AAA held its TripleMania XXIX event on Saturday night from Mexico City, Mexico.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo won the Reina de Reinas Title from Faby Apache after interference from Lady Maravilla.

The finish saw Purrazzo give Apache the package piledriver. Lady Shani tried to run in, but Maravilla dropkicked her. Purrazzo locked in an arm bar for the win.