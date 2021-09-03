IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/2/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace, and Rachael Ellering vs. The Influence In A 6-Person Tag Team Match

Rachael Ellering and Kaleb Konley will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Ellering with a waist lock go-behind. Konley retreats to the corner. Ellering ducks a clothesline from Konley. Ellering with a flip through takedown. Ellering applies an arm-bar. Konley pulls Ellering down to the mat. Ellering avoids the elbow drop. Ellering with a GutWrench Suplex. Ellering tags in Grace. Double Toe Kick. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Grace with clubbing lariats across Konley’s neck. Konley ducks a clothesline from Grace. Konley goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Grace holds onto the ropes. Grace sends Konley face first into the middle rope. Rayne shoves Grace off the top turnbuckle. Konley tags in Dashwood. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Grace’s neck. Dashwood slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dashwood tags in Rayne.

Rayne with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Rayne kicks Grace in the back. Rayne applies a rear chin lock. Grace drives Rayne back first into the canvas. Dashwood stops Grace in her tracks. Rayne tags in Konley. Grace is displaying her fighting spirit. Grace fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Konley with the roll through escape. Grace kicks Konley in the face. Grace tags in Wilde. Wilde with a chop/forearm combination. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Konley. Wilde with a Running Hurricanrana. Wilde blasts Konley with The PK. Wilde clears the ring. Konley blocks a boot from Wilde. Wilde side steps Konley into the turnbuckles. Wilde drops Konley with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Konley uses The Influence for leverage. Ellering kicks Konley’s hands off the middle rope. Wilde connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace, and Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

Second Match: The Decay w/Rosemary & Jessica Havok vs. Fallah Bahh & No Way Jose

Tasha Steelz attacks Rosemary before the bell rings. Steelz runs away from Havok. Savannah Evans clocks Havok with a forearm smash. Steelz and Evans retreats to the backstage area. Crazzy Steve and Fallah Bahh will start things off. Steve ducks a clothesline from Bahh. Steve with rapid fire bodyshots. Steve starts biting Bahh’s fingers. Bahh HeadButts Steve. Taurus and Jose are tagged in. Taurus applies a side headlock. Jose whips Taurus across the ring. Taurus slips over Jose’s back. Taurus sends Jose into the ropes. Taurus hits The SlingBlade. Taurus with a running elbow smash. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taurus drops Jose with The Arm-Breaker for a two count.

Taurus punches Jose. Taurus applies a side headlock. Jose tags in Bahh. Jose whips Taurus across the ring. Taurus goes for the sunset flip, but Bahh counters with a Running Splash. Bahh starts biting Taurus fingers. Bahh with a straight right hand. Bahh tags in Jose. Assisted Stinger Splash. Bahh with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Jose goes into the lateral press for a two count. Jose slams Taurus head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jose with heavy bodyshots. Jose tags in Bahh. Bahh with The Running Hip Attack. Bahh tags in Jose. Jose hammers down on the back of Taurus neck. Jose repeatedly stomps on Taurus chest. Jose bodyslams Taurus. Jose tags in Bahh. Assisted Leg Drop. Bahh falls on top of Taurus for a two count.

Bahh tags in Jose. Jose with a running axe handle strike. Jose transitions into a ground and pound attack. Taurus with elbows into the midsection of Jose. Taurus with an open hand palm strike. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Jose. Taurus HeadButts Jose. Jose with a forearm smash. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Bahh and Steve are tagged in. Steve with clubbing throat thrust. Steve with two running clotheslines. Bahh refuses to go down. Bahh sends Steve to the corner. Steve side steps Bahh into the turnbuckles. Steve rolls Bahh over for a two count. Taurus with The Slingshot Pescado. Steve negates The Samoan Drop. Bahh blocks a boot from Steve. Steve starts biting Bahh’s forehead. Steve connects with The Diving DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Decay via Pinfall

Third Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Crist For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander with a waist lock takedown. Alexander applies a front face lock. Crist walks Alexander into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Crist drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Alexander with a gut punch. Alexander uppercuts Crist. Alexander with a forearm smash. Crist applies a side headlock. Alexander whips Crist across the ring. Crist runs into Alexander. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Crist drops down on the canvas. Alexander Powerslams Crist. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Alexander sends Crist to the corner. Crist launches Alexander over the top rope. Alexander with a shoulder block. Alexander ascends to the top turnbuckle. Crist with The SuperPlex. Crist drops Alexander with a Twisting NeckBreaker for a two count. Crist applies a rear chin lock. Crist rakes the eyes of Alexander.

