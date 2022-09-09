IMPACT Wrestling Results 9/8/22

The Factory

Dallas, Texas

First Match: Aussie Open vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

Aussie Open attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Fletcher with clubbing blows to Austin’s back. Fletcher applies a front face lock. Fletcher tags in Davis. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Senton Splash. Bey rocks Davis with a forearm smash. Davis uppercuts Bey in mid-air. Fletcher stomps on Bey’s chest. Austin kicks Davis in the face. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin showcases his athleticism on the ring apron. Austin blasts Fletcher with The PK. Austin SuperKicks Davis. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Bullet Club rolls Aussie Open back into the ring. Bullet Club gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Davis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Davis sends Austin neck first into the top turnbuckle pad. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher with heavy bodyshots. Fletcher with two bodyslams. Fletcher maintains wrist control. Fletcher goes for a third bodyslam, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin rolls Fletcher over for a two count. Fletcher scores the elbow knockdown. Fletcher is raining down haymakers. Fletcher knocks Bey off the apron. The referee is trying to calm down Bey. Fletcher tags in Davis.

Davis with a forearm smash. Davis kicks Austin in the face. Davis tags in Fletcher. Davis with a knife edge chop. Austin with forearm shivers. Fletcher kicks Austin in the gut. Austin knocks Davis off the apron. Austin lunges over Fletcher. Austin tags in Bey. Bey ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Bey blasts Davis off the apron. Bey punches Fletcher. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Fletcher. Bey kicks the right hamstring of Fletcher. Bey with a Discus Chop. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey with a Leaping Clothesline. Bey with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri to Davis. Bey follows that with a leaping uppercut. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey drops Fletcher with a Roll Through Slice Bread. Bey ducks a clothesline from Davis. Austin with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey dropkicks Davis to the floor. Austin hits The Soar To Glory. Bey with a Knee Smash. Austin with a Twisting Suplex. Bey SuperKick Fletcher. Austin with The House Of Cards. Bey with The Frog Splash for a two count. Austin kicks Davis in the gut. Davis rocks Bey with a forearm smash. Davis blocks a boot from Austin. Bullet Club answers with two forearms. Double Enzuigiri. Fletcher denies The Assisted Cutter. Fletcher SuperKicks Austin. Assisted Pendulum Bomb. Fletcher tags in Davis. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aussie Open via Pinfall

Second Match: Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mickie applies a wrist lock. Mickie with a shoulder block. Mickie grabs a side headlock. Mickie transitions into a side wrist lok. Rose with a forearm smash. Rose side steps Mickie into the turnbuckles. Rose with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Rose hooks the outside leg for a one count. Rose sits on the back of Mickie’s neck. Rose drops her leg on the back of Mickie’s neck for a one count.

Rose applies a wrist lock. Rose with two short-arm clotheslines. Rose ducks a clothesline from Mickie. Mickie with a NeckBreaker. Mickie push kicks Rose away from the corner. Mickie with a Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Mickie with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Rose. Rose decks Mickie with a back elbow smash. Mickie answers with The Mick Kick. Mickie connects with The Mick DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mickie James via Pinfall

Third Match: Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura applies a hammerlock. King with a waist lock takedown. King grapples around Uemura. King paint brushes Uemura. Wrist Lock Exchange. King applies a side headlock. Uemura whips King across the ring. King runs into Uemura. Shoulder Block Exchange. King kicks Uemura in the gut. Side Headlock Exchange. King whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura drops King with a shoulder tackle. King drops down on the canvas. King leapfrogs over Uemura. King with a drop toe hold. King grabs a side headlock. Uemura grabs a side wrist lock. Uemura backs King into the ropes. King signals for the test of strength. King kicks Uemura in the gut. King scores a bodyshot in the corner. King with a knife edge chop. King with the irish whip. Uemura decks King with a back elbow smash. Uemura ducks a clothesline from King. Uemura scores a running forearm knockdown. Uemura with two elbow drops. Uemura bodyslams King. King yanks Uemura off the top turnbuckle.

