First Match: Rosemary w/Jessica Havok vs. Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans

Rosemary with a waist lock go-behind. Rosemary goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Steelz holds onto the ropes. Steelz with The Rolling Elbow. Steelz whips Rosemary across the ring. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Rosemary goes for The German Suplex, but Steelz rolls him over for a two count. Rosemary blocks a punch from Steelz. Steelz denies The Exploder Suplex. Rosemary starts biting Steelz forehead. Rosemary with The Release German Suplex. Rosemary is fired up. Steelz side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Rosemary decks Steelz with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Steelz avoids The Missile Dropkick. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s chest. Steelz slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz with a knife edge chop. Steelz with a leaping back elbow smash. Steelz follows that with a lifting uppercut.

Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK for a two count. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Rosemary with elbows into the midsection of Steelz. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Steelz with a Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Steelz transitions into a ground and pound attack. Steelz scores two right jabs. Rosemary grabs Steelz face. Rosemary drops Steelz with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Steelz denies The Wing Clipper. Steelz thrust kicks the midsection of Rosemary. Steelz hits The SpringBoard Bulldog for a two count. Rosemary avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Steelz dodges The Spear. Rosemary denies The Pump Kick. Steelz fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Steelz uppercuts Rosemary. Side Step Display. Steelz with an Apron Enzuigiri. Steelz dives over Rosemary. Rosemary connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Evans attacks The Decay from behind. Steelz walks away with the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Winner: Rosemary via Pinfall

Second Match: Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson w/DOC Gallows In A Bunkhouse Brawl Match

Swann ducks under two clotheslines from Anderson. Swann lands The SomerSault Plancha. Swann sends Anderson through the wedged board. Swann attacks Good Brothers with a trash can lid. Swann with The Buzzsaw Kick to Anderson. Swann continues to crack Gallows with the trash can lid. Anderson kicks Swann in the gut. Anderson brings Swann up the ramp way. Anderson uppercuts Swann. Swann sends Anderson ribs first into the edge of the ring frame. Swann is throwing haymakers at Gallows. Swann kicks Gallows in the nuts. Swann gets Anderson’s arms trapped to the bottom rope. Anderson suffers the same fate as Gallows. Swann wraps a bull rope around Gallows and Anderson’s necks. Swann whips Anderson shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Swann SuperKicks Gallows. Swann with a straight right hand. Anderson attacks Swann from behind. Anderson gives Swann a trash can lid receipt. Anderson with a Vertical Suplex on the ramp way. Anderson has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Anderson stomps on Swann’s back. Anderson wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Swann sends Anderson face first into the wedged chair. Short-Arm Reversal by Anderson. Anderson with a forearm smash. Anderson uppercuts Swann. Anderson repeatedly throws Swann into the other board. Anderson goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Swann ducks out of the way. Anderson with a trash can lid shot. Anderson punches Swann. Swann avoids The Bronco Buster.

Swann has Anderson trapped on the middle turnbuckle. Swann with an Apron Enzuigiri. Swann with three trash can lid shots. Swann ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Swann drops Anderson with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Swann with a running back heel kick. Swann follows that with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Gallows trips Swann from the outside. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Swann denies The GunStunn. Swann with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Anderson avoids The Phoenix Splash. Anderson with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Gallows rolls a table into the ring. Swann with The Windmill Kick. Swann lays Anderson flat on the table. Swann is raining down haymakers. Gallows trips Swann behind the referee’s back. Anderson connects with The Avalanche GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Anderson via Pinfall

Third Match: Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

Bey is playing mind games with Finlay. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Bey. Finlay unloads two knife edge chops. Bey delivers a gut punch. Bey with a straight right hand. Finlay slams Bey’s head on the ring apron. Finlay avoids The Tiger Feint Kick. Finlay goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey showcases his speed and agility. Finlay tugs on Bey’s hair. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Finlay’s back. Finlay scores the elbow knockdown. Finlay with a Senton Splash for a two count. Bey regroups on the outside. Bey dodges The Slingshot Pescado. Bey kicks Finlay in the chest. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a one count.

Bey is throwing haymakers at Finlay. Bey backs Finlay into the ropes. Bey slaps Finlay in the chest. Chop Exchange. Bey with a thumb to the eye. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey uppercuts back of Finlay’s neck for a two count. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey follows that with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Finlay denies The Art Of Finesse. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay with Three Running Uppercuts for a two count. Bey denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Bey with a back elbow smash. Finlay hits The Urange BackBreaker for a two count. Finlay applies The STF. Finlay transitions into The Omoplata. Bey puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bey with an inside cradle for a two count.

