control of this match. Callihan rolls Austin back into the ring. Austin side steps Callihan into the turnbuckles. Austin goes for a SpringBoard Windmill Kick, but Callihan counters with a forearm smash. Callihan gets distracted by Myers. Callihan kicks Sam Beale in the nuts. Callihan nails Beale with The Spike PileDriver. Myers SuperKicks Callihan. Myers is raining down haymakers. Fulton stomps on the midsection of Callihan. Fulton Chokeslams Callihan. Fulton runs Callihan into the turnbuckles. Callihan kicks Fulton in the face. Callihan tugs on Fulton’s hair. Callihan drops Fulton with The Flying Bulldog. Callihan tags in Sabin. Alexander tags himself in much to the dismay of Sabin. Alexander applies a waist lock. Alexander with The Bell Clap. Alexander with a German Suplex. Fulton decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Sabin tags himself in. Sabin with The Missile Dropkick. Fulton tags in Austin. Austin dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin applies a side headlock. Sabin hammers down on the back of Austin’s neck. Austin ducks a clothesline from Sabin. Austin goes for the sunset flip, but Sabin counters with The PK. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Cage and Fulton are tagged in.

Cage ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Cage with three uppercuts. Fulton drives his knee into the midsection of Cage. Fulton kicks Cage in the face. Fulton repeatedly stomps on Cage’s chest. Fulton goes for a Bodyslam, but Cage lands back on his feet. Cage unloads three knife edge chops. Cage tags in Edwards. Cage and Edwards gangs up on Fulton. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Edwards knocks Moose off the apron. Edwards applies a front face lock. Fulton drives Edwards back first into the turnbuckles. Moose tags himself in. Moose with forearm shivers. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Moose side steps Edwards into the turnbuckles. Edwards decks Moose with a back elbow smash. Edwards with a back chop to Morrisey. Moose dropkicks Edwards to the floor. Team Austin has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Following a snap mare takeover, Myers kicks Edwards in the back for a one count.

Myers applies a rear chin lock. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Myers denies the sunset flip. Myers tags in Fulton. Fulton with three falling sledges. Fulton tags in Moose. Moose stomps on Edwards chest. Moose is choking Edwards with his boot. Moose applies a front face lock. Morrisey tags himself in. Morrisey delivers a gut punch. Morrisey with a straight right hand. Morrisey uses the middle rope as a weapon. Morrisey tags in Austin. Austin kicks Edwards in the gut. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin with a knife edge chop. Edwards answers with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Austin tags in Myers. Myers stops Edwards in his tracks. Myers gator rolls Edwards to his corner. Myers tags in Morrisey. Morrisey stomps on Edwards chest. Morrisey with clubbing haymakers. Morrisey punches Edwards in the back. Morrisey bodyslams Edwards. Morrisey with a Running Elbow Drop. Morrisey slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Morrisey continues to pepper Edwards with long range haymakers. Morrisey is choking Edwards with his boot. Morrisey uppercuts Edwards. Morrisey with the irish whip. Edwards kick Morrisey in the face. Edwards creates distance with The Missile Dropkick.

Cage and Myers are tagged in. Cage ducks a clothesline from Myers. Cage with a series of uppercuts. Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Cage. Cage with a running forearm smash. Cage transitions into a corner mount. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Cage. Myers launches Cage over the top rope. Cage hangs the back of Myers neck off the top rope. Cage lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Alexander dodges The Big Boot. Alexander with The Ripcord Elbow. Moose drops Alexander with a shoulder tackle. Callihan nails Moose with The Pump Kick. Callihan starts biting Moose’s fingers. Callihan thrust kicks the left knee of Moose. Callihan SuperKicks Moose. Fulton with The Swinging FlatLiner. Sabin responds with a Running Enzuigiri. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Austin with a knee lift. Austin with The Spinning Heel Kick. Cage kicks Austin in the gut. Austin denies The Kill Switch. Austin delivers the low blow. Edwards with a Running Enzuigiri. Edwards follows that with The SuperPlex to the floor. Cage avoids The Roster Cut. Myers negates The Kill Switch. Cage tags in Alexander. Cage connects with The Spear. Alexander plants Myers with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Christian Cage, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

