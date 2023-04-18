Impact Wrestling returned to the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto on Monday night for the post-Rebellion TV tapings, which should air on April 20 and April 27. Below are full spoilers:

* Heath and Rhino defeated Jack Price and Shogun

* Kenny King defeated Channing Decker

* The Motor City Machine Guns and KUSHIDA defeated Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham and X-Division Champion Trey Miguel

* Alisha Edwards defeated Tara Rising. After the match, hometown star Jody Threat came out and confronted Edwards

* Moose defeated Yuya Uemura. Brian Myers was with Moose while Bhupinder Gujjar was with Uemura

* Frankie Kazarian defeated John Skyler and Jason Hotch

* Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry retained over Big Brother Canada star Sheldon Jean

* Impact World Champion Steve Maclin held a Changing of the Guard ceremony. Impact President Scott D’Amore interrupted and said if Maclin wants to wrestle a Canadian, he must face PCO at Under Siege on May 26. PCO came out to put Shera and Champagne Singh through a table

* Jordynne Grace defeated Masha Slamovich

* Johnny Swinger defeated El Dinerico (Zicky Dice)

* Impact World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated The Design’s Angels and Kon in a non-title match. Sami Callihan came out and chased Deaner away

* Jody Threat defeated Seleziya Sparx

* Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo retained over Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde. Wilde and KiLynn King attacked Purrazzo after the match until Jordynne Grace made the save

* Impact World Champion Steve Maclin called PCO out to give him an early title shot instead of waiting for Under Siege. Champagne Singh and Shera attacked PCO instead. Director of Authority Santino Marella booked PCO vs. Singh for right now

* PCO defeated Champagne Singh

* Sami Callihan defeated Brian Myers in a Street Fight

