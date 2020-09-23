IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/22/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Chris Bey vs. TJ Perkins vs. Trey Miguel In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Rohit Raju is watching the match from the ringside area. Bey throws Perkins jacket at Miguel before the bell rings. Bey repeatedly stomps on Miguel’s chest. Perkins uppercuts Bey. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Bey pulls Perkins down to the mat. Bey stomps on Perkins back. Bey whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins kicks Bey in the chest. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Bey. Hurricanrana Exchange. Bey decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Perkins goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Bey pops back on his feet. Bey tells Raju to shut up. Miguel side steps Bey into the turnbuckles. Bey whips Miguel across the ring. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Bey. Bey drops down on the canvas. Bey fights out of the electric chair position. Miguel applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Bey dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Miguel with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Perkins uppercuts Miguel. Miguel reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Perkins rolls Miguel over for a two count. Perkins applies an arm-bar. Perkins kicks Bey in the gut. Perkins uppercuts Bey. Short-Arm Reversal by Bey. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Perkins. Bey with a knee smash. Miguel blocks a boot from Bey. Bey with a FlatLiner/Reverse DDT Combination for a two count. Bey dumps Miguel out of the ring. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey follows that with a Roll Through NeckBreaker for a two count. Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Perkins slides under Bey. Perkins with a double leg takedown. Perkins applies The Camel Clutch/SharpShooter Combination. Perkins transitions into The Muta Lock. Bey with a Running Double Foot Stomp.

Bey toys around with Miguel. Bey and Miguel are trading back and forth shots. Miguel with forearm shivers. Bey denies The Pump Kick. Miguel with a Step Through Enzuigiri. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with The SpringBoard Forearm Smashes. Perkins hits The Three Amigos. Miguel negates The Mamba Splash. Perkins dives over Bey and Miguel. Miguel with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Miguel side steps Bey into the turnbuckles. Miguel trips Bey from the outside. Miguel with a leaping enzuigiri. Miguel with a Pump Knee Strike. Miguel decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Miguel with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag/Draping Double Foot Stomp Combination. Miguel with a Knee Lift/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Miguel goes for The Flying Meteora, but Bey counters with The Cutter for a two count. Bey drops Perkins The Spinning Heel Kick. Bey goes for The SpringBoard Famouser, but Perkins counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bey rolls Perkins over for a two count. Perkins applies The Knee Bar. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Second Match: Rohit Raju (c) vs. Trey Miguel For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Raju dodges The Pump Knee Strike. Raju rolls Miguel over with a hand full of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Rohit Raju via Pinfall

– Eric Young says that his conscience is clear. Everything that happens from here on out until Bound For Glory is Rich Swann & Scott D’Amore’s fault.

Third Match: Kimber Lee w/Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susie Yung w/Kylie Rae

Yung blocks a boot from Lee. Yung trips to split. Lee with an inside cradle for a two count. Lee pats Yung on the forehead. Yung mocks Lee. Yung ducks under two clotheslines. Yung with a double leg takedown. Yung with a jackknife cover for a two count. Yung applies a side headlock. Yung with three side headlock takeovers. Yung with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Lee side steps Yung into the turnbuckles. Yung stops Lee in her tracks. Yung thrust kicks the midsection of Lee. Lee responds with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Lee tugs on Yung’s hair. Lee drives Yung face first into the bottom rope. Lee uses the top rope as a weapon. Lee dropkicks Yung to the floor. Lee takes a bow. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Yung’s chest. Lee has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Lee brings Yung to the corner. Lee is choking Yung with her boot. Lee repeatedly stomps on Yung’s chest. The referee admonishes Lee. Yung with forearm shivers. Lee kicks the left hamstring of Yung. Lee with a RoundHouse Kick. Lee with a Spinning Heel Kick. Lee follows that with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Lee is displaying her frustration. Lee applies the single leg crab. Lee stomps on the back of Yung’s left knee. Lee slams Yung’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee punches Yung in the back. Lee rams Yung’s face across the top strand. Yung nails Lee with an open palm strike. Yung goes for The Tarantula, but Lee counters with The Boston Crab. Yung grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lee unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Yung blocks a boot from Lee. Yung wraps the left leg of Lee around the middle rope. Yung side steps Lee into the turnbuckles. Yung with The Monkey Flip. Yung with a chop/palm strike combination.

