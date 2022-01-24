The weekend Impact Wrestling tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida were reportedly hit hard by COVID-19.

Impact officials dealt with a lot of issues related to COVID-19 at the tapings on Friday and Saturday, according to PWInsider. A number of talent and staff missed the tapings due to medical protocols, whether it was testing positive for COVID-19 or being in close contact with someone who had tested positive.

It was noted by one Impact source that the COVID issues this past weekend were the “worst they had seen” in a long time, and that there were a lot of pivots & re-writes over the course of the week.

