IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/29/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs. Nevaeh & Jessica Havok

Valkyrie and Nevaeh will start things off. Valkyrie with a waist lock go-behind. Valkyrie goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Neaveh holds onto the ropes. Nevaeh drops Valkyrie with a shoulder tackle. Valkyrie drops down on the canvas. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Nevaeh. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Nevaeh. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie with an arm-drag takeover. Valkyrie gloats. Rosemary and Havok are tagged in. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Havok. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Havok reverses out of the irish whip from Rosemary. Rosemary with a Flying Forearm Smash. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Havok kicks Rosemary in the gut. Havok with a knee lift. Rosemary dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Havok drops Rosemary with The Big Boot. Havok with a corner clothesline. Rosemary denies The ChokeSlam. Rosemary with clubbing elbow smashes. Rosemary slams Havok’s head on on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosemary tags in Valkyrie.

Valkyrie with a running elbow smash. Rosemary with a running forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Valkyrie with a basement dropkick for a two count. Valkyrie with clubbing blows to Havok’s back. Havok denies the irish whip. Havok with a BackBreaker/Clothesline Combination. Havok brings Valkyrie to the corner. Havok tags in Nevaeh. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Nevaeh levels Valkyrie with a Body Avalanche. Havok with a corner clothesline. Nevaeh applies a front face lock. Valkyrie with heavy bodyshots. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Nevaeh scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Nevaeh with a basement dropkick for a two count. Nevaeh applies a front face lock. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Havok with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Nevaeh follows that with a running clothesline. Havok hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Valkyrie is displaying her fighting spirit. Valkyrie drives Havok face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie with a running elbow smash. Havok side steps Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Havok sends Valkyrie face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie with two back elbow smashes. Valkyrie kicks Havok in the face. Valkyrie crawls under Havok. Valkyrie tags in Rosemary. Rosemary with Two SlingBlades. Rosemary kicks Nevaeh in the gut. Rosemary hits The Exploder Suplex. Rosemary with a Flying Forearm Smash to Havok. Rosemary goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Havok blocks it. Rosemary with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary with a Flying Crossbody Block. Rosemary tags in Valkyrie. Double Spear. Havok tags in Nevaeh. Nevaeh with a Release German Suplex. Nevaeh ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Nevaeh applies a waist lock. Valkyrie with two sharp elbow strikes. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie connects with The Road To Valhalla to pickup the victory. After the match, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz attacks Valkyrie & Rosemary from behind. Nevaeh and Havok storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary via Pinfall

– The Motor City Machine Guns confronts The Good Brothers in the backstage area. Alex Shelley and Karl Anderson bicker about who was ahead of who in the New Japan Dojo. Chris Sabin says that if the Good Brothers wrestled as well as they tell stories, maybe they’d be tag team champions. As The Motor City Machine Guns walk away, The Good Brothers says that they can’t wait to kick out of their finish.

– Gia Miller Interviews Deonna Purrazzo. This Saturday at IMPACT Victory Road, Purrazzo will be putting her IMPACT Knockouts Title on the line against Susie Yung. When asked about Kylie Rae, Purrazzo says that Rae is misguided with her positive mental attitude. Purrazzo declared that she would break Kylie Rae’s arm at Bound For Glory.

Second Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley

Grace blocks a boot from Dashwood. Standing Switch Exchange. Grace repeatedly backs Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Dashwoo negates The Grace Driver. Dashwood with clubbing elbow smashes. Grace trips Dashwood. Grace drops Dashwood with a shoulder tackle. Grace bodyslams Dashwood. Grace with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Grace slams Dashwood’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace with clubbing shoulder blocks. Grace with a forearm smash. Grace slams Dashwood’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Grace repeatedly stomps on Dashwood’s chest. Grace slaps Dashwood in the chest. Grace applies a wrist lock. Grace whips Dashwood into the turnbuckles. Dashwood regroups on the outside. Grace tugs on Dashwood’s hair. Dashwood with a straight right hand. Dashwood hits The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count.

Dashwood has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Dashwood is choking Grace with her boot. Dashwood tugs on Grace’s hair. Dashwood stomps on Grace’s back. Dashwood drives Grace throat first into the bottom rope. Dashwood with the cover for a two count. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Dashwood. Dashwood side steps Grace into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Grace dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Grace rolls Dashwood over for a two count. Dashwood hits The PK. Dashwood is choking Grace with her boot. Dashwood talks smack to Grace. Dashwood hammers down on the back of Grace’s neck. Dashwood is lighting up Grace’s chest. Grace shoves Konley. Following a snap mare takeover, Dashwood hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Grace denies the irish whip. Grace scores a right jab. Grace kicks Dashwood in the face. Grace slams Dashwood’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace with The ShotGun Meteora. Grace follows that with a Sliding Elbow Smash. Grace lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Dashwood negates The Grace Driver. Grace clotheslines Dashwood for a two count. Grace is mauling Dashwood in the corner. Dashwood dodges The Running Boot. Grace decks Dashwood with a back elbow smash. Dashwood gets Grace tied in the tree of woe. Dashwood kicks Grace in the back. Dashwood connects with The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Dashwood goes for The Butterfly Suplex, but Grace blocks it. Grace avoids The Spotlight Kick. Grace drops Dashwood with a back elbow smash. The referee is distracted by Konley. Dashwood with clubbing elbow smashes. Dashwood with an O’Connor Roll for a two count. Grace makes Dashwood tap out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via Submission

– Rich Swann Vignette.

