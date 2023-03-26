Impact Wrestling returned to St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on Saturday night for tapings to air on upcoming Impact TV episodes. Below are spoilers, courtesy of reader Phoenix Bradenburg plus MrEddyG and Impact Asylum:

* Phoenix said there may be a match/segment or two that is missing here

* These should begin airing 4/6 as the 3/30 show is a live episode for Multiverse United build, then these would also cover the Rebellion go-home show on 4/13

* Brian Myers defeated Jack Price in a match taped for Before The Impact

* El Reverso defeated Johnny Swinger in a match taped for Before The Impact

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) defeated TMDK (Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito) in a non-title match

* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham ended when X-Division Champion Trey Miguel interfered. The winner was to challenge Miguel at Rebellion

* Jody Threat defeated Tara Rising. This was Threat’s debut and a squash

* Eddie Edwards defeated PCO. Edwards pulled the referee in front of him at one point and the referee went down. Alisha Edwards then used a kendo stick on PCO, and Edwards finished him off as the referee was waking back up

* Tommy Dreamer, Yuya Uemura and former NHL player Darren McCarty defeated Bully Ray, Jason Hotch and John Skyler when McCarty pinned Skyler

* Josh Alexander came to the ring with his wife and son to relinquish the Impact World Title. His arm was in a sling. Impact President Scott D’Amore was there, and Steve Maclin and Kushida to build to their Rebellion match for the vacant title. Alexander went to hand the title over to D’Amore but his son grabbed it firs. Maclin ended up yelling at Alexander’s son, saying his father is a coward. D’Amore wasn’t happy with Maclin

* Kenny King defeated Frankie Kazarian. Bully Ray and some heels were at ringside for King, while Tommy Dreamer and some babyfaces were out for Kazarian. Brian Myers distracted the referee while Moose hit a Spear on Kazarian so King could win. After the match, the heels beat up all the babyfaces

* Laredo Kid defeated Lince Dorado, Black Taurus and Rich Swann in a Fatal 4 Way. Kid got a big reaction for his return and quick pin on Taurus

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde defeated Jessicka

* Impact Digital Champion Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango defeated Sami Callihan and Alan Angels. Hendry pinned Angels for the win. After the match, The Design attacked but Director of Authority Santino Marella made the save and hit Angels with The Cobra

* Miyu Yamashita defeated Killer Kelly. Impressive debut for Miyu

* Tasha Steelz defeated Gisele Shaw. This match went long with Shaw dominating most of it

* Rhino and Heath defeated Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera. Singh tried to buy off referee Cameron Adamson, the referee with no legs, but he wasn’t having it. Singh shoved him, but Rhino and Heath took him out. Rhino hit the Gore on Shera for the win. They went into the crowd to pose for photos to end the show

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.