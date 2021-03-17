Several Impact Wrestling stars are apparently headed to overseas to work for other promotions soon.

George Iceman revealed during his “Iceman’s Intel” segment on last night’s new episode of Before The Impact that “key performers” from Impact are in talks to go overseas to do business.

There’s no word on which wrestlers might be going to work for other promotions, but with NJPW stars FinJuice holding the Impact World Tag Team Titles, it’s being speculated that we could see some Impact stars work for New Japan Pro Wrestling soon.

Iceman advised fans to keep their eyes and ears open in the coming weeks. You can see the full segment below:

.@IamGeorgeIceman has revealed that key performers in IMPACT Wrestling are in talks to go overseas to do business. #BTIonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/r8FxcitBzt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2021

