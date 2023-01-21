Impact Wrestling taped their February 9 episode on Friday night from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. There’s no word yet on if these spoilers will air in the order they were taped. You can click here for the February 2 spoilers from Friday night. Impact will tape two more episodes on Saturday night. Below are full spoilers from the New Year’s Revolution taping to air on February 9:

* Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan were on commentary

* David Penzer did ring announcing

* Brian Myers defeated Dirty Dango to qualify for the #1 Contender Fatal 4 Way at No Surrender

* Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) came to the ring and cut a promo on how she has the rest of the Knockouts division shaking in their boots, and how Jordynne Grace has had such a fall from the top

* Jordynne Grace defeated Steph De Lander

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie defeated Killer Kelly and Taylor Wilde in a non-title match. Taya pinned Kelly to win, and Wilde threw a tarot card to Kelley before deciding not to save her. Father James Mitchell came out and said hello to The Death Dollz. He said Jessicka reminds him of someone from his past. He also talked about how his boss is unhappy with Rosemary because she’s gone too long without showing respect to the boss, and if the boss isn’t happy, no one is. Mitchell puts a hex on Rosemary. NWA’s Allysin Kay and Marti Belle, known as The Hex, then rushed the ring and left The Death Dollz laying. Mitchell did his maniacal laugh from the stage as Kay and Belle posed over the champions

* PCO defeated Mahabali Shera to qualify for the #1 Contender Fatal 4 Way at No Surrender

* Knockouts World Champion Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer defeated Jason Hotch and John Skyler. James pinned Hotch for the finish. Bully Ray came out to attack Dreamer after the match. Ray stared James down but Masha Slamovich came through the crowd and hit James with her finisher. Ray nodded at Slamovich but she left by herself

* Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry retained over Matt Cardona. Brian Myers tried to interfere at one point but it back-fired and he accidentally hit Cardona with the belt. Moose tried to hit Hendry with a Spear after the match but he hit Cardona instead

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns retained their Impact World Tag Team Titles over X Division Champion Trey Miguel and Eddie Edwards