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week is the Gail Kim/Madison Rayne TNA Knockouts Championship Match From TNA Victory Road 2012.

– HEATH & Rhino gets into a backstage brawl with Reno Scum. Per Scott D’Amore, HEATH & Rhino will battle Reno Scum In An Unsanctioned Match at IMPACT Victory Road.

Third Match: The Good Brothers vs. The Rascalz

Karl Anderson and Dezmond Xavier will start things off. Anderson kicks Xavier in the gut. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson uppercuts Xavier. Anderson repeatedly drives Xavier face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson with a high elbow smash. Xavier kicks Anderson in the face. Xavier with a Flying HeadScissors TakeOver. Xavier with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Xavier pops back on his feet. Xavier applies a front face lock. Xavier tags in Wentz. Wentz applies a front face lock. Anderson brings Wentz to his corner. Anderson drives his knee into the midsection of Wentz. Anderson tags in Gallows. Anderson decks Wentz with a back elbow smash. Gallows kicks Wentz in the gut. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Wentz. Gallows HeadButts Wentz. Gallows rams his forearm across Wentz face. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson uppercuts Wentz. Xavier tags himself in.

Xavier ducks a clothesline from Anderson. The Rascalz are double teaming Anderson. Wentz with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Xavier hooks the outside leg for a two count. Xavier with two gut punches. Anderson shoves Xavier. Anderson drops Xavier with The Big Boot. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with an Inside Out Lariat. Gallows with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Gallows talks smack to Xavier. Gallows kicks Xavier in the face. Gallows slams Xavier’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Xavier’s chest. Anderson poses for the cameras. Xavier is displaying his fighting spirit. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Anderson rakes the eyes of Xavier. Anderson slams Xavier’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows delivers a gut punch. Gallows with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Xavier gets back to a vertical base. Xavier unloads of bodyshots. Xavier uppercuts Gallows. Xavier decks Gallows with a back elbow smash.

Xavier creates distance with The Cazadora Bulldog. Anderson and Wentz are tagged in. Wentz rolls under a clothesline from Anderson. Wentz headbutts the midsection of Anderson. Wentz delivers his combination offense. Wentz drops Anderson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wentz with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Wentz hits The PK. Wentz tags in Xavier. Xavier catapults Anderson into a SuperKick from Wentz. Wentz lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Xavier rolls Anderson over for a two count. Anderson negates The Hot Fire Flame. Xavier with a running elbow smashes. Gallows catches Xavier in mid-air. Gallows throws Xavier into Wentz. Gallows launches Xavier back inside the ring. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Anderson tags in Gallows. The Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory. After the match, The Good Brothers challenges The Motor City Machine Guns to a IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match At Bound For Glory.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

Brian Myers & Tommy Dreamer Backstage Segment

Fourth Match: Fallah Bahh vs. Johnny Swinger. The Winner Will Become Johnny Swinger’s Best Man

We have The Deaners, Crazzy Steve, and Alisha Edwards watching this match from the ringside area. Swinger immediately attacks Bahh before the bell rings. Swinger is throwing haymakers at Bahh. Bahh hulks up. Bahh unloads a series of sumo strikes. Bahh with a Back Body Drop. Bahh whips Swinger across the ring. Swinger drives Bahh face first into the canvas. Swinger gloats. Bahh gets back on his feet. Swinger kicks Bahh in the gut. Swinger goes for a Bodyslam, but Bahh blocks it.

Bahh bodyslams Swinger. Bahh with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Swinger rakes the eyes of Bahh. Swinger stomps on Cody Deaner’s fingers. Swinger clocks Bahh with the toy monkey behind the referee’s back. Swinger proceeds to pickup the “victory.” After the match, John E Bravo yells at Brandon Tolle for not doing his job. The referee will not be part of Bravo’s Wedding unless he restarts the match. The referee obliges. Bahh levels Swinger with a Body Avalanche. Bahh connects with The Banzai Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fallah Bahh via Pinfall

– Rohit Raju is introducing “The Defeat Rohit Challenge” at IMPACT Victory Road. As you can guess, Chris Bey, TJ Perkins, and Trey Miguel are not invited.

– Eric Young said he would respect if Eddie Edwards didn’t show up to Victory Road, but he knows he’s stupid enough to still show up. Young gave Rich Swann a choice and he’s trying to do things the hard way. He won’t be held responsible because he’s the champion and his conscience is clear.

Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, and Ken Shamrock Segment

Eddie Edwards: Last week, as I’m leaving the building, the lights go out and suddenly I get jumped from behind. Now, who could that be? Let’s see, Eric Young has been running all over IMPACT, doing anything he wants, taking out Rich Swann, taking out my leg. He thinks he’ll get away with anything. Eric Young, I know it was you. And I know that i’m gonna beat your ass. So what do you say? You make your way out here, so I can settle this, once and for all.

– Sami Callihan appears on the stage.

Eddie Edwards: Sami, oh, I should have known, with all the lights, all the games, I should have known it was good old Sami Callihan. Well, I would love to beat your ass again, so come on.

Sami Callihan: Hey, hey, i’m telling you right now, i’m a good guy, I didn’t do it.

Eddie Edwards: You’re a good guy? I know if you’re talking, you’re lying, because you’re nothing but a scumbag.

Sami Callihan: Hey, you know me now, and that’s offensive. Cross my heart, hope to die, stick a needle in my eye, I didn’t do it.

Eddie Edwards: Sami, how about this. Whether you admit to doing it or you don’t, either way, you’re getting your ass whooped.

Sami Callihan: Hey, wait, I’ve been saying for a couple of months now, if one click of a button, bad things happen. But if you want to play it like this, let’s play it like this. I didn’t do it, but let me show you who did.

– Ken Shamrock appears in the ring. Shamrock drops Edwards with a RoundHouse Kick. Shamrock tells Edwards to stay out of his way. Shamrock is throwing haymakers at Edwards. Shamrock applies The Ankle Lock to close the segment.

IMPACT Victory Road 2020 Match Card

– Rohit Raju (c) vs. TBD For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

– Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley

– Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

– HEATH & Rhino vs. Reno Scum In An Unsanctioned Match

– Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Susie Yung For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

– Eric Young (c) vs. Eddie Edwards For The IMPACT World Championship

Updated IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020 Match Card

– Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann For The IMPACT World Championship

– Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

– The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Good Brothers For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Fifth Match: The North vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Ethan Page and Madman Fulton will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fulton has the obvious strength advantage. Fulton backs Page into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Page ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Page punches Fulton in the back. Page applies The Sleeper Hold. Fulton backs Page into the turnbuckles. Fulton delivers The Snake Eyes. Alexander kicks Fulton in the back. Fulton throws Alexander into the ring. Page with a Running Boot. Fulton is pissed. Fulton runs after Page. Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Page. The North gangs up on Fulton. The North rolls Fulton back into the ring. Page tags in Alexander. Alexander with a knee lift. Fulton drops Page with a shoulder tackle. Fulton with The Tilt-A-Whirl PowerSlam. Austin tags himself in. SpringBoard Leg Drop/Side Walk Slam Combination for a two count. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin talks smack to Page. Austin stomps on Alexander’s chest. Alexander with a blistering chop. Austin drives Alexander back first into the turnbuckles.

Fulton tags himself in. Alexander with clubbing blows to Austin’s back. Fulton with a straight right hand. Alexander kicks Fulton in the gut. Alexander side steps Fulton into the turnbuckles. Fulton repeatedly slams Alexander’s head on the turnbuckle pads. The referee checks on Alexander. Fulton tags in Austin. Alexander launches Austin over the top rope. Austin knocks Page off the ring apron. Austin slams Alexander’s head on the top rope. Page runs interference. Alexander punches Austin in the back. Alexander tags in Page. Assisted Blue ThunderBomb. Page repeatedly stomps on Austin’s chest. Page talks smack to Austin. Page rocks Austin with a forearm smash. Page tags in Alexander. Alexander stomps on Austin’s chest. Alexander with a straight right hand. Alexander stomps on the left knee of Austin. Alexander with a knee drop. Alexander tags in Page. Alexander with a knee lift. Page drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Page taunts Fulton. Page applies a rear chin lock. Austin with heavy bodyshots. Page answers with a knee lift. Page dodges The Pump Kick. Page goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin dropkicks Page.

Alexander and Fulton are tagged in. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander kicks Fulton in the gut. Fulton with a Pop Up Palm Strike. Fulton goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Fulton pops back on his feet. Alexander with The Rolling Elbow. Alexander hits The Rolling Senton. Page and Austin are tagged in. Page with a straight right hand. Page whips Austin across the ring. Page goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Austin with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Austin follows that with The Flying Leg Drop for a two count. Fulton drops Alexander with The Big Boot. Assisted Splash. Fulton goes for The ChokeSlam, but Alexander gets in the way. Page ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Page nails Austin with The Pump Kick. Alexander clotheslines the back of Fulton’s neck. Page puts Austin on the top turnbuckle. The North throws Austin into Fulton. The North clotheslines Fulton over the top rope. Fulton climbs up the apron. Page whips Alexander into Fulton. Austin side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Page dodges The SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Page with a RoundHouse Kick. Alexander with forearm shivers. Page SuperKicks Austin. The North connects with their Burning Hammer/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, The Motor City Machine Guns & The Good Brothers starts brawling with The North, Austin and Fulton to close the show.

Winner: The North via Pinfall

