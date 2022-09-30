IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/29/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) w/Juice Robinson vs. Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid

Ace Austin and Laredo Kid will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rollup Exchange. Austin ducks a clothesline from Kid. Austin stops Kid in his tracks. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Austin. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Kid dives over Austin. Kid ducks a clothesline from Austin. Kid with another side thrust kick. Kid with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kid follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block. Kid ducks a clothesline from Austin. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kid gets distracted by Bey. Kid takes a swipe at Bey. Austin with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Austin applies an arm-bar. Austin transitions into a front face lock. Austin kicks Kid in the gut. Austin tags in Bey. Double Irish Whip. Austin with a Running Roundhouse Kick. Bey with a leaping uppercut. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Kid in the back. Bey with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Kid with heavy bodyshots. Bey ducks a clothesline from Kid. Bey with a full nelson switch. Bey with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Bey applies a front face lock. Austin tags himself in. Austin rakes the back of Kid. Austin with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Austin backs Kid into the turnbuckles. Austin tags in Bey. Kid kicks Bey in the gut. Kid uppercuts Austin. Bey applies a full nelson lock. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kid tags in Miguel. Miguel with two flying forearm smashes. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Bey. Miguel applies a wrist lock. Miguel hyperextends the left shoulder of Bey. Miguel with a Headscissors Takeover. Miguel delivers his combination offense. Miguel with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Miguel applies an arm-bar. Bey grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bey clings onto the top rope. Miguel with a forearm across the left arm of Bey. Short-Arm Reversal by Miguel. Miguel with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Miguel with a Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Miguel applies a wrist lock. Miguel tags in Kid.

Double Irish Whip. Kid drops down on the canvas. Miguel leapfrogs over Bey. Bey shoves Kid into Miguel. Bey with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Bey tags in Austin. Austin clotheslines Kid. Austin clotheslines Miguel over the top rope. Austin blocks a boot from Kid. Austin rocks Kid with a forearm smash. Miguel blocks The PK. Austin drops Miguel with a Hook Kick. Austin decks Kid with a back elbow smash. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick for a two count. Austin with a sharp knee strike. Austin tags in Bey. Miguel dropkicks Bey in mid-air. Kid uppercuts Austin. Miguel clotheslines Austin over the top rope. Kid lands The Suicide Dive. Bey launches Miguel over the top rope. Bey side steps Kid into the turnbuckles. Kid lifts Bey up in the air. Miguel hits The SpringBoard Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Miguel tags in Kid. Austin sends Kid crashing to the outside. Miguel blocks a boot from Austin. Miguel with a forearm smash. Miguel decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Bey trips Miguel. Bey connects with The Assisted Art Of Finesse. Austin plants Miguel with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bullet Club via Pinfall

Second Match: Brian Myers (c) vs. Crazzy Steve For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Myers wants Steve to shake his hand. Steve blocks a boot from Myers. Steve jumps on Myers back. Myers yells at the referee. Wrist Lock Exchange. Steve applies a side headlock. Steve with a drop toe hold. Myers clings onto the ring skirt. Myers kicks Steve in the gut. Myers drives Steve throat first into the top rope. Myers repeatedly stomps on Steve’s chest. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Steve with heavy bodyshots. Myers punches Steve in the back. Myers goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Steve lands back on his feet. Steve ducks a clothesline from Myers. Steve with three uppercuts. Myers shoves Steve. Myers sweeps out the legs of Steve.

Myers poses for the crowd. Myers has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Myers sends Steve to the corner. Steve dives over Myers. Steve ducks a clothesline from Myers. Following a snap mare takeover, Steve cranks on Myers neck. Steve with clubbing corner clotheslines. Steve with a leaping uppercut. Steve follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers kicks Steve in the gut. Myers hits The Implant DDT for a two count. Steve with a toe kick. Steve starts biting Myers forehead. Steve applies The Upside Down. Myers uses the referee as a shield. Myers delivers a thumb to the eye. Myers connects with The Roster Cut to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Digital Media Champion, Brian Myers via Pinfall

Third Match: Black Taurus vs. Delirious

Delirious starts things off with two dropkicks. Taurus tells Delirious to bring it. Delirious drives his knee into the midsection of Taurus. Delirious slams Taurus head on the top turnbuckle pad. Taurus shoves Delirious. Taurus uppercuts Delirious. Taurus slams Delirious head on the top turnbuckle pad. Delirious is pissed. Delirious with a knee lift. Delirious slams Taurus head on all four corner pads. Delirious runs into Taurus. Delirious fish hooks Taurus. Taurus stomps on the left foot of Delirious. Taurus drops Delirious with a shoulder tackle. Taurus poses for the crowd. Delirious with a toe kick. Delirious with a straight right hand. Delirious applies a wrist lock. Taurus reverses out of the irish whip from Delirious. Taurus with a running back elbow smash. Taurus with a corner clothesline. Taurus follows that with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Taurus Powerslams Delirious for a two count.

Forearm Exchange. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Delirious. Taurus applies a waist lock. Delirious decks Taurus with a back elbow smash. Delirious runs around the ring. Delirious with a leaping clothesline. Delirious bodyslams Taurus. Delirious with Forever Leg Drops. Taurus regroups on the outside. Taurus with a shoulder block. Taurus slips over Delirious back. Delirious ducks a clothesline from Taurus. Taurus with a Spinning Uranage BackBreaker. Taurus with a Pop Up Samoan Drop. Delirious attacks the midsection of Taurus. Delirious with a throat thrust. Delirious ducks a clothesline from Taurus. Delirious with a chop/forearm combination. Delirious kicks the left hamstring of Taurus. Delirious with a Spinning Back Kick. Taurus HeadButts Delirious. Taurus connects with Destination Hell Hole to pickup the victory.

