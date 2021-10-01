IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/30/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

BREAKING: @TheSamiCallihan has been ATTACKED backstage by @TheMooseNation and @TheCaZXL, suffering an injury to his left leg. Tune in tonight at 8/7c on @AXSTV as this situation develops. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/N04q3DVESU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 30, 2021

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid In A X-Division Title Qualifying Match

Double Toe Kick to Zayne. Double Irish Whip. Miguel drops down on the canvas. Kid leapfrogs over Zayne. Zayne avoids two clotheslines. Assisted Hurricanrana to Kid. Miguel sends Zayne into the ropes. Zayne with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Kid ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Kid with a Double Hurricanrana. Triple Dropkick. Triple Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Kid kicks Zayne in the gut. Kid ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Miguel SuperKicks Zayne. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Miguel drops down on the canvas. Zayne scores the mid-air ankle pick. Zayne with The Standing Shooting Star Senton for a one count. Zayne applies a waist lock. Zayne whips Kid across the ring. Zayne leapfrogs over Kid. Kid cartwheels over Zayne. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Zayne. Kid uppercuts Zayne. Zayne reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kid dropkicks Zayne. Kid pops back on his feet. Miguel lunges over Kid. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Kid. Miguel with a Running Hurricanrana. Miguel with a Running FrankenSteiner to the outside. Zayne follows that with The Asai MoonSault.

Zayne rolls Miguel back into the ring. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Miguel launches Zayne over the top rope. Zayne with a Slingshot Headscissors Takeover. Zayne dropkicks Kid. Zayne reverses out of the irish whip from Miguel. Miguel kicks Zayne in the face. Zayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel with the back door escape. Miguel drills Zayne with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Miguel with a Modified Tiger Feint Kick. Kid has Miguel perched on the top turnbuckle. Kid and Miguel are trading back and forth shots. Miguel sends Kid chest first into the canvas. Zayne goes for a FrankenSteiner, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel grapevines the legs of Zayne. Miguel with a Scorpion Kick. Miguel drops Kid with a Modified Fallaway Slam. Miguel applies The Muta Lock. Kid lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Kid hooks the outside leg of Zayne for a two count. Zayne fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Zayne with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Miguel with a back elbow smash. Miguel goes for The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Kid counters with The SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Kid ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Zayne PowerBombs Kid. Miguel decks Zayne with a back elbow smash. Miguel thrust kicks the right knee of Zayne. Miguel with a Float Over Double Foot Stomp. Kid steps Miguel into the turnbuckles. Kid uppercuts Miguel. Zayne launches Kid over the top rope. Zayne with a back elbow smash. Zayne puts Miguel on the top rope. Zayne slaps Miguel in the chest. Kid ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Kid pulls Zayne down to the mat. Kid hits The SpringBoard Cutter for a two count. Kid drives his knee into the midsection of Zayne. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Kid. Zayne delivers The Baja Blast. Miguel responds with The PK. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trey Miguel via Pinfall

– The Good Brothers propose that FinJuice battles The Bullet Club. And the winners will face The Good Brothers at Bound For Glory.

– IMPACT Wrestling will be debuting the IMPACT Digital Media Championship soon.

– Scott D’Amore shuts down Swinger’s Palace.

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, FinJuice & Chris Sabin will battle Chris Bey, Hikuleo and El Phantasmo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Plus, we’ll see Christian Cage & Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton.

Second Match: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. The Influence w/Kaleb Konley. The Winners Will Battle The Decay For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles At IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown.

Rachael Ellering and Tenille Dashwood will start things off. Ellering is playing mind games with Dashwood. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ellering brings Dashwood down to the mat. Ellering applies an arm-bar. Ellering with a wrist lock takedown. Ellering puts her knee on the left shoulder of Dashwood. Dashwood applies a side headlock. Ellering reverses the hold. Ellering with a side headlock takeover. Dashwood answers with the headscissors escape. Ellering applies a front face lock. Dashwood reverses out of the irish whip from Ellering. Ellering holds onto the ropes. Dashwood sweeps out the legs of Ellering. Dashwood pulls Ellering out of the ring. Rayne attacks Grace from behind. The Influence has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Ellering drives Dashwood back first into the turnbuckles. Grace tags herself in. Grace with clubbing shoulder blocks. Grace tags in Ellering. Assisted Corner Clothesline. Assisted Body Avalanche. Grace sends Dashwood face first into the left boot of Ellering. Assisted Senton Bomb for a two count.

Ellering applies a front face lock. Grace tags herself in. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dashwood fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Grace with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Rayne kicks Grace in the chest. Dashwood rolls Grace over for a two count. Dashwood tags in Rayne. Rayne applies a front face lock. Rayne transitions into the cravate. Rayne with Muay Thai Knee Strikes for a two count. Rayne applies a side headlock. Rayne backs Grace into the turnbuckles. Rayne with a shoulder block. Rayne with a running elbow smash. Rayne tags in Dashwood. Dashwood levels Grace with The Body Avalanche. Dashwood delivers The Taste Of Tenille for a two count. Dashwood tags in Rayne. The Influence steps on Grace’s hair. Meeting Of The Minds. Grace tags in Ellering. Ellering clotheslines Rayne. Ellering with a Leaping European Uppercut. Ellering with a SlingBlade. Machine Gun Chops.

