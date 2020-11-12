The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel) are reportedly headed to WWE.

As noted earlier this week, the group finished up with Impact Wrestling at the last set of TV tapings and their final match will be next Tuesday night. Now WrestlingInc reports that all three wrestlers are headed to WWE. The news was also reported by Wrestling Observer Radio.

The group has a standing offer from WWE, and while they have not officially put ink to paper, it is just considered a formality and they are expected to be WWE NXT Superstars soon.

Next week’s Impact will see World Champion Rich Swann team with Trey to face Dez and Wentz in tag team action. This will be the final Impact match for The Rascalz.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.