Winner: Black Taurus via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Rich Swann & HEATH vs. PCO & Vincent

This match started during the commercial break. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Vincent scores the elbow knockdown. Vincent whips Swann across the ring. Vincent drops down on the canvas. Swann dropkicks Vincent. Vincent tags in PCO. Swann cartwheels around the ring. Swann crawls under PCO’s legs. Swaan kicks PCO in the face. PCO kicks out the legs of Swann. PCO drops Swann with a Draping CodeBreaker. PCO with a Draping DDT. PCO with a Diving Leg Drop. PCO knocks Heath off the ring apron. PCO tags in Vincent. Chokeslam/Knee Lift Combination. Vincent with a Back Drop Driver. Vincent with a Flatliner for a two count. Vincent with clubbing crossfaces. Vincent goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Swann counters with a Crossbody Block. Swann punches PCO. Swann decks Vincent with a back elbow smash. Swann knocks PCO off the apron. Swann kicks Vincent in the face.

PCO inadvertently punches the steel ring post. Swann crawls under Vincent’s legs. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann tags in Heath. Heath is throwing haymakers at Vincent. Heath with two clotheslines. Heath sends Vincent to the corner. Heath with a Leg Lariat. Heath ducks a clothesline from Vincent. Heath Powerslams Vincent for a two count. Heath goes for The Wake Up Call, but PCO gets in the way. Heath denies The SliceBread. PCO rocks Heath with a forearm smash. Swann kicks Vincent in the back. Heath drops Vincent with a Lifting DDT for a one count. PCO kicks Heath in the face. Haymaker Exchange. Swann made the blind tag. PCO clotheslines Heath to the floor. PCO’s left hand gets caught in the ropes. Swann denies The Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Swann with a Windmill Kick. Swann connects with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rich Swann & HEATH via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022 Match Card

– Brian Myers (c) vs. TBD For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

1.) The Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match (Moose, Steve Maclin, Bobby Fish, Rich Swann, PCO, HEATH, Gisele Shaw, Bhupinder Gujjar)

2.) VXT (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie & Jessica Havok w/Rosemary For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

3.) Mike Bailey (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

4.) Mickie James vs. Mia Yim In A Career Threatening Match

5.) The OGK (c) w/Maria Kanellis Bennett vs. The Motor City Machine Guns For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

6.) Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

7.) Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eddie Edwards For The IMPACT World Championship

Fifth Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch In A Monster’s Ball Match

Forearm Exchange. Katch scores a right jab. Katch with Two HeadButts. Lariat Exchange. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Slamovich and Katch are swinging dueling trash can lids at each other. Katch kicks Slamovich in the gut. Katch with clubbing trash can lid shots. Slamovich with a Release German Suplex. Slamovich whips Katch with a steel chain. Slamovich wraps the chain around Katch’s mouth. Slamovich rams the chain across Katch’s forehead. Slamovich attacks Katch with a street sign. Slamovich with clubbing headbutts. Slamovich starts choking Katch. Slamovich applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Katch HeadButts Slamovich. Slamovich chokes Katch with the chain. Slamovich hammers down on the back of Katch’s neck. Slamovich stomps on the left hand of Katch. Slamovich grabs a cowbell. Katch with two trash can lid shots. Slamovich denies The PileDriver. Slamovich with The Air Raid Crash into the turnbuckles.

Slamovich has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Slamovich repeatedly stomps on Katch’s chest. Slamovich is choking Katch with her boot. Slamovich got busted open during the commercial break. Slamovich with a forearm smash. Slamovich continues to attack Katch with the chain. Katch with clubbing blows to Slamovich’s back. Katch avoids the door in the corner. Slamovich drives her knee into the midsection of Katch. Slamovich with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Katch is busted open. Slamovich grabs a steel chair. Katch wraps the chain around her fist. Katch is throwing haymakers at Slamovich. Slamovich fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Slamovich drops Katch with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Katch avoids the big chair shot. Slamovich kicks Katch in the gut. Slamovich with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the chair. Slamovich HeadButts Katch. Bodyshot Exchange. Slamovich with a Roundhouse Kick. Slamovich hits The Death Valley Driver into the chair for a two count.

Slamovich starts biting Katch’s forehead. Slamovich ascends to the top turnbuckle. Katch with a massive trash can lid shot. Katch with The SuperPlex. Katch follows that with a Running Death Valley Driver through the door for a two count. Katch goes for a PileDriver, but Slamovich blocks it. Slamovich headbutts the midsection of Katch. Slamovich with a forearm smash. Slamovich goes for a German Suplex, but Katch blocks it. Slamovich with Three HeadButts. Slamovich with a Side Russian Leg Sweep through the table on the floor. Slamovich rolls Katch back into the ring. Slamovich pours thousands of thumbtacks on the canvas. Katch fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Katch blocks a boot from Slamovich. Katch with a knee lift. Katch connects with The PileDriver on the thumbtacks for a two count. Katch pours dozens of cut up soda cans on the canvas. Katch cracks Slamovich with a trash can. Slamovich with combo forearms. Slamovich with a Spinning Back Fist. Slamovich follows that with a Roundhouse Kick. Katch HeadButts Slamovich. Slamovich responds with The Spinning Heel Kick. Slamovich plants Katch with The Snow Plow on the cut up soda cans to pickup the victory.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

