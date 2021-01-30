The following press release was sent to Wrestling Headlines announcing that IMPACT Wrestling will be available to watch on Facebook and Youtube for fans who live in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Full details can be found below.

From this coming Wednesday, weekly episodes of IMPACT! will be available to stream on Facebook and YouTube in the UK and Ireland, within hours of the American broadcast!

This is the new way to watch the UK premiere of IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly show.

It can also be seen on IMPACT Plus and there will be an encore presentation on 5Star late night on Fridays. PPVs will remain on FITE.