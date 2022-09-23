IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/22/22

The Factory

Dallas, Texas

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Brian Myers (c) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar In A Ladder Match For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Gujjar ducks a clothesline from Myers. Gujjar with a straight right hand. Gujjar with forearm shivers. Gujjar slams Myers head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gujjar with two forearm smashes. Gujjar bodyslams Myers. Gujjar with a leaping knee drop. Gujjar continues to dish out forearms. Gujjar whips Myers across the ring. Gujjar with a Spinning Back Kick. Gujjar with a Pump Kick. Gujjar follows that with a Ripcord Knee. Gujjar with The Samoan Drop. Gujjar goes for The Gargoyle Spear, but Myers counters with a Jumping Knee Strike. Gujjar dropkicks a ladder into Myers face. Gujjar rolls a ladder into the ring. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Myers sets up the ladder in the center of the ring. Gujjar with clubbing blows to Myers back. Gujjar drops Myers with a Cutter off the ladder. Gujjar delivers The Gargoyle Spear into the ladder. Myers shoves Gujjar off the ladder. Myers dumps a ladder on top of Gujjar. Gujjar is busted open.

Myers with heavy bodyshots. Myers whips Gujjar into the ladder in the corner. Myers connects with The Roster Cut. Myers poses for the crowd. Myers brings another ladder into the ring. Myers with two haymakers. Gujjar kicks Myer in the gut. Gujjar with a forearm smash. Myers and Gujjar are trading back and forth shots on dueling ladders. Gujjar repeatedly slams Myer’s head on the top rung of the ladder. Gujjar sends Myers crashing into the canvas. Myers punches Gujjar in the back. Gujjar has his fingertips on the title. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex off the ladder. Gujjar with forearm shivers. Myers rakes the eyes of Gujjar. Myers SuperKicks Gujjar. Myers PowerBombs Gujjar into a ladder on the steel ring steps. Gujjar pulls Myers off the ladder. Gujjar slams Myers head on the ladder. Gujjar SuperKicks Myers. Myers delivers the low blow. Myers ties Gujjar’s left leg to the ladder with red duct tape. Myers proceeds to grab the Digital Media Title to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Digital Media Champion, Brian Myers

Second Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Zickey Dice w/Johnny Swinger

Grace blocks a boot from Dice. Grace with two palm strikes. Grace drops Dice with a Spinning Back Fist. Grace with a Deadlift German Suplex. Grace rips off Dice’s t-shirt. Grace connects with The Grace Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via Pinfall

Third Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Mia Yim In A Fatal Five Way Match

Rockers Punches. Stereo SuperKicks from Miguel and Zayne. Yim dropkicks Kid and Taurus off the ring apron. Yim with a double arm-drag. Miguel sweeps out the legs of Yim. Zayne with a low dropkick. Miguel with a side headlock takeover. Zayne answers with the headscissors escape. Leg Sweep Exchange. Zayne grabs a side headlock. Miguel whips Zayne across the ring. Zayne drops Miguel with a shoulder tackle. Miguel pops back on his feet. Miguel dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Standing Switch Exchange. Miguel backflips off the middle turnbuckle. Counter Fest. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Yim with a Double Shotgun Dropkick. Yim takes a bow. Taurus stops Yim in her tracks. Yim with forearm shivers. Yim with two hamstring kicks. Yim rocks Taurus with a forearm smash. Taurus HeadButts Yim. Kid with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana.

Kid ducks a clothesline from Taurus. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kid pops back on his feet. Taurus side steps Kid into the turnbuckles. Taurus with a running elbow smash. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid avoids The Rising Knee Strike. Kid with a Flying Hurricanrana to the outside. Stereo SomerSault Planchas. Yim with a Cannonball Senton. Yim rolls Kid, Miguel and Zayne back into the ring. Taurus pulls Yim off the apron. Kid and Zayne gangs up on Miguel. Double Irish Whip. Miguel side steps Zayne into the turnbuckles. Miguel kicks Kid in the face. Miguel leapfrogs over Kid. Kid buries his shoulder into the midsection of Zayne. Miguel with a deep arm-drag. Miguel with a drop toe hold into the nether regions of Zayne. Miguel follows that with a Flatliner/Reverse DDT Combination for a two count. Miguel hooks the outside leg for a two count. Miguel with a low dropkick to Taurus. Miguel knocks Yim off the apron.

Miguel has Kid perched on the top turnbuckle. Miguel hook kicks Taurus. Zayne with a Double FrankenSteiner. Zayne hits The Baja Blast for a two count. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Yim. Zayne SuperKicks Yim. Misfired Clotheslines. Double SuperKick to Zayne. Kid with a Modified Destroyer to Miguel. Taurus responds with The Crucifix Bomb. Miguel with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Yim blocks a boot from Zayne. Yim PowerBombs Zayne. Yim with The Package PileDriver for a two count. Double SuperKick to Yim. Forearm Exchange. Miguel with a Roundhouse Kick. Taurus with a BackBreaker. Kid dropkicks Taurus. Kid ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Zayne. Kid kicks Zayne in the chest. Kid with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Kid goes for The Tornillo, but Zayne ducks out of the way. Zayne goes for The Cinnamon Twist, but Kid gets his knees up in the air. Taurus Spears Kid. Taurus connects with The Destination Hell Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: Black Taurus via Pinfall

