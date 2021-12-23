A special holiday edition of Impact Wrestling has been announced for tonight.

The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monumental matches that defined the year for Impact. The first part of the 2021 Year End Awards will also be revealed tonight. Impact will announce the winners for Male Tag Team of the Year, Knockout of the Year, and Knockouts Match of the Year.

Next Thursday’s Impact will also be a special New Year’s edition. That episode will feature The Best of 2021 Part 2, along with more winners in the 2021 Year End Awards. Regular Impact programming should resume on January 6 for the Hard To Kill go-home episode.

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode at 7pm ET will feature a bonus match from the recent Throwback Throwdown II event as Pelvis Wesley (Heath) with Colonel Corn (John E. Bravo) takes on DJ 2 Large (Impact World Champion Moose) in a battle of two of the top musical talents from IPWF (Impact Professional Wrestling Federation). The Impact In 60 post-show at 10pm will feature a look back at one of the most violent and sadistic match types in Impact – Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun.