King has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Uemura kicks King in the face. King sweeps out the legs of Uemura. King kicks Uemura in the chest. King with a Roundhouse Kick for a two count. King applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Uemura with heavy bodyshots. Uemura chops King. King rakes the eyes of Uemura. King with clubbing blows to Uemura’s back. Uemura dropkicks King. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura whips King across the ring. Uemura with two flying forearm smashes. Uemura with a Running Bulldog for a two count. King hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Uemura uppercuts King. Uemura with a double handed chop. Uemura hits The Saito Suplex for a two count.

Uemura dives over King. Uemura blocks a boot from King. King delivers a Scorpion Kick. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from King. King goes for The Sunset Flip, but Uemura lands back on his feet. King drops Uemura with The SpineBuster for a two count. Uemura denies The Royal Flush. Uemura with forearm shivers. King with a Snap Dragon Suplex. King connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. King dumps Uemura out of the ring. King slams Uemura’s head on the steel ring steps. King gets distracted by Mia Yim. King rolls Uemura back into the ring. Uemura ducks a clothesline from King. King denies The O’Connor Roll. King with a double leg takedown. Yim shoves King’s feet off the middle rope. King starts grabbing Yim’s hair. Yim kicks King in the face. Uemura plants King with The Flying Crossbody Block to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yuya Uemura via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Chelsea Green w/Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie w/The Decay

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyrie backs Green into the turnbuckles. Green side steps Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie kicks Green in the face. Valkyrie with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Valkyrie slaps Green in the chest. Valkyrie sends Green to the corner. Valkyrie with a Running Uppercut. Valkyrie with a corner clothesline. Valkyrie follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Valkyrie plays to the crowd. Valkyrie hits The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Green rolls out to the ring apron. Valkyrie with a forearm smash. Green kicks Valkyrie in the face. Grace drags Valkyrie out of the ring. Green rolls Valkyrie back into the ring. Green hooks the outside leg for a two count. Valkyrie with heavy bodyshots. Green whips Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Green repeatedly stomps on Valkyrie’s chest. Green is choking Valkyrie with her boot. Green transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Valkyrie attacks the midsection of Green. Valkyrie with a forearm smash.

Green blocks a boot from Valkyrie. Green makes Valkyrie do a split. Green kicks Valkyrie in the face. Green pulls back the arms of Valkyrie. Valkyrie with elbows into the midsection of Green. Green with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Green follows that with a Curb Stomp into the bottom turnbuckle pad for a two count. Valkyrie side steps Green into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Green. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Green. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie teep kicks Green into the ropes. Valkyrie clotheslines Green. Valkyrie whips Green across the ring. Valkyrie hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Green continues to kick Valkyrie in the face. Green nails Valkyrie with The Pump Kick for a two count. Valkyrie denies The I’m Prettier. Valkyrie with a double leg takedown. Valkyrie with The Bow and Arrow Stomp for a two count. Valkyrie rocks Green with a forearm smash. Purrazzo trips Valkyrie from the outside behind the referee’s back. Rosemary clotheslines the back of Purrazzo’s neck. Valkyrie rolls Green over for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Havok. Green shoves Valkyrie into Havok. Green connects with The I’m Prettier to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Brian Myers (c) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Shoving contest after the bell rings. Gujjar slaps Myers in the face. Gujjar with a double leg takedown. Gujjar transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gujjar slams Myers head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gujjar kicks Myers in the gut. Gujjar with the irish whip. Gujjar with a Leaping Corner Splash. Gujjar sweeps out the legs of Myers. Gujjar with a Knee Drop. Gujjar SuperKicks Myers for a two count. Gujjar with a Vertical Suplex. Myers regroups on the ring apron. Gujjar kicks Myers in the face. Gujjar tugs on Myers hair. Myers drives Gujjar head first into the steel ring post. Myers has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Myers kicks Gujjar in the face. Myers stomps on Gujjar’s chest. Myers poses for the crowd. Following a snap mare takeover, Myers drives his knee into Gujjar’s back. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Gujjar with heavy bodyshots. Gujjar whips Myers across the ring.