Crist with two shoulder blocks. Alexander with clubbing blows to Crist’s back. Crist with The Big Boot for a two count. Crist applies a front face lock. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Alexander goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Crist lands back on his feet. Crist delivers the chop block. Crist DDT’s the right knee of Alexander. Alexander fights from underneath. Crist continues to rake the eyes of Alexander. Crist goes back to the front face lock. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Crist thrust kicks the midsection of Alexander. Alexander uppercuts Crist. Alexander whips Crist across the ring. Alexander with a Back Body Drop. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Alexander decks Crist with a back elbow smash. Alexander with The Pounce. Alexander with The Running Boot. Crist denies The C4 Spike. Alexander ducks a forearm smash from Crist. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Alexander nails Crist with The Bell Clap. Alexander hits The Chaos Theory. Alexander connects with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory. After the match, Chris Sabin challenges Alexander to a X-Division Title Match at IMPACT Victory Road.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green vs. Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera

Matt Cardona and Rohit Raju will start things off. Raju ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Raju tags in Shera. Cardona kicks Shera in the gut. Cardona with forearm shivers. Shera reverses out of the irish whip from Cardona. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Cardona dives over Shera. Shera delivers The Pounce. Shera bodyslams Cardona. Shera with a running elbow drop. Shera tags in Raju. Shera stands on the back of Cardona’s left knee. Raju toys around with Cardona. Cardona with a Face Plant. Cardona bodyslams Raju. Cardona applies a wrist lock. Cardona tags in Green.

Green with a Flying Foot Stomp. Green grabs a side wrist lock. Green and Cardona continues to work on the left wrist of Raju. Pump Kick/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Raju trips Green. Raju walks over Green’s back. Green rolls Raju over for a two count. Green with a drop toe hold. Green mocks Raju. Green ducks a clothesline from Raju. Green with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Green slaps Raju in the face. Cardona punches Raju from the ring apron. Shera tells Cardona to bring it. Green chops Shera. Cardona hits The Radio Silence. Raju kicks Cardona in the gut. Raju sends Cardona shoulder first into the steel ring post. Raju denies The Unprettier. Raju connects with The Jumping Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Victory Road 2021 Match Card

1.) Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Chris Sabin For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Fifth Match: Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Tommy Dreamer. If Tommy Dreamer Wins, He’ll Be Added To The IMPACT World Championship Match at IMPACT Victory Road 2021

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Austin applies a wrist lock. Austin transitions into a side headlock. Austin with the cravate. Austin pulls Dreamer down to the mat. Austin stomps on Dreamer’s back. Austin taunts Dreamer. Strong lockup. Dreamer grapples around Austin. Dreamer applies a side headlock. Austin whips Dreamer across the ring. Dreamer drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Dreamer unloads a flurry of left jabs. Austin kicks Dreamer in the gut. Austin with a flurry of right jabs. Dreamer ducks a clothesline from Austin. Dreamer with a Hip Toss. Dreamer hits The Bionic Elbow. Dreamer clotheslines Austin to the floor. Dreamer slams Austin’s head on the steel ring post. Dreamer with two overhand chops.

Fulton prevents Austin from hitting the ringside barricade. Austin kicks Dreamer in the face. Fulton dumps Dreamer crotch first on the barricade behind the referee’s back. Austin rolls Dreamer back into the ring. Austin kicks Dreamer in the gut. Austin with a knife edge chop. Austin with chop/forearm combination. Austin repeatedly stomps on Dreamer’s chest. Austin with a Modified SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Austin rams his forearm across Dreamer’s face. Austin applies a rear chin lock. Dreamer with heavy bodyshots. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Dreamer. Dreamer reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin side steps Dreamer into the turnbuckles. Dreamer has Austin perched on the top turnbuckle.

Dreamer with The Draping NeckBreaker. Austin and Dreamer are trading back and forth shots. Dreamer with a short-arm clothesline. Dreamer transitions into a corner mouth. Dreamer starts biting Austin’s forehead. Dreamer Powerslams Austin for a two count. Austin denies The DDT. Austin with a leaping knee lift. Austin blocks a boot from Dreamer. Dreamer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin with an Apron Enzuigiri. Austin follows that with The SpringBoard Famouser for a two count. Austin goes for The Fold, but Dreamer counters with The Cutter for a two count. Fulton puts Austin’s foot on the bottom rope. Dreamer sends Fulton face first into the steel ring post. Dreamer connects with The DDT on the floor. Austin plants Dreamer with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin via Pinfall

