The first Pit Fight in Impact Wrestling has been announced.

Mike Bailey and Kenny King have feuded for a few weeks now. Tonight’s Impact episode saw King visit Bailey’s dojo in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where he attacked the students there. Bailey cut a backstage promo on King, and said his students have more heart than King ever will.

Bailey then issued King to a Pit Fight, presumably for Hard To Kill. Bailey said they can take the ring ropes down, tape up, and the only way to win is by knock out or submission.

This will be the third singles match between Bailey and King. When Bailey was the Impact X-Division Champion, he retained over King on the September 1 Impact episode. Bailey then defeated King in a standard singles match for the X-Division Title Tournament on the November 3 Impact episode.

This looks to be the first Pit Fight bout in Impact. WWE has held two similar matches, called the Fight Pit.

The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card, along with the aforementioned clips:

Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title

Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

Impact X-Division Title Match

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

#1 Contender’s Four-Way

Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact Knockouts World Title.

Pit Fight

Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King

No ropes, must win by KO or submission.

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

.@KennyKingPb2 showed up in Montreal, Quebec to cause more problems for @SpeedballBailey in the form of a BEATDOWN on multiple wrestling students! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yVOL4cX1br — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2023

