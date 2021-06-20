Jessicka Havok and Sami Callihan got engaged earlier today.

Havok shared the news on Instagram. She wrote the following caption:

“So, I just ended a live stream of the Mothman statue at the Mothman museum, just to have Sami on one knee when I turned around. I almost couldn’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed with happiness. I didn’t know how to react, so I started crying. Lol, tears of joy. I don’t know what to say. P.S. I said ‘yes.’”

At the Slammiversary PPV event next month, Callihan is scheduled to face Impact World Champion Kenny Omega with the title on the line.