Yung drops Lee with The Lou Thez Press. Yung transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lee side steps Yung into the turnbuckles. Yung thrust kicks the midsection of Lee. Yung drives Lee face first into the top turnbuckle pad for a two count. Lee PowerBombs Yung for a two count. Lee drags Yung to the corner. Lee ascends to the top turnbuckle. Yung nails Lee with The Shotei. Purrazzo runs interference. Purrazzo inadvertently punches Lee. Yung connects with The Panic Switch to pickup the victory. After the match, Purrazzo attacks Rae from behind. Purrazzo decks Rae with a back elbow smash. Purrazzo with forearm shivers. Yung fires back with a chop/palm strike combination. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Rae SuperKicks Purrazzo. Rae dumps Purrazzo out of the ring. Rae challenges Purrazzo to a Knockouts Title Match at Bound For Glory.

Winner: Susie Yung via Pinfall

– The Rascalz confronts The Motor City Machine Guns & The Good Brothers in the backstage area.

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week is the AJ Styles/Bully Ray TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match From TNA Bound For Glory 2013.

– Rosemary was not happy with the fact that Taya Valkyrie was more focused on wrestling Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan than planning her upcoming demond wedding.

EC3 Promo

I know what it feels like to be stolen from. I know what it feels like to be robbed, to be theived of something that you possess, something you desire, something you love. Moose, I know what it feels like to have the TNA World Heavyweight Championship stolen from you. You feel angry. You feel scared. You feel, violated. But fear not, because these are the times we come together, these are the times we unite, these are the times we control the narrative. The year is 2020, and in our midst is technology, we possess cellular telephone devices. And with this, we control information, we can communicate. So together, let us bound ourselves in the query task of helping Moose find the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Any and all relevant information should be brought to Moose, directly via his cell phone. The number is 407-457-8494. I repeat, Moose’s telephone number is 407-457-8494. And together we can bring this culprit to justice. Together we can bring this thief down. Together, in one voice, we can say to this thief, you have been warned.

– Eric Young viciously attacks The Deaners. Scott D’Amore is trying to defuse the situation. Young puts his hands on D’Amore. Eddie Edwards storms into the ring to make the save.

– At IMPACT Victory Road 2020, it will be Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards For The IMPACT World Championship.

Fourth Match: Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam w/Katie Forbes. If Rob Van Dam Wins, Katie Forbes Get Five Minutes In The Ring With Sami Callihan

Callihan ducks a clothesline from RVD. Callihan with a straight right hand. Forbes runs away from Callihan. Callihan drives RVD face first into the ring apron. Callihan whips RVD into the steel barricade. Callihan and RVD are brawling around the ringside area. Callihan kicks RVD in the gut. Callihan sends RVD back first into the barricade. Callihan talks smack to Forbes. Callihan unloads two knife edge chops. Callihan rolls RVD back into the ring. Forbes grabs the left ankle of Callihan. RVD kicks Callihan off the apron. RVD with a Flying Side Kick. Forbes twerks. RVD repeatedly stomps on Callihan’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, RVD hits The Rolling Thunder on the floor. RVD with forearm shivers. RVD with a Spinning Wheel Kick. RVD rolls Callihan back into the ring. RVD kicks Callihan in the chest. Callihan with a chop/hamstring kick combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Callihan with a running elbow drop. Callihan uses the middle rope as a weapon. Callihan headbutts the midsection of RVD. Callihan kicks RVD in the gut. Callihan slams RVD’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Callihan is mauling RVD in the corner.

