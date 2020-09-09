IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/8/20

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Eric Young, Tommy Dreamer, and Alisha Edwards Segment

Eric Young: What you’re looking at is a world class man, a world class athlete, a world class professional wrestler, and most importantly, a world class maniac. Now, Rich Swann. At Slammiversary, you pinned me. You beat me and I had to take immediate action. And what you didn’t realize is, you started the ball rolling, the ball rolled right over you and then the ball rolled right over Eddie Edwards. And the funniest thing to me, is everyone thinks that this wasn’t by design. I told you this was by design. And what you’re looking at, was 100% inevitable.

Alisha Edwards: So, you’re standing here, as a world champion, to some people. But to me, you’re nothing but a coward. A coward that came back to IMAPCT, to make a statement, but instead you decided to injure people. You started with Swann and then you made your way to my husband. I don’t know if you know anything about, Eddie, but Eddie is gonna come back and take what belongs to him. Woah, newsflash, EY, I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen it all. Broken friendships, Eddie almost losing his eye to a baseball bat, and even a douchebag that tried to ruin my marriage. But guess what? I wasn’t afraid of them and I’m not afraid of you. But you want to know something? Eddie, he’s a fighter. And I know for damn sure, it’s only a matter of time until he comes back, whoops your ass, and takes that title from you. You want to know something? There’s one last thing. Let’s make this a little personal, right? We have a little one at home, and because of you, he can’t even hold her, he can’t even take her on walks. Because of you, that’s my family, and that’s everything.

Eric Young: I don’t care.

– Alisha Edwards slaps Eric Young in the face. Young gets Edwards in position for The Spike PileDriver. Tommy Dreamer hits Young with a kendo stick.

Tommy Dreamer: I would be a hypocrite for what i’ve done, and pile driven women in my career, but you don’t know the ramifications or having to wake up next to somebody who has pain in their body for something that you did. This woman is like my family, so is her husband, so is Rich Swann. You want to know why? Because when you left this company, there was men and women that decided to stay, and gave you a home, a place for you to come. And you want to come back here and win the title like that?

You are one hell of a wrestler, but you’re a piece of shit scumbag, that wants to injure guys, and take out their livelihoods. EY, come and do something that somebody’s been saying they’ve been doing for a long time. Take me out, end my damn career. I got some stroke with this company. Me and you, tonight. It ain’t about that title. End my career. Any type of match you want, Extreme Rules, Old School Rules, Hardcore, I don’t give a crap. But i’d be damned if you touch her or injure another person in this company. Come on, EY.

Eric Young: I got an answer for you, you’re gonna be under the pile with the rest of them. You made your last mistake, Dreamer. You’re a punk, her husband is a punk, Rich Swann is a punk. This place belongs to me. ME !!! Do something about it. I’ll see you tonight.

– We see footage of Moose walking inside an airport, he’s on the hunt for EC3.

– Taya Valkyrie is overly giddy about planning the upcoming Demon Wedding with Rosemary and John E. Bravo.

First Match: Chris Bey vs. TJ Perkins

Perkins ducks a clothesline from Bey. Perkins is throwing haymakers at Bey. Perkins slams Bey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Perkins with the irish whip. Perkins with a Back Body Drop. Perkins uppercuts Bey. Perkins whips Bey across the ring. Perkins sends Bey chest first into the canvas. Bey avoids The Sacrifice. Bey with a single leg takedown. Bey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rohit Raju is applauding Bey from the stage. Bey scores the elbow knockdown. Bey is distracted by Raju. Bey uppercuts Perkins. Bey with a forearm smash. Perkins with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Perkins with a Rebound Arm-Drag. Perkins follows that with a Rebound Dropkick. Perkins rolls Bey back into the ring. Perkins prepares for The Frog Splash. Bey uses the referee to his advantage. Perkins applies an arm-bar. Perkins with a shoulder block. Bey denies The Arm-Ringer. Bey rakes the eyes of Perkins. Bey drops Perkins with a Discus Lariat.

Bey has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Bey repeatedly stomps on Perkins chest. Bey with the cover for a two count. Bey continues to glance at Raju. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey with a basement clothesline for a two count. Bey talks smack to Perkins. Bey flexes his muscles. Bey punches Perkins in the back. Bey applies The Gory Bomb. Perkins rolls Bey over for a one count. Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Bey blocks a punch from Perkins. Bey with a judo takedown. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Bey whips Perkins across the ring. Bey applies The Abdominal Stretch.

