IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/23/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hikuleo w/Chris Bey vs. David Finlay w/Juice Robinson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hikuleo backs Finlay into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Finlay sticks and moves. Finlay with a waist lock go-behind. Hikuleo slings Finlay across the ring. Finlay repeatedly kicks the left leg of Hikuleo. Hikuleo blocks a boot from Finlay. Finlay throwing haymakers at Hikuleo. Hikuleo shoves Finlay. Hikuleo stomps on Finlay’s chest. Hikuleo punches Finlay in the back. Hikuleo stomps on Finlay’s back. Hikuleo with a knife edge chop. Hikuleo whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Finlay goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Hikuleo counters with The Bodyslam. Finlay side steps Hikuleo into the turnbuckles. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Finlay dropkicks Hikuleo. Finlay with a flying forearm smash. Bey trips Finlay from the outside. Hikuleo drops Finlay with The Big Boot for a two count.

Hikuleo has complete control of the match during the commercial break. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business for a two count. Hikuleo whips Finlay into the turnbuckles. Hikuleo levels Finlay with The Body Avalanche. Hikuleo hits The Running Powerslam for a two count. Hikuleo applies a rear chin lock. Hikuleo with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hikuleo argues with the referee. Hikuleo applies a side headlock. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Finlay decks Hikuleo with a JawBreaker. Finlay uppercuts Hikuleo. Hikuleo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay dodges The Big Boot. Finlay with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Finlay repeatedly stomps on Hikuleo’s back and chest. Finlay applies The Sleeper Hold.

Hikuleo backs Finlay into the turnbuckles. Finlay won’t let go of the hold. Hikuleo throws Finlay into the canvas. Hikuleo with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Hikuleo goes for The Chokeslam, but Finlay counters with The Stunner. Finlay gets distracted by Bey. Robinson pulls Bey off the ring apron. Robinson drives Bey back first into the steel barricade. Finlay trips Hikuleo. Finlay rolls Hikuleo over to pickup the victory. After the match, Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Juice Robinson storms into the ring to make the save. Bey applies The Sleeper Hold. Bey side steps Robinson into the turnbuckles. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey repeatedly stomps on Robinson’s chest. Finlay side steps Hikuleo into Bey. Finlay clotheslines Hikuleo to the floor. Robinson hits The Running Cannonball Strike. FinJuice goes for The Doomsday Device, but El Phantasmo gets in the way. Phantasmo delivers the low blow. Bey drops Robinson with a Discus Knee Strike. Phantasmo connects with The Sudden Death.

Winner: David Finlay via Pinfall

– Violent By Design Vignette.

– Josh Alexander will battle Ace Austin in tonight’s main event.

– Su Yung has a new alliance with Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren.

– Johnny Swinger is a writing a letter to Scott D’Amore in protest of IMPACT Wrestling heading to Las Vegas for Bound For Glory.

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week: Mickie James capturing the TNA Knockouts Championship from Velvet Sky on the May 23, 2013 edition of TNA IMPACT Wrestling.

– The Good Brothers informs us that they’re taking a mini vacation.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Eddie Edwards will battle William Morrisey In A Street Fight.

– Over the next several weeks, IMPACT have three triple threat matches where the winners will qualify for a match to crown the new X-Division Champion at Bound For Glory. The tournament will begin next week Trey Miguel battling Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne.

Second Match: Chelsea Green w/Matt Cardona vs. Rohit Raju

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Raju sends Green face first into the canvas. Strong lockup. Raju runs Green into the turnbuckles. Raju pie faces Green. Green side steps Raju into the turnbuckles. Green paint brushes Raju. Green talks smack to Raju. Green whips Raju across the ring. Green thrust kicks the midsection of Raju. Green with a basement dropkick. Green blasts Raju with The PK for a two count. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Green. Green ducks a clothesline from Raju. Green drops down on the canvas. Raju drops Green with a shoulder tackle. Green with forearm shivers. Raju pulls Green down to the mat. Raju walks over Green.

Raju with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Raju applies a rear chin lock. Green with heavy bodyshots. Green ducks a clothesline from Raju. Green with Two Lou Thez Presses. Green transitions into a ground and pound attack. Standing Switch Exchange. Green with a Snap German Suplex for a two count. Raju clotheslines Green. Raju blows Green a kiss. Green avoids The Blindside Knee. Green rolls Raju over for a two count. Green SuperKicks Raju. Raju denies The Unprettier. Green dodges The Jumping Knee Strike. Green nails Raju with The Pump Kick. Green goes for a sunset flip, but Raju rolls her over for a two count. Cardona prevented Raju from using the middle rope for leverage behind the referee’s back. Raj Singh throws Cardona into the steel barricade. Raju connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rohit Raju via Pinfall

Third Match: Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers & VSK w/The Learning Tree

Rich Swann and VSK will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. VSK applies a side headlock. Swann whips VSK across the ring. Swann leapfrogs over VSK. VSK lunges over Swann. VSK with the pass through. Swann cartwheels around VSK. VSK swats a dropkick from Swann. VSK dropkicks Swann. VSK poses for the crowd. VSK whips Swann across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Swann with a Handspring Arm-Drag. Swann dropkicks VSK. Swann applies a front face lock. Mack tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Running Bulldog/Flapjack Combination for a two count. Mack shoves VSK to the corner. VSK tags in Myers. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mack applies a side headlock. Myers whips Mack across the ring. Myers drops down on the canvas. Mack with a deep arm-drag. Mack ducks under two clotheslines from Myers. Mack with a diving shoulder tackle for a one count. Myers with two haymakers. Myers sends Mack to the corner. Mack decks Myers with a back elbow smash. VSK tags himself in.