The referee admonishes Callihan. Callihan mocks RVD. Callian whips RVD across the ring. RVD drop toe holds Callihan into the middle rope. Forbes with a Running Knee Strike. RVD with a SpringBoard Side Kick. RVD has complete control of the match during the commercial break. RVD with a knee lift. RVD with a Running Leg Lariat. RVD is choking Callihan with his boot. RVD with a Corner Dropkick. RVD with a Leg Drop. RVD applies a rear chin lock. RVD rolls Callihan over for a two count. RVD stomps on Callihan’s chest. RVD applies The Camel Clutch. Callihan starts biting the left hand of RVD. RVD applies The Bodyscissors Hold. Callihan drops his knee on the right ankle of RVD. Callihan and RVD are trading back and forth shots. RVD rakes the eye of Callihan. Callihan returns the favor.

Callihan delivers his combination offense. RVD kicks Callihan in the gut. Callihan thrust kicks the midsection of RVD. Callihan with a Knee Lift. Callihan drops RVD with The DDT for a two count. The referee is distracted by Forbes. Forbes blinds Callihan with hair spray. RVD connects with The Bodyscissors Rollup to pickup the victory. Now, just to clarify the added stipulation for everybody, Forbes will not have a five minute match with Callihan, she has five minutes to do whatever she wants Forbes repeatedly stomps on Callihan’s chest. Forbes with a Running Hip Attack. Forbes proceeds to twerk. Callihan gets back to a vertical base. Callihan gets Forbes in position for The Spike PileDriver. RVD runs interference. RVD drops Callihan with a Step Through Wheel Kick. Forbes continues to stomp on Callihan’s chest. RVD puts a steel chair on Callihan’s chest. RVD makes out with Forbes. RVD ascends to the top turnbuckle. Callihan throws the chair into RVD’s face. Callihan plants Forbes with The Spike PileDriver.

Winner: Rob Van Dam via Pinfall

– The North will battle Ace Austin & Madman Fulton next week.

Fifth Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley

Dashwood drives her knee into the midsection of Grace. Dashwood with a straight right hand. Grace shoves Dashwood. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Dashwood punches Grace in the back. Dashwood slams Grace head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace repeatedly whips Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Grace with a forearm smash. Dashwood side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace decks Dashwood with a back elbow smash. Grace slams Dashwood’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace with a corner clothesline. Grace with a Big Biel Throw. Dashwood regroups on the outside. Dashwood tugs on Grace’s hair. Dashwood pulls Grace out of the ring. Dashwood is putting the boots to Grace. Dashwood stands on the back of Grace’s neck. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Grace’s neck. Dashwood sends Grace face first into the canvas for a one count. Grace is displaying her fighting spirit.

Grace goes for a shoulder block, but Dashwood counters with a knee lift. Dashwood hits The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Dashwood punches Grace in the back. Dashwood kicks Grace in the face. Dashwood with an open palm strike. Dashwood goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Grace blocks it. Dashwood with a forearm smash. Grace with a running elbow smash. Grace goes for a Bodyslam, but Dashwood counters with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Dashwood applies a straight jacket hold. Grace kicks Dashwood in the face. Dashwood with a forearm smash. Dashwood applies a waist lock. Grace decks Dashwood with a back elbow smash. Dashwood negates The Grace Driver. Grace with clubbing lariats. Grace drops Dashwood with two shoulder tackles. Grace hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count.

Grace with a forearm smash. Grace puts Dashwood on the top turnbuckle. Grace goes for The SuperPlex, but Dashwood blocks it. Dashwood gets Grace tied in the tree of woe. Dashwood slaps Grace in the face. Dashwood with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Dashwood connects with The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Dashwood is displaying her frustration. Grace negates The Butterfly Suplex. Grace dodges The Running Boot. Grace with The SpineBuster for a two count. Dashwood fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Grace blocks a boot from Dashwood. Grace goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Dashwood holds onto the ropes. Grace ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Grace drops Dashwood with The Back Fist. Grace prepares for The Grace Driver. The referee is distracted by Konley. Dashwood plants Grace with The Spotlight Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

