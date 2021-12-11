Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the fifth entrant for the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles.

PWG announced on Friday night that Black Taurus will be participating in the 2022 BOLA tournament. He joins Jonah, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood and Lio Rush as the first five confirmed participants.

This will be the second BOLA for Taurus. He made his PWG debut in a six-man match at PWG Sixteen in July 2019, but made his BOLA debut that same year, losing to Darby Allin on Day 1, and then participating in a 10-man tag team match on Day 2. Taurus then returned to PWG for a loss to PWG World Champion Bandido at Mystery Vortex 7 back in August, and teamed with Demonic Flamita for a loss to PWG Tag Team Champions Malakai Black and Brody King at Threemendous VI on September 26.

Taurus is currently working for Impact Wrestling, as a member of The Decay, and he’s also working for AAA, among other promotions. He defeated Hernandez at the Impact Wrestle House II Thanksgiving special, and teamed with LA Park and Rey Escorpion for a six-man loss to Cain Velasquez, Pagano and Psycho Clown at AAA TripleMania Regia II on December 4.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years, but there’s no word on who else will be announced by PWG in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned for more.

