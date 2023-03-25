– Friday’s Impact Wrestling Sacrifice event aired live from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

– The Countdown To Sacrifice pre-show opened up with Eddie Edwards defeating Bhupinder Gujjar. Edwards won with the Boston Knee Party.

– Gia Miller interviewed Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian about teaming with Steve Maclin instead of Josh Alexander tonight.

– Rosemary defeated Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King. King’s partner Taylor Wilde tried to provide a distraction, but Jessicka took her out and Rosemary finished King with a Spear for the pin.

– The main Sacrifice card opens up with Mike Bailey defeating Jonathan Gresham in a lengthy back & forth match that started with a stalemate and counters. At one point they both came close to missing the 10 count, but then Bailey won with the reverse Figure Four.

– Director of Authority Santino Marella bans Moose from ringside in the next match when Moose admits he plans to help Brian Myers win.

– Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to retain. Myers came close to getting the win after a Spear, but Hendry came back with a Cutter and the Standing Ovation finisher for the pin.

– Knockouts World Champion Mickie James sits down with Gia Miller and Santino Marella to discuss her injury situation. You can click here for full details or watch below.

– Deonna Purrazzo defeated Gisele Shaw. Savannah Evans and Jai Vidal came to the ring with Shaw. Shaw distracted the referee early on, allowing Vidal to get a cheap shot in on Purrazzo. Purrazzo ended up getting the win with Venus de Milo for the submission. After the match, Evans attacks Purrazzo but Tasha Steelz makes her return to save Purrazzo. Steelz takes out Evans and Vidal.

– PCO defeated Kenny King. Eddie Edwards accompanied King to the ring. King attacked PCO during his entrance, then Edwards distracted PCO from ringside, allowing King to hit a big dive to the floor. PCO hit a dive to the floor, and later took a powerbomb to the exposed concrete after King removed the padding. PCO kept coming at King, so Edwards tossed a kendo stick in the ring for the distraction. King took advantage and hit PCO with a chair shot to the back but PCO punched though the chair to deck King for the pin.

– A promo airs for Jody Threat coming soon to Impact.

– Steve Maclin spoke with Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian backstage and promised to get the job done tonight in the main event.

– Impact X Division Champion Trey Miguel defeated Lince Dorado to retain. Lots of X Division action in this match. Dorado hit Lucha Lit at one point but Miguel rolled to the floor to avoid the pin. Miguel ended up trapping Dorado on the mat and holding the pin to retain.

– TMDK speaks from backstage and declare that they will win the Impact World Tag Team titles tonight.

– Impact World Tag Team Champions The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) defeated TMDK (Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito) to retain. The champs started hot with double team offense but TMDK slowed things down and kept Ace on one side of the ring. After more back & forth, Ace and Bey hit The Art of Finesse into The Fold on Tito for the win.

– Bully Ray defeated Tommy Dreamer in the first-ever Busted Open match, which was a First Blood match. Bully hit Dreamer with a cheap chair shot to start. They used chairs, ring steps, a replica title belt, a step ladder, thumbtacks, a cheese grater, and other items. Former NHL Detroit Red Wing star Darren McCarty was at ringside when Bully threw a beer in his face. McCarty tried to fight but security held him back. At one point Dreamer brought the tacks out but he accidentally hit the referee with a corner splash, then was forced to cheese grate Bully’s head. Bully started bleeding but John Skyler and Jason Hotch ran down to give him a towel to stop the bleeding. Dreamer took them both out but Bully threw tacks in his eyes. Dreamer went to use the grater again but Bully pleaded with him, which allowed Bully to hit a low blow. Bully made Dreamer bleed by sending him into the ring post, then he hid his own blood as the referee woke back up to see Dreamer bleeding. After the match, Dreamer was triple teamed until Yuya Uemura made the save but he was also beat down. McCarty hopped the barrier and started brawling with Bully until Hotch and Skyler attacked from behind. Impact President Scott D’Amore then returned but it was too late as Bully put McCarty through a table with a powerbomb. D’Amore brought back-up in the form of Heath, Rhino, Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham and Joe Hendry. D’Amore then shocked everyone by hitting a Canadian Destroyer on Hotch.

– Time Machine’s Kushida and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Steve Maclin, Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian in the main event. This was lots of back & forth, quick action. The finish saw Shelley hit Shellshock on Maclin, then Kushida made Maclin tap with the Hoverboard Lock for the win. After the match, Time Machine celebrated while Maclin and Kazarian argued.