Perkins goes for a Hip Toss, but Bey lands back on his feet. Perkins blocks a boot from Bey. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Perkins drops Bey with The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins with Three Butterfly Suplexes. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Bey rolls out of the way. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Bey responds with a Spinning Hook Kick. Bey goes for a SpringBoard Cutter, but Perkins counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Bey rolls Perkins over for a two count. Bey applies The Torture Rack. Bey hits The Argentine NeckBreaker for a two count. Perkins catches Bey in mid-air. Bey negates The Detonation Kick. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey goes for a sunset flip, but Perkins rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Pinfall

Locker Room Talk With Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Kylie Rae, and Susie Yung

Brian Myers & Willie Mack Promo

Brian Myers: Willie Mack, look, I think we got off on the wrong foot. So, you may not know who I am. I’m the world’s most professional wrestler, Brian Myers. I’ve wrestled in all 50 states, i’ve crisscrossed this world, 27 times. Do you know how many sky miles I have, Willie Mack? I’ve won championships on PPV. I’ve shared the ring with legends and hall of famers. So you have nothing to be embarrassed about, okay? I beat you, fair and square. And you’re a little upset, and I get it. But you have to understand one thing, there’s a time honored tradition in this business. The handshake, a sign of respect. You shake my hand, give the respect to those that paved the way for guys like you to be in this business, in the first place. So, i’m going to give you an opportunity right now, Willie. Come on out here and make things right and shake my hand.

Willie Mack: I didn’t come out here to shake hands or be professional. As a matter of fact, I’d like to take both my hands, put them around your neck, and shake that once or twice. So, IMPACT management saw what happened the last time we were in the ring together. And you know what? They granted me a rematch, and that rematch is going to be tonight, right now.

Brian Myers: Are you crazy? Look at me, i’m not dressed, I haven’t tanned, I didn’t oil up, my calisthenics. I got a lot of stuff to do before a match. I can’t just have an impromptu match with you because you said.

Willie Mack: Didn’t they always tell you to always bring your gear, if you’re a professional?

Second Match: Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers

Myers wants Mack to shake his hand. Mack blocks a boot from Myers. Mack clotheslines Myers. Mack whips Myers across the ring. Mack scores the elbow knockdown. Mack avoids the apron shoulder block. Mack kicks Myers in the chest. Myers regroups on the outside. Mack with a SlingShot Pescado. Mack rolls Myers back into the ring. Mack with a straight right hand. Myers tumbles to the floor. Myers pulls Mack out of the ring. Myers drives Mack back first into the apron. Myers slams Mack’s head on the apron. Myers tosses Mack inside the ring. Myers transitions into a ground and pound attack. Myers stomps on Mack’s chest.

Myers talks smack to Mack. Myers is choking Mack with his boot. Myers with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Myers drives his knee into Mack’s back. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Mack. Myers with the irish whip. Mack side steps Myers into the turnbuckles. Mack clotheslines Myers. Mack with a Spinning Elbow Strike. Mack bodyslams Myers. Mack with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack pops back on his feet. Mack follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Myers negates The Stunner. Myers rakes the eyes of Mack. Mack with The SpineBuster. Mack with a running forearm smash. Mack is mauling Myers in the corner. Myers delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Myers connects with The Lifting DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Myers via Pinfall

– Jordynne Grace will battle Caleb Konley next week on IMPACT!

Third Match: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Rascalz For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Rascalz dropkicks MCMG off the ring apron before the bell rings. Stereo Suicide Dives. Xavier punches Shelley in the back. Xavier rolls Shelley back into the ring. Wentz with a Running European Uppercut. Xavier with a running elbow smash. Wentz follows that with a Corner Dropkick. Xavier delivers a gut punch. Wentz with a Mid-Kick. Rascalz are double teaming Sabin. Xavier with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wentz with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Xavier with the cover for a two count. Xavier kicks Sabin in the chest. Xavier with a straight right hand. Xavier with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Wentz tags himself in. Wentz with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Wentz hits The PK. Wentz with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Shelley made the blind tag. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Wentz. Sabin blocks a boot from Wentz. Sabin passed the right leg of Wentz over to Shelley. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shelley with a single leg dropkick. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Wentz. Shelley with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Shelley toys around with Wentz. Shelley repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Wentz. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley with the irish whip. Wentz kicks Shelley in the face. Wentz knocks Sabin off the apron. Shelley blocks a boot from Wentz.

MCMG works on the right knee of Wentz. Shelley with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin stops Wentz in his tracks. Sabin with a roll through. Wentz goes for a HeadScissors TakeDown, but Sabin counters with a knee crusher. Sabin stomps on the back of Wentz knees. Sabin kicks Wentz in the back. Sabin drives Wentz back first into the turnbuckles. Shelley tugs on Wentz hair from the apron. Wentz is displaying his fighting spirit. Wentz crawls under Sabin. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin knocks Xavier off the apron. Sabin with a corner clothesline. Shelley with a Hurricanrana/Knee Drop Combination. Sabin follows that with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Xavier. Sabin hits The PK. MCMG continues to target Wentz knees. Sabin tags in Shelley. Shelley hyperextends the left leg of Wentz. Sabin gets Xavier trapped in The Cobra Twist. Shelley applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Xavier with a forearm smash. Xavier breaks the submission with a Standing Shooting Star Press. Wentz unloads a series of palm strikes. Wentz creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin and Xavier are tagged in.

