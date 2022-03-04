Impact Wrestling is bringing Ultimate X to WrestleCon.

Impact announced today that Ultimate X will return for their Multiverse of Matches show at WrestleCon on Friday, April 1 from the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX. Participants have not been announced as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

This will be the 46th Ultimate X match in Impact/TNA history. The last Ultimate X bout was the first-ever women’s contest at Hard To Kill in January, which saw Tasha Steelz defeat Rosemary, Lady Frost, Jordynne Grace, Alisha Edwards, and Chelsea Green. The last Ultimate X bout for the X Division took place at Slammiversary in July 2021, and featured then-champion Josh Alexander retaining his title over Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams and current champion Trey Miguel.

Impact will present two shots that Friday night at WrestleCon. Multiverse of Matches will begin at 9pm ET, and the throwback-style IPWF (Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation) show is scheduled to begin at midnight.

Besides Ultimate X, Impact has already announced a tag team match for Multiverse of Matches with Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers taking on ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes. This will be the second match of the night for The Briscoes as they are scheduled to defend earlier in the night at ROH Supercard of Honor.

Other names advertised for Multiverse of Matches are Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, Tasha Steelz, Eric Young, Rhino, Jordynne Grace, Ace Austin, Chelsea Green, Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona, ROH Women’s World Champion & AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Impact World Champion Moose, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, and Impact X Division Champion Trey Miguel.

The retro stars on the IPWF roster for that night include Bill Ding (Trey Miguel), DJ 2 Large (Moose), Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows), Chad 2Badd (Karl Anderson), Ladybird Johnson (Havok), Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace), Rip Rayzor (Ace Austin), Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne) and others.

Impact will also host meet & greets before and after their WrestleCon shows. Additional matches and appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.