Ellering ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Ellering hits The TKO. Ellering whips Rayne across the ring. Ellering connects with The Sky High for a two count. Ellering tags in Grace. Double Irish Whip. Grace with a Running Crossbody Block. Ellering with a Flying Forearm Smash. Ellering drops Rayne with The STO. Grace lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Konley put Rayne’s foot under the bottom rope behind the referee’s back. Rayne denies The Grace Driver. Cross Rayne/Spotlight Kick Combination for a two count. Grace drives Rayne back first into the turnbuckles. Ellering tags herself in. Following a snap mare takeover, Ellering with a Sliding Dropkick. Ellering with a Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Grace dumps Dashwood out of the ring. Grace gets distracted by Konley. Rayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Grace punches Konley. The Influence plants Ellering with The Double Reverse STO to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Influence via Pinfall

Third Match: Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton w/Ace Austin

Daniels repeatedly kicks the left knee of Fulton. Daniels applies a side headlock. Fulton whips Daniels across the ring. Fulton drops Daniels with a shoulder tackle. Fulton with The Delayed Bodyslam. Daniels dropkicks Fulton. Daniels with a running clothesline. Daniels ducks a clothesline from Fulton. Fulton goes for a Powerslam, but Daniels lands back on his feet. Daniels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Daniels unloads a flurry of right jabs. Fulton reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Daniels side steps Fuln into the turnbuckles. Daniels with a running haymaker. Fulton tumbles to the floor. Daniels hits The Arbain MoonSault. Daniels rolls Fulton back into the ring. Daniels with a Slingshot Elbow Drop for a two count. Daniels with a chop/forearm combination. Daniels transitions into a ground and pound attack. Fulton throws Daniels into the canvas. Fulton drops Daniels with The Big Boot. Fulton with a Running Splash for a two count. Fulton with Three Falling HeadButts for a two count. Fulton repeatedly slams Daniels head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Fulton sends Daniels to the corner. Fulton levels Daniels with The Body Avalanche. Fulton ascends to the top turnbuckle. Fulton applies The Sleeper Hold. Fulton with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Fulton attacks the midsection of Daniels. Fulton whips Daniels across the ring. Daniels drops Fulton with The DDT. Daniels with three flying forearm smashes. Daniels side steps Fulton into the turnbuckles. Daniels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Daniels with The Flying Hurricanrana. Daniels hits The STO for a two count. Fulton with clubbing elbow smashes. Fulton with The Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam for a two count. Fulton uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Austin attacks Daniels behind the referee’s back. Austin starts exchanging forearms with Fulton. Daniels kicks Fulton in the gut. Daniels connects with The Angel Wings for a one count. Daniels is shocked. Daniels kicks Fulton in the face. Daniels with The Tornado Flatliner. Daniels clotheslines the back of Fulton’s neck. Daniels drags Fulton to the corner. Daniels plants Fulton with The BME to pickup the victory.

Winner: Christopher Daniels via Pinfall

Updated IMPACT Bound For Glory 2021 Match Card

1.) Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship

2.) Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

3.) The Call Your Shot Gauntlet (Rich Swann & Brian Myers)

4.) The Winners Of The X-Division Title Tournament For The Vacated IMPACT X-Division Championship

Fourth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. William Morrisey In A Street Fight

Rockers Punches. Morrisey drives his knee into the midsection of Edwards. Morrisey whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards ducks under two clotheslines from Morrisey. Morrisey drops Edwards with The Big Boot. Edwards attacks Morrisey with a trash can lid. Morrisey kicks Edwards in the gut. Morrisey rolls Edwards back into the ring. Morrisey attacks Edwards with a yellow caution sign. Morrisey whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards holds onto the ropes. Edwards sends Morrisey tumbling to the floor. Edwards goes for The Suicide Dive, but Morrisey counters with a caution sign shot. Edwards with another low bridge. Edwards delivers The Suicide Dive. Edwards nails Morrisey with a replica TNA World Title Belt. Edwards pulls out a table from under the ring. Edwards sends Morrisey face first into the table. Morrisey drives his knee into the midsection of Edwards. Morrisey throws Edwards into the steel ring steps.

Morrisey slams Edwards head on the ring stairs. Morrisey goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Edwards with a drop toe hold into the ring stairs. Morrisey regains control of the match during the commercial break. Morrisey levels Edwards with The Body Avalanche. Morrisey repeatedly whips Edwards with the trash can lid. Edwards side steps Morrisey into the turnbuckles. Morrisey denies The Blue Thunder Bomb. Edwards gives Morrisey a trash can lid receipt. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Morrisey. Edwards hits The Blue Thunder Bomb on the trash can. Edwards brings out a barbed wire chair. Morrisey with The Big Boot. Morrisey with a chair shot across the back of Edwards. Morrisey is choking Edwards with the chair. Morrisey with a chair assisted elbow drop. Morrisey punches Edwards in the back.

Morrisey puts Edwards on the top turnbuckle. Morrisey with a straight right hand. Morrisey sets up a chair contraption. Morrisey cracks Edwards with a metal cookie sheet. Alisha Edwards attacks Morrisey with a kendo stick. Edwards PowerBombs Morrisey through the chair contraption for a one count. Morrisey hulks up. Edwards repeatedly whips Morrisey with the kendo stick. Alisha stops Eddie in his tracks. Alisha puts the barbed wire chair in front of Morrisey’s face. Edwards connects with The Boston Knee Party to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose attacks Edwards from behind. Moose Spears Edwards through a table in the corner. Alisha checks on Eddie. Moose dumps Edwards out of the ring. Moose wraps a chair around Edwards neck. Morrisey forces Alisha to watch the carnage. Moose drives Edwards neck first into the steel ring post. Moose delivers multiple chair shots to close the show.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