Bey teep kicks Finlay into the turnbuckles. Bey ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Bey dives over Finlay. Bey drops Finlay with The SpineBuster for a two count. Bey unloads a series of mid-kicks. Finlay dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Finlay sends Bey to the corner. Bey decks Finlay with a back elbow smash. Bey goes for the leverage rollup, but only gets a two count because of Juice Robinson shoved Bey’s foot off the middle rope. Bey is livid. Finlay connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, Hikuleo rocks Robinson with a forearm smash. Hikuleo drops Finlay with The Big Boot. Juice Jabs. Bey attacks Robinson with a steel chair. Hikuleo ChokeSlams Robinson. Bey wraps the chair around the right ankle of Robinson. Assisted Foot Stomp on the chair.

Winner: David Finlay via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin

Williams ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Williams applies a waist lock. Maclin backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Maclin with rapid fire back elbow smashes. Maclin repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. Maclin whips Williams across the ring. Maclin catches Williams in mid-air. Maclin with The Vertical Suplex. Maclin stomps on Williams back. Maclin whips Williams across the ring. Maclin drops Williams with The Kitchen Sink. Maclin with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Maclin with The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Maclin talks smack to Williams. Williams attacks the midsection of Maclin. Williams unloads four knife edge chops. Maclin drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Maclin sends Williams to the corner. Williams kicks Maclin in the face.

Williams is throwing haymakers at Maclin. Maclin kicks Williams in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Maclin brings Williams to the corner. Williams side steps Maclin into the turnbuckles. Williams with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams with The Release German Suplex. Maclin goes for The Uranage Slam, but Williams counters with a deep arm-drag. Williams drops Maclin with The Canadian Leg Sweep for a two count. Williams with a basement knee strike. Williams with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Williams follows that with The Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor. Williams rolls Maclin back into the ring. Williams with a shoulder block. Williams hits The SlingShot CodeBreaker. Williams prepares for The Canadian Destroyer. Williams gets distracted by TJ Perkins, Fallah Bahh, No Way Jose and The Conga Line. Maclin connects with Mayhem For All to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Moose w/William Morrisey vs. Eddie Edwards

Edwards shoves Moose. Edwards ducks a clothesline from Moose. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Moose drops Edwards with The Pump Kick. Moose unloads two knife edge chops. Edwards with a running elbow smash. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Moose drops Edwards with a shoulder tackle. Moose is lighting up Edwards chest. Machine Gun Chops from Edwards. Edwards slides out of the irish whip from Moose. Moose fires off another pump kick. Edwards sends Moose tumbling to the floor. Edwards with a chop/forearm combination. Moose slams the right shoulder of Edwards on the top rope. Moose sends Edwards shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Moose starts choking Edwards in the corner. Moose abuses the referee’s five count. Moose punches Edwards in the back. Moose dumps Edwards out of the ring. Moose drives Edwards shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Moose has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Moose with a running elbow smash. Edwards answers with a running cross chop. Moose kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Moose refuses to stay down. Moose with a Pump Kick. Second Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Moose HeadButts Edwards. Edwards with an Inside Out Lariat. Edwards goes for The Boston Knee Party, but Moose counters with The PowerBomb. Edwards side steps Moose into the turnbuckles. Edwards connects with The Boston Knee Party for a two count. Morrisey puts Moose’s boot on the bottom rope. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Moose plants Edwards with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose and Morrisey gangs up on Edwards. Chris Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Sabin dodges The Big Boot. Sabin drops Morrisey with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabin with a Running Enzuigiri to Moose. Sabin is raining down haymakers. Brian Myers floors Sabin with The Roster Cut. Sam Beale and Zicky Dice joins the fray. Josh Alexander evens the odds with Three German Suplex’s.

Alexander nails Myers with The C4 Spike. Madman Fulton uppercuts Alexander. Fulton goes for The Powerslam, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander kicks Fulton in the gut. Alexander goes for another C4 Spike, but Austin counters with The Assisted Enzuigiri. Austin and Fulton connects with their ChokeSlam/Fold Combination. Christian Cage tees off on Austin and Fulton. Cage denies The Chokeslam. Cage drops Fulton with The Killswitch. Cage and Edwards are lighting up Austin’s chest. Edwards dumps Austin out of the ring. Morrisey drops Edwards with The Big Boot. Cage and Austin are brawling on the outside. Alisha Edwards attacks Moose and Morrisey with a kendo stick. Morrisey goes for The Chokeslam, but Sami Callihan gets in the way. Callihan gives Edwards a baseball bat. Callihan and Edwards lays out Moose and Morrisey with baseball bats. Cage tries to play peacemaker with Callihan and Edwards to close the show.

Winner: Moose via Pinfall