Mack knocks Zicky Dice off the ring apron. VSK hits The Sliding German Suplex for a one count. VSK with two haymakers. VSK with two knee drops. VSK drags Mack to the corner. VSK tags in Myers. Myers stomps on Mack’s chest. Myers with a knee drop for a one count. Myers applies a front face lock. Mack with heavy bodyshots. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Mack. Myers knocks Swann off the apron. Mack drops Myers with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Swann and VSK are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Swann follows that with a Step Up Kick. Swann delivers The Rolling Thunder for a two count. Mack clotheslines Myers to the floor. VSK rakes the eyes of Swann. VSK connects with The Lifting DDT for a two count. Swann SuperKicks VSK in mid-air. Learning Tree runs interference. Mack with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Myers. Sam Beale throws Swann off the top turnbuckle. Swann somehow turned that into a Crossbody Block to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rich Swann & Willie Mack via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021 Match Card

1.) Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) The Call Your Shot Gauntlet (Rich Swann & Brian Myers)

4.) The Winners Of The X-Division Title Tournament For The Vacated IMPACT X-Division Championship

Fourth Match: Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton

Austin is playing mind games with Alexander. Alexander avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Alexander goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Austin holds onto the ropes. Alexander blocks a side thrust kick from Austin. Alexander with a waist lock takedown. Alexander applies a front face lock. Alexander backs Austin into the turnbuckles. Austin goes after Alexander’s headgear. Fulton trips Alexander from the outside. Austin repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Alexander denies the irish whip. Alexander rocks Austin with a forearm smash. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Alexander levels Austin with The Body Avalanche. Alexander with The T-Bone Suplex. Austin regroups on the outside. Austin HeadButts Alexander. Austin dropkicks Alexander. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock on the ring apron. Alexander uppercuts Austin. Alexander bodyslams Austin. Alexander with a Knee Drop for a one count. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Austin with heavy bodyshots. Alexander answers with a blistering chop. Alexander with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Alexander uppercuts Austin. Alexander continues to dish out chops. Alexander with the irish whip. Austin launches Alexander over the top rope. Alexander with a shoulder block. Alexander gets distracted by Fulton. Austin side steps Alexander into the ropes. Austin kicks the back of Alexander’s left knee. Austin with a Low Enzuigiri. Austin with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Austin has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Austin with clubbing knee drops for a one count. Austin applies The Bodyscissors Hold. Alexander transitions into The Ankle Lock. Austin drops Alexander with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Austin repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Austin with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Austin uppercuts Alexander. Austin uses the middle rope as a weapon. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander kicks Austin in the chest. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Austin ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Standing Switch Exchange.

Alexander goes for a German Suplex, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Austin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Alexander dodges The Windmill Kick. Alexander with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Austin side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Alexander avoids The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Alexander decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Alexander drops Austin with The Running Boot. Austin denies The C4 Spike. Austin applies a front face lock. Alexander with The Rolling Senton. Alexander with a Flying Knee Drop for a two count. Austin denies The Ankle Lock. Alexander with Four German Suplex’s. Austin clings onto the top rope. Austin with a knee lift. Austin dodges The Rolling Elbow. Alexander avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Alexander with a straight right hand. Austin back drops Alexander over the top rope. Austin hits The Heat Seeker for a two count. Alexander blocks The Apron Enzuigiri. Alexander slams Austin’s head on the top rope.

Alexander with a Diving Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander rolls Austin back into the ring. Alexander kicks Fulton in the face. Austin with The Spinning Heel Kick. Austin slams Alexander’s head on the apron. Austin rolls Alexander back into the ring. Austin goes for The Fold, but Alexander counters with The PowerBomb onto the knee. Alexander connects with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory. After the match, Fulton attacks Alexander from behind. Fulton repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Alexander fires back with forearm shivers. Austin runs interference. Fulton drops Alexander with The Big Boot. Christian Cage joins the fray. Alexander starts arguing with Cage. Austin takes advantage of that. Austin and Fulton prepares for their Super Fold/Chokeslam Combination. Christopher Daniels storms into the ring to make the save. Daniels plants Fulton with The STO. Daniels kicks Fulton in the gut. Daniels goes for The Angel Wings, but Austin pulls Fulton out of the ring. Daniels stands tall in the ring with Cage and Alexander to close the show.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 276 of The Hoots Podcast