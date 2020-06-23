Impact Wrestling Spoilers & Notes for Tonight and Next Week

Below is what is set to air on tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS, plus a look at what is scheduled to air next Tuesday night, courtesy of Fightful Select:
Tonight:
* Tasha Steelz vs. Neveah
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Alisha Edwards
* Johnny Swinger pitches a tag team with Rich Swann and arm wrestles Hernandez
* Doc Gallows’ TNA debut is covered on the Flashback moment
* Eddie Edwards vs. Madman Fulton
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Susie (Su Yung)
* Willie Mack and The Deaners vs. Johnny Swinger, Rohit Raju and a mystery partner
* The North set their sights on Ken Shamrock
* Kylie Rae, Moose, Ace Austin
* Impact runs another teaser involving released WWE wrestlers. This one has the same intro as one of EC3’s vignettes on his YouTube
* There is an Aces & Eights tease to close the show
Next Week:
* Keira Hogan vs. Naveah
* Moose defends the TNA Title against Crazzy Steve
Remember to join us for full Impact coverage later on.