Xavier applies a waist lock. Xavier uppercuts Sabin. Short-Arm Reversal by Xavier. Xavier delivers his combination offense. Following a snap mare takeover, Xavier dropkicks the back of Sabin’s neck. Xavier with a running forearm smash. Xavier SuperKicks Sabin. Xavier drops Sabin with a running back elbow smash for a two count. Shelley rocks Xavier with a forearm smash. Wentz SuperKicks Shelley. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin puts Wentz on the top turnbuckle. Xavier with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Sabin. Xavier catapults Sabin into a boot from Wentz. Wentz with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Xavier goes into the cover for a two count. Xavier tags in Wentz. Xavier SuperKicks Sabin. Wentz with a Ripcord Knee Strike. Sabin dodges The Hot Fire Flame. Xavier with an Axe Kick. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Xavier. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Xavier. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. MCMG connects with The ASCS Rush. MCMG plants Wentz with their Michinoku Driver/Death Valley Driver Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, The Noth attacks MCMG from behind. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton joins the fray. The Good Brothers storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

– Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes will debut The Whole F’N Talk Show next week.

Fourth Match: Taya Valkyrie w/John E. Bravo vs. Tasha Steelz w/Kiera Hogan

A lot of jaw jacking after the bell rings. Rockers Punches. Hogan whips Valkyrie across the ring. Valkyrie drops Steelz with a shoulder tackle. Valkyrie talks smack to Steelz. Steelz drops down on the canvas. Valkyrie lunges over Steelz. Valkyrie with an arm-drag takedown. Valkyrie with a running european uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Valkyrie with a basement dropkick for a two count. Valkyrie toys around with Steelz. Valkyrie punches Steelz in the back. Hogan trips Valkyrie from the outside. Steelz pulls Valkyrie down to the mat. Steelz transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz with a running european uppercut. Steelz drops Valkyrie with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Steelz with a back chop. Steelz applies a side headlock. Steelz goes for a SpringBoard Bulldog, but Valkyrie counters with a SitOut PowerBomb. Valkyrie is distracted by Bravo who’s planning his wedding on the outside. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Valkyrie with Two Open Hand Chops. Valkyrie with a Pop Up Knee Strike for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Steelz. Steelz drops Valkyrie with The Rolling Elbow. Steelz with a running forearm smash. Steelz sends Valkyrie to the corner. Valkyrie uses her feet to create separation. Valkyrie Spears Steelz. Valkyrie connects with The Road To Valhalla to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

– This weeks IMPACT Plus! Flashback Moment Of The Week: Eddie Edwards & EC3 vs. Moose & Mike Bennett from the August 11, 2016 edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

– HEATH is running out of money for his campaign, but Rhino is willing to help out by stealing a big wad of money from Hernandez.

Fifth Match: Eric Young vs. Tommy Dreamer In A Old School Rules Match

Dreamer side steps Young into the turnbuckles. Dreamer with a Hip Toss. Dreamer bodyslams Young. Dreamer grabs a kendo stick. Young delivers a gut punch. Young punches Dreamer in the back. Dreamer reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Young with a shoulder block. Young goes for a Flying Clothesline, but Dreamer counters with a kendo stick shot. Dreamer clotheslines Young over the top rope. Dreamer wraps a steel chain around Young’s eyes. Young drives his knee into the midsection of Dreamer. Young with clubbing blows to Dreamer’s back. Young slams Dreamer’s head on the ring apron. Young sends Dreamer face first into the steel ring post. Young repeatedly stomps on Dreamer’s chest. Young punches Dreamer in the back. Young goes for The Spike PileDriver, but Dreamer counters with a Back Body Drop.

Dreamer launches multiple weapons into the ring. Dreamer rolls Young back into the ring. Dreamer hits Young with a metal cookie sheet. Dreamer puts Young on the top turnbuckle. Dreamer punches Young in the chest. Dreamer goes for The SuperPlex, but Young blocks it. Young bites Dreamer’s forehead. Young sends Dreamer crashing into the canvas. Young is putting the boots to Dreamer. Young catapults Dreamer’s throat under the bottom rope fo a two count. Young blasts Dreamer with a metal cookie sheet. Young delivers a big chair shot. Young goes for The Elbow Drop, but Dreamer gets his feet up in the air. Dreamer hits The Cutter. Young and Dreamer are trading back and forth shots. Dreamer unloads a flurry of left jabs. Dreamer connects with The Bionic Elbow. Dreamer with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count.

Young with a chop block. Young applies The Knee Bar. Dreamer uses the kendo stick to break the submission hold. Young dropkicks the left knee of Dreamer. Young yells at Dreamer. Young wedges a trash can in between the turnbuckles. Dreamer applies a waist lock. Young decks Dreamer with a back elbow smash. Dreamer reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Dreamer with The DDT for a two count. Dreamer pulls out a table from under the ring. Young with the low blow. Young gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Young negates The Spicolli Driver. Young clocks Dreamer with the hockey mask. Young plants Dreamer with The Spike PileDriver to pickup the victory. After the match, Young wraps a steel chair around the left knee of Dreamer. Young repeatedly hits the chair with the kendo stick. Rich Swann throws a crutch into Young’s face. Swann whips Young with the crutch to close the show.

Winner: Eric Young via Pinfall