Fourth Match: HEATH vs. PCO w/Honor No More In A Street Fight

Heath starts things off with a Slingshot Pescado. Heath is raining down haymakers. Heath shoves Vincent. PCO clotheslines Heath. PCO with a forearm smash. Heath with heavy bodyshots. PCO drives his knee into the midsection of Heath. PCO drops Heath with a NeckBreaker on the ramp. PCO with Two Leg Drops. Haymaker Exchange. PCO goes for a PowerBomb, but Heath counters with a Back Body Drop. Heath whips PCO into the steel barricade. Heath is throwing haymakers at PCO. Heath flings a chair into PCO’s fingers. Heath and PCO are brawling around the staging area. Heath tees off on PCO. PCO uppercuts Heath. PCO dumps a trash can on Heath’s back.

PCO drives Heath face first into a garage door. Heath tells PCO to bring it. Heath with a DDT on the stage. Heath launches PCO off the stage onto a massive pile of chairs. Honor No More has Heath cornered. Josh Alexander and Rich Swann evens the odd for Heath. Alexander gets Eddie Edwards trapped in The Ankle Lock. Vincent clocks Heath with a steel chair. Heath denies The Orange Sunshine. Heath connects with The Wake Up Call. PCO rises back to his feet. PCO flings multiple chairs into the ring. Second Haymaker Exchange. PCO Chokeslams Heath. PCO puts on the loaded glove. PCO applies The Mandible Claw. PCO goes for a Swanton Bomb, but Heath ducks out of the way. Heath plants PCO with The Wake Up Call on the chairs to pickup the victory.

Winner: HEATH via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Victory Road 2022 Match Card

– Mike Bailey (c) vs. Delirious For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

– Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw

– Frankie Kazarian vs. Trey Miguel vs. Kenny King vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Alex Zayne vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Mia Yim In A Triple Threat Revolver Match. The Winner Will Battle Mike Bailey For The IMPACT X-Division Championship At Bound For Glory.

– Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans vs. Killer Kelly

– Jordynne Grace vs. Max The Impaler w/Father James Mitchell In A Pick Your Poison Match

– Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and HEATH vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards & The OGK) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin In A Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre Match

Fifth Match: Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. The Winner Will Battle The IMPACT World Tag Team Champions At Bound For Glory

Kyle Fletcher and Alex Shelley will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fletcher backs Shelley into the turnbuckles. Shelley with forearm shivers. Fletcher applies a side headlock. Shelley whips Fletcher across the ring. Fletcher drops Shelley with a shoulder tackle. Fletcher goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Shelley lands back on his feet. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley unloads three knife edge chops. MCMG works on the left shoulder of Fletcher. Shelley tags in Sabin. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Knee Drop/Senton Splash Combination for a two count. Fletcher sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin kicks Fletcher in the face. Sabin decks Davis with a back elbow smash. Sabin rolls under a clothesline from Fletcher. Fletcher tags in Davis. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davis with a side headlock takedown. Strong lockup. Davis backs Sabin into the turnbuckles.

Sabin with a knife edge chop. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Davis. Davis catches Sabin in mid-air. Sabin kicks Davis in the face. Sabin with a Flying Hurricanrana. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Davis chops Sabin. Shelley made the blind tag. Short-Arm Reversal by Sabin. Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Running Leg Drop Combination. Fletcher with two forearm smashes. Double Toe Kick. MCMG dropkicks Fletcher to the floor. PK/SuperKick Combination. MCMG sends Davis tumbling to the floor. Shelley with a Flying Knee Strike off the apron. Sabin with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Shelley dives over Davis. Davis with a flying forearm smash. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Fletcher chops Sabin. Dosey Do Routine. MCMG gets sandwiched in the center of the ring.

Aussie Open has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Fletcher sends Shelley face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Assisted Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Fletcher tags in Davis. Shelley is displaying his fighting spirit. Shelley slaps Davis in the chest. Davis bodyslams Shelley. Davis goes for a Senton Splash, but Shelley ducks out of the way. Shelley side steps Davis into the turnbuckles. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher stops Shelley in his tracks. Sabin with an Apron Enzuigiri. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin dodges The Polish Hammer. Sabin dropkicks Davis off the apron. Sabin kicks Fletcher in the face. Sabin with The Missile Dropkick. Sabin with a Slingshot Crossbody Block to Davis. Sabin with another Missile Dropkick. Sabin blasts Davis with The PK. Sabin follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count.

Fletcher launches Sabin over the top rope. Shelley with a corner clothesline. Missile Dropkick/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Sabin with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Fletcher. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Fletcher dives over Sabin. Fletcher with The Michinoku Driver. Fletcher tags in Davis. Assisted Mid-Kick. Assisted Flying Cutter for a two count. Fletcher dropkicks Shelley off the apron. Davis tags in Fletcher. Davis with a flying forearm smash. Fletcher with a Flying Enzuigiri. Aussie Open follows that with a Pendulum Bomb for a two count. Fletcher tags in Davis. Aussie Open with forearm shivers. Sabin denies The Corealis. Sabin with a Dropkick/Tornado DDT Combination. Standing Switch Exchange. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Fletcher. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Running Boot/Enzuigiri Combination. MCMG connects with Skull & Bones to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