Myers kicks Gujjar in the chest. Gujjar ducks a clothesline from Myers. Gujjar hits The SlingBlade. Gujjar with a forearm smash. Gujjar drives his knee into the midsection of Myers. Gujjar clotheslines Myers. Gujjar scores the elbow knockdown. Gujjar with a Spinning Back Kick. Gujjar with a Pump Kick. Gujjar follows that with a Ripcord Knee. Gujjar with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Gujjar. Gujjar holds onto the ropes. Myers blocks a boot from Gujjar. Gujjar with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gujjar ducks a clothesline from Myers. Gujjar SuperKicks Myers for a two count. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Gujjar. Myers connects with The Implant DDT for a two count. Myers grabs the Digital Media Title. A tug of war breaks out in the ring. Gujjar clocks Myers with the digital title which forces the disqualification. After the match, Gujjar walks away with the Digital Media Title.

Winner: Still IMPACT Digital Media Champion, Brian Myers via Disqualification

Sixth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. HEATH

Edwards immediately attacks Heath before the bell rings. Edwards repeatedly stomps on Heath’s chest. Heath with a chop/haymaker combination. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Heath with two flying forearm smashes. Heath sends Edwards to the corner. Heath with a running shoulder block. Heath whips Edwards across the ring. Heath goes for a flying forearm smash, but Edwards bails out to the floor. Heath is throwing haymakers at Edwards. Heath slams Edwards head on the ring apron. Edwards with a Sliding Knee Strike. Edwards is raining down haymakers. Edwards uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Edwards abuses the referee’s five count. Edwards unloads two knife edge chops. Heath kicks Edwards in the gut. Heath with a straight right hand. Edwards answers with a thumb to the eye. Edwards rakes the eyes of Heath. Edwards whips Heath across the ring. Heath kicks Edwards in the chest. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Edwards clotheslines Heath for a two count. Edwards stomps on Heath’s back. Edwards with a Knee Drop. Following a snap mare takeover, Edwards stomps on Heath’s face. Edwards sends Heath to the corner.

Heat kicks Edwards in the face. Heath with rapid fire haymakers. Edwards unloads two knife edge chops. Heath with a Flapjack. Heath clotheslines Edwards over the top rope. Edwards has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Edwards repeatedly stomps on Heath’s chest. Heath with heavy bodyshots. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Edwards applies a rear chin lock. Edwards HeadButts Heath. Edwards poses for the crowd. Edwards with a corner clothesline for a two count. Heath rolls Edwards over for a two count. Edwards clotheslines Heath for a two count. Heath with forearm shivers. Edwards drives his knee into the midsection of Heath. Edwards whips Heath across the ring. Heath ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Edwards and Heath are trading back and forth shots.

Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Heath with a Jumping Knee Strike. Heath with a Leg Lariat. Heath kicks Edwards in the gut. Heath drops Edwards with an Elevated DDT for a two count. Edwards denies The Wake Up Call. Heath avoids The Boston Knee Party. Heath connects with The Wake Up Call. Heath gets distracted by Mike Bennett. Heath nails Bennett with a Wake Up Call. Edwards delivers a low blow behind the referee’s back. Edwards plants Heath with The Boston Knee Party to pickup the victory. After the match, Edwards calls out Josh Alexander to the ring. Edwards says that he’s here to help Alexander. He was plagued by the adulation of the audience and the empty promises from IMPACT Wrestling. He could see clearly and so could Alexander. Edwards wants to know which side of the war Alexander is going to be on. Alexander says that he doesn’t want to wait for Bound For Glory. Alexander kicks Bennett in the face. Alexander and Edwards starts trading haymakers. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. King kicks Alexander in the back. King tees off on Alexander. Honor No More demolishes Alexander, Heath and Rich Swann to close the show.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

