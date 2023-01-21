Impact Wrestling taped their February 2 episode on Friday night from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. There’s no word yet on if these spoilers will air in the order they were taped. You can click here for the February 9 spoilers from Friday night. Impact will tape two more episodes on Saturday night. Below are full spoilers from the New Year’s Revolution taping to air on February 2:

* Gia Miller and Tom Hannifan were on commentary

* David Penzer did ring announcing and led the crowd in a 10-bell salute for Jay Briscoe

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Aidan Prince. After the match, Gresham said his favorite promotion closed so he had to look for something better, and here he is. He challenged Mike Bailey to a match at No Surrender

* Mike Bailey defeated Raj Singh. After the match, Bailey accepted Gresham’s challenge for No Surrender

* Matthew Rehwoldt came out to replace Gia Miller on commentary

* Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated Kevin Knight and Kushida

* Gisele Shaw defeated Savannah Evans. After the match, Shaw cut a promo and is now known as the Black Widow of the Knockouts division. Shaw has the Impact spotlight now and doesn’t care if Chelsea Green, Tasha Steelz or The Influence are gone

* Crazzy Steve defeated Sheldon Jean. Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel attacked Steve after the match. Miguel grabbed spray paint but Steve blocked it. Steve sprayed the paint on his own face, causing Miguel to retreat

* Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray came out for a heel promo. He ranted on how no one likes him, how he wasn’t in the Golden Six Shooter match, about Santino Marella, Tommy Dreamer, and more. Ray said Dreamer probably dislikes him but that’s OK because he’s never liked Dreamer. He called Dreamer a liar, the biggest phony in the business, and the bad guy who now wants to be loved by everyone. Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James interrupted. James said Ray is the real snake, not Dreamer. She said Ray has always wanted people to tell him like it is, so that’s what she’s doing now. James wanted to see Ray leave this ring and Impact for good. Ray threatened to smack the smile off James’ face. Ray asked if she remembers what happened last week when he slammed her, and he will do it again but worse because he’s done worst to most women’s wrestlers, and James is nowhere near as good as they were. Ray said he could’ve taken the high road but he’s taking the low road, or the tramp. James slapped Ray, and then he scooped her for a slam. Jason Hotch and John Skyler brought a table out to put James through it, but Dreamer made the save with a kendo stick. Dreamer proposed he and James vs. Skyler and Hotch right now. Santino came out and said while Dreamer is unable to make matches, he can, and he will. Santino made James and Dreamer vs. Skyler and Hotch for “next week” with Bully banned from ringside

* Kenny King defeated Johnny Swinger. King cut a brief promo and put all Impact champions on notice

* The Design (Deaner, Angels, Big Kon) and Sami Callihan defeated Rich Swann, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemara and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.